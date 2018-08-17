Re-exploration Programs for Petroleum-Rich Sags in Rift Basins
1st Edition
Description
Re-exploration Programs for Petroleum-Rich Sags in Rift Basins covers the geological characteristics and potential of oil-rich depressions in a rifted basin. It describes up-to-date research and technology, detailing the current status of exploration. The overall aim of the book is to guide a new round of hydrocarbon exploration of petroleum-rich depressions, contributing to breakthroughs in re-exploration and a substantial increase in reserves. Chapters discuss the reservoir forming theory of oil-rich depressions, characters of hydrocarbon migration and accumulation in a weak structure slope, key elements of reservoir forming of deep buried hills and inner curtains, and more.
Other topics covered include complex subtle reservoir recognition techniques, deep layer and buried hill high speed drill technology, recognition of buried hill reservoir and hydrocarbon, high efficiency enhanced oil recovery, and finally, methods of secondary exploration of oil-rich depressions and the development of a workflow to guide research and exploration.
Key Features
- Provides up-to date knowledge and expertise on the geological characteristics and potential of oil-rich depressions in a rifted basin
- Based on a decade of experience, program deployment, and geological theory on continental basin exploration
- Gives practical guidance for exploiting green and brown fields
- Helps the reader understand how to increase reserves and production
- Ideal as a guidebook for sustainable large-scale exploration and exploitation of a continental rifted basin
Readership
Researchers in petrochemicals, oil companies, associations and communities; postgraduate students working on hydrocarbon exploration; engineers working in hydrocarbon exploration
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
1.1 Oil & gas exploration challenge (Exploration history and current status)
1.2 Concept of re-exploration program
Chapter 2 Establishment of depression-wide merged 3D seismic data base
2.1 Technologies for 3D seismic acquisition over extensive urban and mining areas
2.2 The 3D seismic acquisition and merged processing technologies for exploration targets
2.3 Depression-wide merged 3D seismic data processing technologies
Chapter 3 Rethinking of oil and gas geological conditions in oil-rich depressions
3.1 Recognition of the structural framework
3.2 Recognition of the depositional systems
3.3 Recognition of the reservoir characteristic
3.4 Recognition of oil & gas source conditions
Chapter 4 The advances of theories for re-exploration program
4.1 Cognition of theories for oil accumulation in troughs
4.2 Cognition of theories for oil accumulation in weakly deformed structural slopes
4.3 Cognition of theories for oil accumulation in deep buried hills and intra-buried hills
Chapter 5 Seismic reservoir prediction in re-exploration
5.1 Seismic sedimentology reservoir prediction technology
5.2 Phase-controlled seismic reservoir prediction technology
5.3 Direct hydrocarbon detection technology AVO
Chapter 6 The Advances of key technologies in re-exploration program
6.1 High-efficiency drilling technology for deep zones and intra-buried hills
6.2 Fine mud logging technology for complex oil and gas zones
6.3 Comprehensive well logging technology for complex oil and gas zones
6.4 High-efficiency testing technology for complex oil and gas zones
Chapter 7 The practice of re-exploration in petroleum-rich sags
7.1 The re-exploration practice in Raoyang sag
7.2 The re-exploration practice in A’er sag
Details
- No. of pages:
- 642
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 17th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128161548
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128161531
About the Author
Xianzheng Zhao
Xianzheng Zhao is President of PetroChina Dagang Oilfield Company, and a well-recognised expert designated by the Hebei Provincial Government. He is an adjunct professor at the China University of Petroleum in Beijing, China University of Petroleum in East China, and Yangtze University. He obtained his masters and PhD degrees from the China University of Petroleum in Beijing, and was awarded the title of Professorial Engineer in 2005. Zhao is a member of AAPG, SEG, SPE, the Geological Society of China, and is co-chair of the Petroleum System and Reservoir Panel of the Petroleum Committee of the Chinese Petroleum Society. He is deputy editor of China Petroleum Exploration, and on the editorial board of Petroleum Exploration and Development and Marine Oil and Gas Geology. He has published 15 monographs, and co-authored 131 papers. He has devoted himself to the study of oil and gas exploration and development in faulted depressions, weakly formed structural slopes, subtle buried hills and coal bed methane in continental rift basins.
