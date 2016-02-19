Re-Entry and Vehicle Design
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Fifth Symposium on Ballistic Missile and Space Technology, Held in Los Angeles, California, in August, 1960
Ballistic Missile and Space Technology, Volume IV: Re-Entry and Vehicle Design focuses on the advancements of processes, methodologies, and technologies involved in re-entry and vehicle design, including hypersonics, material structures, propulsion, and communications.
The selection first offers information on the pyrolysis of plastics in a high vacuum arc image furnace and aerothermodynamic feasibility of graphite for hypersonic glide vehicles. Discussions focus on aerothermochemical behavior of graphite, transient heat conduction, equilibrium glide trajectory, and apparatus and pyrolysis procedure. The text then takes a look at an engineering analysis of the weights of ablating systems for manned reentry vehicles and trajectories of lifting bodies entering planetary atmospheres at shallow angles.
The manuscript ponders on propulsive control of atmospheric entry lifting trajectories, re-entry engineering mechanics, and rocket casing behavior predicted by laboratory tests. Topics include description of testing program, full-scale casing results, camera design, theoretical correlation, approximate thrust vector optimization, and propellant weight estimation.
The selection is a dependable reference for astronauts and researchers interested in re-entry and vehicle design.
Contributors
Preface
Re-Entry Vehicle Materials
The Pyrolysis of Plastics in a High Vacuum Arc Image Furnace
Aerothermodynamic Feasibility of Graphite for Hypersonic Glide Vehicles
An Engineering Analysis of the Weights of Ablating Systems for Manned Re-Entry Vehicles
Advanced Re-Entry Problems
Trajectories of Lifting Bodies Entering Planetary Atmospheres at Shallow Angles
Propulsive Control of Atmospheric Entry Lifting Trajectories
Re-Entry Engineering Mechanics
A Photoelastic Technique for Ground Shock Investigation
Rocket Casing Behavior Predicted by Laboratory Tests
The Numerical Solution of Axi-Symmetric Problems in Elasticity
Vehicle Design - Performance Analysis, System Description and Operational Considerations
Performance Considerations for a VTOL Boost Vehicle Using Turbo-Ramjet Engines
Some Considerations for the Preliminary Structural Design of Liquid-Fueled Boosters
Liquid Hydrogen Storage Parameters for a Lunar Voyage
Emphasis on Survival in the Design of Interplanetary Vehicles
Sea Launch of Large Solid-Propellant Rocket Vehicles
Economics of Booster Vehicle Design
Missile Systems Cost
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1960
- Published:
- 1st January 1960
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483270821