Rating Based Modeling of Credit Risk

1 Introduction: Credit Risk Modeling, Ratings and Migration Matrices

1.1 Motivation 1.2 StructuralandReducedFormModels 1.3 Basel II, Scoring Techniques and Internal Rating Systems 1.4 Rating Based Modeling and the Pricing of Bonds 1.5 Stability of Transition Matrices, Conditional Migrations and Dependence 1.6 CreditDerivativePricing 1.7 ChapterOutline

2 Rating and Scoring Techniques

2.1 Ratings Agencies, Rating Processes and Factors 2.2 ScoringSystems 2.3 Discriminantanalysis 2.4 LogitandProbitModels 2.5 Model Evaluation: Methods and Difﬁculties

3 The new Basel Capital Accord 3.1 Overview 3.2 TheStandardizedApproach 3.3 TheInternalRatingsBasedApproach 3.4 Summary

4 Rating Based Modeling 4.1 Introduction 4.2 ReducedFormandIntensityModels 4.3 TheCreditMetricsModel 4.4 The CreditRisk+ Model

5 Migration Matrices and the Markov Chain Approach 5.1 TheMarkovChainApproach 5.2 Discrete versus Continuous-Time Modeling 5.3 Approximation of Generator Matrices 5.4 SimulatingCreditMigrations

6 Stability of Credit Migrations 6.1 Credit Migrations and the Business Cycle 6.2 The Markov Assumptions and Rating Drifts 6.3 Time Homogeneity of Migration Matrices 6.4 Migration Behavior and Effects on Credit VaR 6.5 Stability of Probability of Default Estimates

7 Measures for Comparison of Transition Matrices 7.1 ClassicalMatrixNorms 7.2 Indices Based on Eigenvalues and Eigenvectors 7.3 Risk-AdjustedDifferenceIndices 7.4 Summary

8 Real World and Risk-Neutral Transition Matrices 8.1 TheJLTModel 8.2 Adjustments based on the Discrete-Time Transition Matrix 8.3 Adjustments based on the Generator Matrix 8.4 An Adjustment Technique Based on Economic Theory 8.5 Risk-Neutral Migration Matrices and Pricing

9 Conditional Credit Migrations: Adjustments and Forecasts 9.1 Overview 9.2 TheCreditPortfolioViewApproach 9.3 Adjustment based on Factor Model Representations 9.4 OtherMethods 9.5 An Empirical Study on Different Forecasting Methods

10 Dependence Modeling and Credit Migrations 10.1 Introduction 10.2 Capturing the structure of dependence 10.3 Copulas 10.4 ModelingDependentDefaults 10.5 ModelingDependentMigrations 10.6 An Empirical Study on Dependent Migrations

11 Credit Derivatives 11.1 Introduction 11.2 Pricing Single-Named credit derivatives 11.3 Migration Matrices and CDO evaluation 11.4 PricingStep-UpBonds

Bibliography