Affiliations and Expertise
President of PetroChina Dagang Oilfield Company, China; adjunct Professor, China University of Petroleum in Beijing, China
Fengming Jin
Fengming Jin, professor level senior engineer and state council special allowance expert, born in December 1964 in Jizhou City, Hebei Province, China. He graduated and obtained his bachelor of engineering degree from Changchun College of Geology in 1986, and graduated and obtained his doctor of engineering degree from Chengdu University of Technology in 2007. He has long been engaging in the comprehensive studies on petroleum geology and exploration practices for the Bohai Bay Basin, Erlian Basin in North China region. He had published more than 60 papers, edited and published 5 books and had been awarded with 1 second prize of China National Award for Science and Technology Progress, 1 grand prize and 6 first prizes of China Provincial and Ministerial Award for Science and Technology Progress, and he is the winner of the 5th Huang Jiqing Young Award for Geological Science and Technology Progress.
Affiliations and Expertise
PetroChina Dagang Oilfield Company, Tianjin, China
Lihong Zhou
Lihong Zhou, professor level senior engineer, born in July 1968 in Gucheng County, Hebei Province, China, and graduated and obtained his M.Sc. degree from Changchun College of Geology in 1993 and graduated and obtained his Sc. D. degree from Chinese Academy of Sciences in 2005. He has long been engaging in oil and gas exploration and development and scientific research management work. He had been awarded 1 first prize of China National Award for Science and Technology Progress, 13 prizes of China Provincial and Ministerial Award for Science and Technology Progress, and had published 5 monographs and 74 papers, including 8 SCI papers and 9 EI papers; moreover, he had obtained 8 invention patent licenses in China.
Affiliations and Expertise
PetroChina Dagang Oilfield Company, Tianjin, China
Quan Wang
Quan Wang, male, born in July 1969 in Jizhou City, Hebei Province, China and obtained his B.Sc. degree from Northwest University in 1992 and a Ph.D. from China University of Geosciences (Beijing) in 2011. He was awarded with the title of professorial engineer in 2015. Quan Wang has been devoting himself to studies of both clastic and carbonate reservoirs in the Jizhong subbasin of Bohai Basin and Erlian Basin. He obtained 1 second prize of China National Award for Science and Technology Progress, 5 first prizes of Provincial and Ministerial Award for Science and Technology Progress. Furthermore, he published 8 scholarly monographs and 52 papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
PetroChina Huabei Oilfield Company, Hebei, China
Xiugang Pu
Xiugang Pu, male, professor level senior engineer, born in December 1968 in Langzhong City, Sichuan Province, China and graduated as an undergraduate from Changchun College of Geology in 1990 and graduated and obtained his doctoral degree in Mineral Resource Prospecting and Exploration from China University of Mining and Technology (Beijing). He is the Director of the Oil and Gas Speciality Committee of the Geology Society of Tianjin City and the member of AAPG, SEG, Chinese Petroleum Society (CPS), Geological Society of China and Chinese Society for Mineralogy Petrology and Geochemistry and has long been engaging in the oil and gas exploration and geological study and management work on graben basins. Scientific research projects led by him had been awarded with 11 prizes of China Provincial and Ministerial Award for Science and Technology Progress. He had co-published 3 monographs and 1 collected papers and filed 17 invention patents; moreover, he had published more than 100 papers for special science and technology in core journals and national academic conferences in China, which had been included in EI/SCI for 16 times. He had been awarded with honor titles, such as the Excellent Scientific and Technical Worker of Tianjin City, Advanced Scientific and Technical Worker of CNPC etc.
Affiliations and Expertise
PetroChina Dagang Oilfield Company, Institute of Exploration and Development, Tianjin, China