Rarefied Gas Dynamics
1st Edition
Rarefied Gas Dynamics is a collection of selected papers presented at the Eighth International Symposium on Rarefied Gas Dynamics, held at Stanford University in July 1972. The book is a record of the significant advances in the broad field of Rarefied Gas Dynamics that are considered to be of general and continuing interest. The articles in this compendium are organized under 10 main topics. The text presents research papers on the kinetic theory of gases; studies and experiments on shock structures of gases; use of kinetic theory for the solution of problems in evaporation and condensation; gas expansions and jets; and techniques and methods applied to the study of rarefied gas dynamics. The book also includes works on gas-solid interactions; descriptions of basic notions of current polyatomic gas kinetics; and observation of the gas dynamic phenomena in space. Physicists, aeronautical engineers, mechanical engineers, researchers, and students in the field of aircraft design will find this book a good source of knowledge and information.
Preface
List of Contributors
Kinetic Theory
Sydney Chapman Memorial Lecture Some Problems in the Kinetic Theory of Dilute Gases
The Role of Subdynamics in Kinetic Theory (Invited Lecture)
Singular Limits of Solutions of Boltzmann's Equation (Invited Lecture)
Mathematical Methods for Boundary Value Problems in Kinetic Theory (Invited Lecture)
The Withdrawal from Equilibrium of a Collisionless Gas
The Boltzmann-and the Klimontovich Formalisms with Reference to Turbulence Resolution
Evaluation of Approximate Relations for Δ[Q] Using a Numerical Solution of the Boltzmann Equation
Sound Propagation According to a Model with Variable Collision Frequency
The Initial-Value Problem for the Hard Sphere Gas Boltzmann Operator in L1 Space
Some Mathematical Aspects of Nonlinear Steady Flows for Boltzmann Equations
A Higher-Order Kinetic Theory for the Lorentz Gas (Invited Lecture)
Shock Structure
Solutions of the Non-linear Boltzmann Equation for Shock Waves in a Maxwellian Gas
Reflection of a Thick Planar Shock Wave from a Coplanar Surface
Molecular Forces and Interactions
Intermolecular Potentials from Shock Structure Experiments
Collision Induced Rotational Transition Probabilities in Diatomic Molecules
Evaporation and Condensation
Kinetic Theory of Evaporation and Condensation
Dimerization in Free Jets, First Step Toward Condensation
Cooling of Particles in Aerosol Beams
Expansions and Jets
Impact of a Freely Expanding Gas on a Wall
Hypersonic-Subsonic Transition in Spherically Symmetric Expanding Flows
An Experimental Study of Translational Non-Equilibrium in Free Jet Expansions
Free Jet Temperature Extraction from Molecular Beam Profiles
Experimental Techniques
Absolute Velocity Measurements in a Rarefied Gas Flow by an Ion Time-of-Flight Technique
Molecular Beam Sampling of Continuum Gas Mixtures
Mass Separation in Cluster Beams by Crossed Free Jets
Accurate Measurement of the Speed Distribution Function of a Molecular Jet Reflected on a Surface
Nucleation Experiments in Molecular Beams
Argon Partial Density Measurements in Rarefied Argon-Helium Supersonic Flows with an Electron Beam
Influence of Electron-Beam-Blunt Body Interactions on Density Measurements in Transition Flow
Flow Past Bodies
Downstream Effects of Bluntness in the Merged Flow Regime
Force and Heat Transfer Measurements on Inclined Cones in the Hypersonic Range from Continuum to Free Molecular Flow
Near-Free Molecule Disk Drag: Theory and Experiment
Influence of Leading Edge Geometry on Upstream Density Disturbance in Hypersonic Flow
Gas Solid Interactions
Non-Reactive Scattering of Molecular Beams from Solid Surfaces: A Review. (Invited Lecture)
Half Space Models for Gas-Surface Interaction
Some Applications of a Model for Gas-Surface Interaction
The Product Distribution of Gas-Solid Reactions from Absolute Rate Theory
Physical Adsorption and Desorption of Molecules on Solid Surfaces
Second-Order Effects in Gas-Surface Accommodation
Comparative Measurements of Tangential Momentum and Thermal Accommodations on Polished and on Rough Steel Spheres
Rare Gas Scattering from the (0001) Surface of Magnesium
Diffraction and Selective Adsorption of Atomic Hydrogen and Deuterium on (001) LiF
Polyatomic and Radiating Gases
Kinetic Equations and Boundary Conditions for Polyatomic Gases. (Invited Lecture)
Radiative Properties of Molecular Gases (Invited Lecture)
Theory of the Thermomagnetic Pressure Difference
Influence of a Magnetic Field upon the Quencing by Nitrogen of Mercury Fluorescence
Relaxation of a Gas with Internal Degrees of Freedom
Related Areas
Interplanetary Space — A New Laboratory for Rarefied Gas Dynamics. (Invited Lecture)
Kinetic Description of Solar Wind Interaction with 'Small' Celestial Objects
A Helium Cooled Mass Spectrometer Ion Source for Upper Atmosphere Research
- No. of pages:
- 556
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323146180