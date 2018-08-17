Re-exploration Programs for Petroleum-Rich Sags in Rift Basins

Xiugang Pu, male, professor level senior engineer, born in December 1968 in Langzhong City, Sichuan Province, China and graduated as an undergraduate from Changchun College of Geology in 1990 and graduated and obtained his doctoral degree in Mineral Resource Prospecting and Exploration from China University of Mining and Technology (Beijing). He is the Director of the Oil and Gas Speciality Committee of the Geology Society of Tianjin City and the member of AAPG, SEG, Chinese Petroleum Society (CPS), Geological Society of China and Chinese Society for Mineralogy Petrology and Geochemistry and has long been engaging in the oil and gas exploration and geological study and management work on graben basins. Scientific research projects led by him had been awarded with 11 prizes of China Provincial and Ministerial Award for Science and Technology Progress. He had co-published 3 monographs and 1 collected papers and filed 17 invention patents; moreover, he had published more than 100 papers for special science and technology in core journals and national academic conferences in China, which had been included in EI/SCI for 16 times. He had been awarded with honor titles, such as the Excellent Scientific and Technical Worker of Tianjin City, Advanced Scientific and Technical Worker of CNPC etc.