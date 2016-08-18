Rare and Orphan Lung Diseases, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 37-3
1st Edition
Authors: Robert Kotloff Francis McCormack
eBook ISBN: 9780323462747
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323462532
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th August 2016
Description
Drs. Robert Kotloff and Francis McCormack have assembled an expert team of authors on the topic of Rare and Orphan Lung Diseases. Articles include: Lymphangioleiomyomatosis, Pulmonary Lymphangiomatosis, Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis and other Histiocytic Diseases of the Lung, Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis, Pulmonary Alveolar Microlithiasis, Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia, Birt-Hogg-Dube Syndrome, Hermansky-Pudlak Syndrome, Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia, Non-CF Bronchiectasis, Eosinophilic Lung Diseases, Benign Metastasizing Leiomyomata, and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 18th August 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323462747
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323462532
About the Authors
Robert Kotloff Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Cleveland Clinic
Francis McCormack Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine University of Cincinnati
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.