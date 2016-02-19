Rare Earth Permanent Magnets
1st Edition
Rare Earth Permanent Magnets presents the discussion of the metallurgy and properties of rare earth permanent magnet alloys.
The monograph initially provides the elementary aspects of magnetism to enable the reader sufficient understanding of permanent magnetism. The book then discusses the rare earth elements and their alloys with cobalt, copper, and iron; the magnetic properties of various intermetallic compounds relevant to permanent magnets; a detailed account of cast permanent magnets of the Co-Cu-Sm and Co-Cu-Ce systems and their modifications; the important methods of making and manufacturing rare earth permanent magnets by powder metallurgy methods; and comparisons between the well-known permanent magnets and the new rare earth materials.
This text will be of value to students, materials engineers, and scientists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter I. Some Elementary Aspects of Magnetism
Atomic Magnetism and Magnetic Alignment
Magnetic Domains
Magnetization
Thermal Variation of Magnetization
Magnetic Anisotropics
Permanent Magnet Materials
Appendix 1.1 Magnetic Units
Appendix 1.2 Instructions for Making a Colloidal Suspension of Magnetite and Preparing Metal Surfaces for Microscopic Observation of Domains
Appendix 1.3 Equations Used for Design of Permanent Magnets
References
Chapter II. The Rare Earth Elements and Their Alloys with Cobalt, Copper, and Iron
Electronic Nature of Rare Earth Elements
Rare Earth Alloys
Co5R and Cu5R Phases
Fe5R Phases
Multicomponent A5B Phases
Phases of Stoichiometry A17R2
Preparation of Alloys
References
Chapter III. Magnetic Properties of Intermetallic Compounds Relevant to Permanent Magnets
The Co5R Phases
Magnetocrystalline Anisotropy
The Co17R2 and Fe17R2 Phases
References
Chapter IV. Cast Permanent Magnets of the Co-Cu-Sm and Co-Cu-Ce Systems and Their Modifications
Magnetic Properties of Alloys in the Co5Sm-Cu5Sm System
Further Effect of Heat Treatment of Co5Sm-Cu5Sm Alloys
Magnetic Properties of Alloys in the Co5Ce-Cu5Ce System
Heat Treatment of the Alloy Co3.5Fe0.5CuCe
Summary of Magnetic Properties of C04.5-XCuxFe0.5Ce
External Field Supplied by Arc Melted Buttons
Magnetic Properties of Cast Alloys in the Co-Cu-Fe-Ce-Sm System, Including Alloys Containing Misch Metal (MM) in Place of Ce
Optical Metallography
Electron Diffraction and Metallography
Mechanism of Magnetization
Thermal Properties
Appendix 4.1
References
Chapter V. Co5R Permanent Magnets Based on Powders
Magnetic Behavior of Powders
Methods of Producing and Properties of Magnets
Recapitulation
References
Chapter VI. Comparison of Permanent Magnet Materials
Martensitic Magnet Steels
Alnico Magnets
Cunife and Cunico
Remalloy
Vicalloys
Platinum-Cobalt
yFe2O3 and Fe3O4
Hexagonal Ferrite (Ceramic) Magnets
Rare Earth Magnets
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 214
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 28th January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323160063