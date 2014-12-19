Re-Engineering Clinical Trials

Peter Schüler is Senior Vice President, Global Medical & Safety Services, ICON Plc. Peter is board certified in neurology (1996; German Medical Board) and in Pharmaceutical Medicine (2001; Swiss Medical Association). In 1999 in obtained a Certificate in Business Administration by Henley Management College, UK. After his medical education he started is professional career in 1987 at the Medical Imaging Application Center of Siemens AG Medical Solutions. The same year he started at the Department of Experimental Neuropsychiatry of the Neurological University Hospital Erlangen, Germany. During the coming 8 years he was involved in basic and clinical CNS research. He held the position of Secretary General of the German section of the International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE; 1991-1995) and was awarded two scientific awards (Alfred-Hauptman epilepsy prize and ILAE Young Investigator Award). In 1995 he joined Pharmacia. During that period, he participated in the launch of two NCEs in the indications Parkinson’s and major depression. In October 2000 he moved into the CRO business, building a department for Medical Affairs and also taking over responsibilities for clinical operations in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. In 2007, Peter joined ICON, now overseeing over 360 people located in 11 major offices in Argentina, Brazil, Germany, India, Japan, Latvia, Mexico, Poland, Singapore, UK and US. He issued several publications on drug safety and authored an eBook about clinical trial design and conduct (Zenosis Ltd publisher) and continues to lecture Pharmaceutical Medicine at the Universities of Duisburg-Essen, Germany and Aveiro, Portugal.