Rare and Orphan Lung Diseases, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 37-3

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Kotloff Francis McCormack
eBook ISBN: 9780323462747
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323462532
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th August 2016
Description

Drs. Robert Kotloff and Francis McCormack have assembled an expert team of authors on the topic of Rare and Orphan Lung Diseases. Articles include: Lymphangioleiomyomatosis, Pulmonary Lymphangiomatosis, Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis and other Histiocytic Diseases of the Lung, Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis, Pulmonary Alveolar Microlithiasis, Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia, Birt-Hogg-Dube Syndrome, Hermansky-Pudlak Syndrome, Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia, Non-CF Bronchiectasis, Eosinophilic Lung Diseases, Benign Metastasizing Leiomyomata, and more!

About the Authors

Robert Kotloff Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Cleveland Clinic

Francis McCormack Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine University of Cincinnati

