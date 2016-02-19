Re-Entry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123956903, 9780323158947

Re-Entry

1st Edition

Editors: C Morrow
eBook ISBN: 9780323158947
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1961
Page Count: 252
Description

Ballistic Missile and Aerospace Technology, Volume IV: Re-entry is a collection of manuscripts presented at the Sixth Symposium on Ballistic Missile and Aerospace Technology, held in Los Angeles, California, in August 1961. This book is organized into two parts encompassing nine chapters that highlight the re-entry vehicle design information and re-entry thermal protection and materials.
Part I deals first with a parametric study on the effects of initial conditions and various mass and aerodynamic parameters on the dynamic motion of a typical re-entry vehicle. This parametric study specifically examines both spinning and non-spinning re-entry at high angles of attack. This part also demonstrates the degree of departure from thermodynamic equilibrium for the various chemical reactions along a typical streamtube to be expected under different flight conditions. This topic is followed by discussions on power-handling capability of antennas operating in the presence of plasmas; the mechanism of self-excited oscillations at transonic speeds; and the computation of three-dimensional steady supersonic flow fields. Part II presents a theoretical analysis of similarity paramaters of evaporative film cooling for blunt bodies. This part then explores the application of ultrasonics to ablation studies. The remaining chapters describe a self-contained, thermally protective mechanism, which is activated by a catalyst that operates within a composite material. These chapters also consider the developmental trends in aerospace materials.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Re-Entry Vehicle Design Information

A Parametric Study of the Dynamic Motion of a Spinning and Non-spinning Re-Entry Vehicle with Non-linear Aerodynamic Characteristics

A Streamtube Approximation for Calculation of Reaction Rates in the Inviscid Flow Field of Hypersonic Objects

Effect of Ambient Plasma on Antenna Breakdown

A Mechanism for Self-excited Oscillations of "Hammerhead" and Other Blunt-Nose Missiles

Three-Dimensional Flow Field Analysis in Re-entry Problems

Re-Entry Thermal Protection and Materials

Evaporative Film Cooling at Hypersonic Velocities for Re-Entry Vehicles

Applications of Ultrasonics to Ablation Studies

"Microtranspiration", Self-Contained Protection from Transient Environments above 6000°F

Trends and Future Developments in Aerospace Materials

About the Editor

C Morrow

