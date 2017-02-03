Rare and Interesting Cases in Pulmonary Medicine
1st Edition
Rare and Interesting Cases in Pulmonary Medicine provides a look into the uncommon diseases encountered in the field of pulmonary medicine. Using a case-based approach, the book provides clinical scenarios that include relevant accompanying radiology and pathology. Also included are frequently asked questions for each area, as well as a diagnosis and summary, presenting the reader with the most high yield information on each topic.
Appropriate for medical students, residents, fellows, and physicians interested in pulmonary medicine, the case-based approach to each topic allows accessibility to the uncommon diseases of the field while also highlighting high yield and important points.
- Provides case-based approaches to the uncommon diseases of pulmonary medicine, including supporting radiology and pathology
- Includes uncommon case studies, providing relevant references for further reading and research opportunities
- Presents related topics with accompanying clinical pearls for direct application in the field
Researchers of pulmonary medicine, medical students, residents, fellows, and physicians interested in pulmonary medicine
Case 1
- Pulmonary Amyloidosis
Case 2
- Hypocomplementemic Urticarial Vasculitis Syndrome
Case 3
- Yellow Nail Syndrome
- Chylothorax
Case 4
- Pseudo-Pseudo-Meigs Syndrome (Tjalma Syndrome)
Case 5
- Thoracic Endometriosis
- Catamenial Pneumothorax
- Endometrial Lung Nodules
Case 6
- Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (PAP)
Case 7
- Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis
Case 8
- Swyer-James Syndrome
Case 9
- Placental Transmogrification of the Lung
Case 10
- Contarini Syndrome
Case 11
- Acute Eosinophilic Pneumonia
- Other Etiologies of Pulmonary Eosinophilia (>10%)
Case 12
- Benign Metastasizing Leiomyoma
Case 13
- Birt-Hogg-Dubé Syndrome
Case 14
- Goodpasture Syndrome
Case 15
- Complete Tracheal Rings
Case 16
- Granulomatous-Lymphocytic Interstitial Lung Disease
Case 17
- Antisynthetase Syndrome
Case 18
- Bilothorax
Case 19
- Castleman Disease
Case 20
- Gorham-Stout Syndrome
Case 21
- Solitary Fibrous Tumor of the Pleura
Case 22
- Vanishing Lung Syndrome
Case 23
- Traumatic Pulmonary Pseudocyst
Case 24
- Acute Fibrinous and Organizing Pneumonia
Case 25
- Shrinking Lung Syndrome
Case 26
- Cryoglobulinemia-Associated Diffuse Alveolar Hemorrhage
Case 27
- Pulmonary Veno-Occlusive Disease
- Pulmonary Capillary Hemangiomatosis
Case 28
- Diffuse Idiopathic Pulmonary Neuroendocrine Cell Hyperplasia
Case 29
- Erdheim-Chester Disease
Case 30
- Urinothorax
Case 31
- Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Case 32
- Hermansky-Pudlak Syndrome
Case 33
- Hughes-Stovin Syndrome
Case 34
- Bone Cement Implantation Syndrome
Case 35
- IgG4-Related Systemic Disease
Case 36
- Idiopathic Pleuroparenchymal Fibroelastosis
Case 37
- Idiopathic Pulmonary Hemosiderosis
Case 38
- Kikuchi–Fujimoto Disease
Case 39
- Lymphangioleiomyomatosis
- Tuberous Sclerosis Complex
Case 40
- Pulmonary Light Chain Deposition Disease
Case 41
- Graft-Versus-Host Disease After Lung Transplantation
Case 42
- Lipoid Pneumonia
Case 43
- Pulmonary Lymphomatoid Granulomatosis
Case 44
- Mounier-Kuhn Syndrome
- Williams-Campbell Syndrome
Case 45
- Pulmonary Alveolar Microlithiasis
Case 46
- Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformations
- Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia
Case 47
- Pulmonary Tumor Thrombotic Microangiopathy
Case 48
- Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis
Case 49
- Diffuse Pulmonary Ossification
Case 50
- Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia
Case 51
- Myelomatous Pleural Effusion
Case 52
- Relapsing Polychondritis
Case 53
- Rosai-Dorfman Disease
Case 54
- Silicone Embolism Syndrome
- Chronic Silicone Embolism Syndrome
Case 55
- Good Syndrome
- Other Paraneoplastic/Autoimmune Conditions Associated With Thymomas
Case 56
- Primary Effusion Lymphoma
Case 57
- Partial Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Return
- Scimitar Syndrome
- Pseudo-Scimitar Syndrome
Case 58
- Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension
Case 59
- Congenital Pulmonary Airway Malformation
Case 60
- Erasmus Syndrome
- No. of pages:
- 244
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 3rd February 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128097670
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128095904
Ali Ataya
Ali Ataya, MD received his medical degree from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and did his Internal Medicine residency training at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. He completed his Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine Fellowship at the University of Florida where he is currently a staff physician. His interests include pulmonary hypertension, rare diseases, and medical education.
Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine, Department of Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine, University of Florida, Gainesville
Eloise Harman
Eloise Harman, MD received her medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and did her Internal Medicine Residency at Johns Hopkins Hospital. She then did a fellowship in Pulmonary Medicine at New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center. Dr. Harman was professor of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at the University of Florida College of Medicine for 35 years and is now a staff physician and MICU director at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center. She was the national winner of the American Thoracic Society Outstanding Clinician Award in 2005.
Staff physician and MICU director, Malcom Randall VA Medical Center