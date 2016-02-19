Re-Entry and Vehicle Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483228853, 9781483270821

Re-Entry and Vehicle Design

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Fifth Symposium on Ballistic Missile and Space Technology, Held in Los Angeles, California, in August, 1960

Editors: Donald P. Legalley
eBook ISBN: 9781483270821
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1960
Page Count: 432
Description

Ballistic Missile and Space Technology, Volume IV: Re-Entry and Vehicle Design focuses on the advancements of processes, methodologies, and technologies involved in re-entry and vehicle design, including hypersonics, material structures, propulsion, and communications.

The selection first offers information on the pyrolysis of plastics in a high vacuum arc image furnace and aerothermodynamic feasibility of graphite for hypersonic glide vehicles. Discussions focus on aerothermochemical behavior of graphite, transient heat conduction, equilibrium glide trajectory, and apparatus and pyrolysis procedure. The text then takes a look at an engineering analysis of the weights of ablating systems for manned reentry vehicles and trajectories of lifting bodies entering planetary atmospheres at shallow angles.

The manuscript ponders on propulsive control of atmospheric entry lifting trajectories, re-entry engineering mechanics, and rocket casing behavior predicted by laboratory tests. Topics include description of testing program, full-scale casing results, camera design, theoretical correlation, approximate thrust vector optimization, and propellant weight estimation.

The selection is a dependable reference for astronauts and researchers interested in re-entry and vehicle design.

Table of Contents


﻿Contributors

Preface

Re-Entry Vehicle Materials

The Pyrolysis of Plastics in a High Vacuum Arc Image Furnace

Aerothermodynamic Feasibility of Graphite for Hypersonic Glide Vehicles

An Engineering Analysis of the Weights of Ablating Systems for Manned Re-Entry Vehicles

Advanced Re-Entry Problems

Trajectories of Lifting Bodies Entering Planetary Atmospheres at Shallow Angles

Propulsive Control of Atmospheric Entry Lifting Trajectories

Re-Entry Engineering Mechanics

A Photoelastic Technique for Ground Shock Investigation

Rocket Casing Behavior Predicted by Laboratory Tests

The Numerical Solution of Axi-Symmetric Problems in Elasticity

Vehicle Design - Performance Analysis, System Description and Operational Considerations

Performance Considerations for a VTOL Boost Vehicle Using Turbo-Ramjet Engines

Some Considerations for the Preliminary Structural Design of Liquid-Fueled Boosters

Liquid Hydrogen Storage Parameters for a Lunar Voyage

Emphasis on Survival in the Design of Interplanetary Vehicles

Sea Launch of Large Solid-Propellant Rocket Vehicles

Economics of Booster Vehicle Design

Missile Systems Cost

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1960
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483270821

About the Editor

Donald P. Legalley

