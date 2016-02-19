Rare Earth Permanent Magnets presents the discussion of the metallurgy and properties of rare earth permanent magnet alloys.

The monograph initially provides the elementary aspects of magnetism to enable the reader sufficient understanding of permanent magnetism. The book then discusses the rare earth elements and their alloys with cobalt, copper, and iron; the magnetic properties of various intermetallic compounds relevant to permanent magnets; a detailed account of cast permanent magnets of the Co-Cu-Sm and Co-Cu-Ce systems and their modifications; the important methods of making and manufacturing rare earth permanent magnets by powder metallurgy methods; and comparisons between the well-known permanent magnets and the new rare earth materials.

This text will be of value to students, materials engineers, and scientists.