Rates of Phase Transformations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122205309, 9780080917696

Rates of Phase Transformations

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Doremus
eBook ISBN: 9780080917696
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122205309
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1985
Page Count: 176
Details

176
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080917696
Hardcover ISBN:
9780122205309

About the Author

Robert Doremus

Affiliations and Expertise

Materials Engineering Department, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Reviews

@qu:This book is really a pedagogical masterpiece....this would be the book I would recommend to anyone wishing an introduction to the general area of phase transitions. The text is beautifully written. The exposition is clear, and when coupled withthe carefully chosen examples and illustrations, it makes for fast, efficient and yes, even pleasurable, reading of some conceptually very tough subject matter.

