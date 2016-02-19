Re-Entry
1st Edition
Description
Ballistic Missile and Aerospace Technology, Volume IV: Re-entry is a collection of manuscripts presented at the Sixth Symposium on Ballistic Missile and Aerospace Technology, held in Los Angeles, California, in August 1961. This book is organized into two parts encompassing nine chapters that highlight the re-entry vehicle design information and re-entry thermal protection and materials.
Part I deals first with a parametric study on the effects of initial conditions and various mass and aerodynamic parameters on the dynamic motion of a typical re-entry vehicle. This parametric study specifically examines both spinning and non-spinning re-entry at high angles of attack. This part also demonstrates the degree of departure from thermodynamic equilibrium for the various chemical reactions along a typical streamtube to be expected under different flight conditions. This topic is followed by discussions on power-handling capability of antennas operating in the presence of plasmas; the mechanism of self-excited oscillations at transonic speeds; and the computation of three-dimensional steady supersonic flow fields. Part II presents a theoretical analysis of similarity paramaters of evaporative film cooling for blunt bodies. This part then explores the application of ultrasonics to ablation studies. The remaining chapters describe a self-contained, thermally protective mechanism, which is activated by a catalyst that operates within a composite material. These chapters also consider the developmental trends in aerospace materials.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Re-Entry Vehicle Design Information
A Parametric Study of the Dynamic Motion of a Spinning and Non-spinning Re-Entry Vehicle with Non-linear Aerodynamic Characteristics
A Streamtube Approximation for Calculation of Reaction Rates in the Inviscid Flow Field of Hypersonic Objects
Effect of Ambient Plasma on Antenna Breakdown
A Mechanism for Self-excited Oscillations of "Hammerhead" and Other Blunt-Nose Missiles
Three-Dimensional Flow Field Analysis in Re-entry Problems
Re-Entry Thermal Protection and Materials
Evaporative Film Cooling at Hypersonic Velocities for Re-Entry Vehicles
Applications of Ultrasonics to Ablation Studies
"Microtranspiration", Self-Contained Protection from Transient Environments above 6000°F
Trends and Future Developments in Aerospace Materials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 252
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1961
- Published:
- 1st January 1961
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323158947