Rarefied Gas Dynamics is a collection of selected papers presented at the Eighth International Symposium on Rarefied Gas Dynamics, held at Stanford University in July 1972. The book is a record of the significant advances in the broad field of Rarefied Gas Dynamics that are considered to be of general and continuing interest. The articles in this compendium are organized under 10 main topics. The text presents research papers on the kinetic theory of gases; studies and experiments on shock structures of gases; use of kinetic theory for the solution of problems in evaporation and condensation; gas expansions and jets; and techniques and methods applied to the study of rarefied gas dynamics. The book also includes works on gas-solid interactions; descriptions of basic notions of current polyatomic gas kinetics; and observation of the gas dynamic phenomena in space. Physicists, aeronautical engineers, mechanical engineers, researchers, and students in the field of aircraft design will find this book a good source of knowledge and information.

Table of Contents



Preface

List of Contributors

Kinetic Theory

Sydney Chapman Memorial Lecture Some Problems in the Kinetic Theory of Dilute Gases

The Role of Subdynamics in Kinetic Theory (Invited Lecture)

Singular Limits of Solutions of Boltzmann's Equation (Invited Lecture)

Mathematical Methods for Boundary Value Problems in Kinetic Theory (Invited Lecture)

The Withdrawal from Equilibrium of a Collisionless Gas

The Boltzmann-and the Klimontovich Formalisms with Reference to Turbulence Resolution

Evaluation of Approximate Relations for Δ[Q] Using a Numerical Solution of the Boltzmann Equation

Sound Propagation According to a Model with Variable Collision Frequency

The Initial-Value Problem for the Hard Sphere Gas Boltzmann Operator in L1 Space

Some Mathematical Aspects of Nonlinear Steady Flows for Boltzmann Equations

A Higher-Order Kinetic Theory for the Lorentz Gas (Invited Lecture)

Shock Structure

Solutions of the Non-linear Boltzmann Equation for Shock Waves in a Maxwellian Gas

Reflection of a Thick Planar Shock Wave from a Coplanar Surface

Molecular Forces and Interactions

Intermolecular Potentials from Shock Structure Experiments

Collision Induced Rotational Transition Probabilities in Diatomic Molecules

Evaporation and Condensation

Kinetic Theory of Evaporation and Condensation

Dimerization in Free Jets, First Step Toward Condensation

Cooling of Particles in Aerosol Beams

Expansions and Jets

Impact of a Freely Expanding Gas on a Wall

Hypersonic-Subsonic Transition in Spherically Symmetric Expanding Flows

An Experimental Study of Translational Non-Equilibrium in Free Jet Expansions

Free Jet Temperature Extraction from Molecular Beam Profiles

Experimental Techniques

Absolute Velocity Measurements in a Rarefied Gas Flow by an Ion Time-of-Flight Technique

Molecular Beam Sampling of Continuum Gas Mixtures

Mass Separation in Cluster Beams by Crossed Free Jets

Accurate Measurement of the Speed Distribution Function of a Molecular Jet Reflected on a Surface

Nucleation Experiments in Molecular Beams

Argon Partial Density Measurements in Rarefied Argon-Helium Supersonic Flows with an Electron Beam

Influence of Electron-Beam-Blunt Body Interactions on Density Measurements in Transition Flow

Flow Past Bodies

Downstream Effects of Bluntness in the Merged Flow Regime

Force and Heat Transfer Measurements on Inclined Cones in the Hypersonic Range from Continuum to Free Molecular Flow

Near-Free Molecule Disk Drag: Theory and Experiment

Influence of Leading Edge Geometry on Upstream Density Disturbance in Hypersonic Flow

Gas Solid Interactions

Non-Reactive Scattering of Molecular Beams from Solid Surfaces: A Review. (Invited Lecture)

Half Space Models for Gas-Surface Interaction

Some Applications of a Model for Gas-Surface Interaction

The Product Distribution of Gas-Solid Reactions from Absolute Rate Theory

Physical Adsorption and Desorption of Molecules on Solid Surfaces

Second-Order Effects in Gas-Surface Accommodation

Comparative Measurements of Tangential Momentum and Thermal Accommodations on Polished and on Rough Steel Spheres

Rare Gas Scattering from the (0001) Surface of Magnesium

Diffraction and Selective Adsorption of Atomic Hydrogen and Deuterium on (001) LiF

Polyatomic and Radiating Gases

Kinetic Equations and Boundary Conditions for Polyatomic Gases. (Invited Lecture)

Radiative Properties of Molecular Gases (Invited Lecture)

Theory of the Thermomagnetic Pressure Difference

Influence of a Magnetic Field upon the Quencing by Nitrogen of Mercury Fluorescence

Relaxation of a Gas with Internal Degrees of Freedom

Related Areas

Interplanetary Space — A New Laboratory for Rarefied Gas Dynamics. (Invited Lecture)

Kinetic Description of Solar Wind Interaction with 'Small' Celestial Objects

A Helium Cooled Mass Spectrometer Ion Source for Upper Atmosphere Research