Description
The definitive book on Oracle's Rdb database. Written by a team of bestselling database experts, including a principal product architect, this is unquestionably the definitive book on Oracle's Rdb8, the latest version of the powerful database for advanced enterprise applications. Rdb: A Comprehensive Guide, Third Edition teaches administrators, programmers, database designers and IT managers the critical components and functions of the new version 8 and explains how to develop powerful Rdb8 programs. The book specifically addresses new Rdb8 management, tuning and scalability tools and describes the new Rdb/NT Workbench for Windows NT. No other source gives readers the authoritative and timely information provided by Rdb: A Comprehensive Guide, Third Edition.
Key Features
- Only book on Rdb8
- Written by Rdb8 experts from Oracle, including the principal product architect
- Explains how to use Rdb8 on both Windows NT and OpenVMS
Table of Contents
Components
Data definition
Data manipulation
Storage structures
Table access
The optimizer
Transaction management
Security
Database integrity
Database restructuring
Tuning and optimization
Distributing Rdb databases
Interoperability
The Internet and Rdb
Database tools
Application programming
Rdb/NT Workbench
Appendix: Banking Database Definition
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 1999
- Published:
- 14th October 1999
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080515724
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781555581862
About the Author
Lilian Hobbs
Lilian Hobbs is a member of the Oracle Corporation New England Development Centre living in the UK. During the day she works on Oracle databases, but when she isn't writing books, Lilian is a keen astronomer and mountain bike rider. To find out more about this author you can visit her Web site at home.clara.net/lmhobbs. Lilian is the author of the following Made Simple books: Designing Internet Home Pages; Windows NT. Also, she is the author of the following Digital Press Books: RdB: A Comprehensive Guide; Digital's CDD/Repository (with Ken England); Oracle8i Data Warehousing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Principal Product Manager in Oracle's New England Development Center.
Ian Smith
Affiliations and Expertise
Ian Smith is a Consulting Member in Oracle's Data Server Division at its New England Development Center. Ian Smith is the lead engineer and principal architect for the Oracle Rdb database system. He has designed, developed, and implemented Rdb for over fourteen years and is a leading authority on the product.