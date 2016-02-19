Rates of Phase Transformations
1st Edition
Authors: Robert Doremus
eBook ISBN: 9780080917696
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122205309
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1985
Page Count: 176
Details
About the Author
Robert Doremus
Affiliations and Expertise
Materials Engineering Department, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Reviews
@qu:This book is really a pedagogical masterpiece....this would be the book I would recommend to anyone wishing an introduction to the general area of phase transitions. The text is beautifully written. The exposition is clear, and when coupled withthe carefully chosen examples and illustrations, it makes for fast, efficient and yes, even pleasurable, reading of some conceptually very tough subject matter.
Ratings and Reviews
