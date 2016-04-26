Rational Design of Enzyme-Nanomaterials, Volume 571
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter One: Preparation of Biocatalytic Microparticles by Interfacial Self-Assembly of Enzyme–Nanoparticle Conjugates Around a Cross-Linkable Core
- Abstract
- 1 Theory
- 2 Equipment
- 3 Materials
- 4 Protocol
- 5 Step 1: Nanoparticle Synthesis
- 6 Step 2: Purification of Enzyme
- 7 Step 3: Preparation of the Aqueous Phase and Oil Phase
- 8 Step 4: Microparticle Assembly
- 9 Step 5: Microparticle Washing
- 10 Conclusions
- Chapter Two: Monitoring Enzymatic Proteolysis Using Either Enzyme- or Substrate-Bioconjugated Quantum Dots
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Quantification Assay for Observing Modified Kinetics with Enzyme–QD Conjugates
- 3 Enzyme Activity Sensors Based on Transient QD–Enzyme Interactions
- 4 Notes
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: Intense PEGylation of Enzyme Surfaces: Relevant Stabilizing Effects
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Theory
- 3 Protocols
- 4 Inactivation of Modified Enzyme Derivatives
- 5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Four: Immobilization of Lipases on Heterofunctional Octyl–Glyoxyl Agarose Supports: Improved Stability and Prevention of the Enzyme Desorption
- Abstract
- 1 Theory
- 2 Equipment
- 3 Materials
- 4 Step 1. Preparation of the Support Octyl–Glyoxyl Agarose
- 5 Step 2. Immobilization of Lipases via Interfacial Activation on Octyl–Glyoxyl Agarose
- 6 Step 3. Covalent Immobilization of Adsorbed Lipases on Octyl–Glyoxyl Agarose
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: Biomimetic/Bioinspired Design of Enzyme@capsule Nano/Microsystems
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 General Procedure of the Design and Construction of Enzyme@capsule Nano/Microsystems Through Biomimetic/Bioinspired Methods
- 3 Some Specific Examples
- 4 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter Six: Synergistic Functions of Enzymes Bound to Semiconducting Layers
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Fabrication of Enzyme-Intercalated Layered Oxides
- 3 Activity of Enzymes Bound to Titanate Layers
- 4 Photochemical Control of Enzymatic Activity of Oxidoreductases Bound to Layered Oxides
- 5 Biorecognition Using Doped Titanate Layers Modified with Biomolecules
- 6 Magnetic Application of Hybrids Composed of Enzymes and Doped Titanates
- 7 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Seven: Bioconjugation of Antibodies and Enzyme Labels onto Magnetic Beads
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Bioconjugation of Magnetic Beads
- 3 Characterization of Magnetic Bead Bioconjugates
- 4 Integration of Magnetic Beads into Immunoassay
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter Eight: Rationally Designed, “Stable-on-the-Table” NanoBiocatalysts Bound to Zr(IV) Phosphate Nanosheets
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methods
- Chapter Nine: Portable Enzyme-Paper Biosensors Based on Redox-Active CeO2 Nanoparticles
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 NPs-Based Enzyme Biosensors
- 3 CeO2 NPs for Enzyme Immobilization and Enzyme-Based Biosensors
- 4 Design of a CeO2-Based Colorimetric Enzyme Biosensor
- 5 Comments on the Method
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Ten: Rational Design of Nanoparticle Platforms for “Cutting-the-Fat”: Covalent Immobilization of Lipase, Glycerol Kinase, and Glycerol-3-Phosphate Oxidase on Metal Nanoparticles
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Use of Rationally Designed Nanoscaffolds for Enzyme Binding
- 3 Use of Chitosan for Enhancing Nanoparticle Surface Chemistry
- 4 Experimental
- Chapter Eleven: BioGraphene: Direct Exfoliation of Graphite in a Kitchen Blender for Enzymology Applications
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Mechanism of Exfoliation
- 3 Tunability of the BioGraphene Characteristics
- 4 Protein Binding to Graphene and Some Biological Applications
- 5 Methods
- 6 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Author Index
- Subject Index
Description
Rational Design of Enzyme-Nanomaterials, the new volume in the Methods in Enzymology series, continues the legacy of this premier serial with quality chapters authored by leaders in the field. This volume covers research methods in rational design of enzyme-nanomaterials, and includes sections on such topics as conjugation of enzymes and dextran-aldehyde polymers, improved activity of enzymes bound to titanate nanosheet, nano-layered 'stable-on-the-table' biocatalysts and nanoparticle-based enzyme sensors.
Key Features
- Continues the legacy of this premier serial with quality chapters authored by leaders in the field
- Covers research methods in rational design of enzyme-nanomaterials
- Contains sections on such topics as conjugation of enzymes and dextran-aldehyde polymers, improved activity of enzymes bound to titanate nanosheet, nano-layered 'stable-on-the-table' biocatalysts, and nanoparticle-based enzyme sensors
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 294
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 26th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128048337
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128046807
Awards
Praise for the Series: "Should be on the shelves of all libraries in the world as a whole collection." - CHEMISTRY IN INDUSTRY "The work most often consulted in the lab." - ENZYMOLOGIA “The Methods in Enzymology series represents the gold-standard." - NEUROSCIENCE
About the Serial Volume Editors
Challa Vijaya Kumar Serial Volume Editor
Department of Chemistry, University of Connecticut, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Connecticut, USA