Rare and Interesting Cases in Pulmonary Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128095904, 9780128097670

Rare and Interesting Cases in Pulmonary Medicine

1st Edition

Authors: Ali Ataya Eloise Harman
eBook ISBN: 9780128097670
Paperback ISBN: 9780128095904
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd February 2017
Page Count: 244
Description

Rare and Interesting Cases in Pulmonary Medicine provides a look into the uncommon diseases encountered in the field of pulmonary medicine. Using a case-based approach, the book provides clinical scenarios that include relevant accompanying radiology and pathology. Also included are frequently asked questions for each area, as well as a diagnosis and summary, presenting the reader with the most high yield information on each topic.

Appropriate for medical students, residents, fellows, and physicians interested in pulmonary medicine, the case-based approach to each topic allows accessibility to the uncommon diseases of the field while also highlighting high yield and important points.

Key Features

  • Provides case-based approaches to the uncommon diseases of pulmonary medicine, including supporting radiology and pathology
  • Includes uncommon case studies, providing relevant references for further reading and research opportunities
  • Presents related topics with accompanying clinical pearls for direct application in the field

Readership

Researchers of pulmonary medicine, medical students, residents, fellows, and physicians interested in pulmonary medicine

Table of Contents

Case 1

  • Pulmonary Amyloidosis
  • Takeaway Points

Case 2

  • Hypocomplementemic Urticarial Vasculitis Syndrome
  • Takeaway Points

Case 3

  • Yellow Nail Syndrome
  • Chylothorax
  • Takeaway Points

Case 4

  • Pseudo-Pseudo-Meigs Syndrome (Tjalma Syndrome)
  • Takeaway Points

Case 5

  • Thoracic Endometriosis
  • Catamenial Pneumothorax
  • Endometrial Lung Nodules
  • Takeaway Points

Case 6

  • Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (PAP)
  • Takeaway Points

Case 7

  • Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis
  • Takeaway Points

Case 8

  • Swyer-James Syndrome
  • Takeaway Points

Case 9

  • Placental Transmogrification of the Lung
  • Takeaway Points

Case 10

  • Contarini Syndrome
  • Takeaway Points

Case 11

  • Acute Eosinophilic Pneumonia
  • Other Etiologies of Pulmonary Eosinophilia (>10%)
  • Takeaway Points

Case 12

  • Benign Metastasizing Leiomyoma
  • Takeaway Points

Case 13

  • Birt-Hogg-Dubé Syndrome
  • Takeaway Points

Case 14

  • Goodpasture Syndrome
  • Takeaway Points

Case 15

  • Complete Tracheal Rings
  • Takeaway Points

Case 16

  • Granulomatous-Lymphocytic Interstitial Lung Disease
  • Takeaway Points

Case 17

  • Antisynthetase Syndrome
  • Takeaway Points

Case 18

  • Bilothorax
  • Takeaway Points

Case 19

  • Castleman Disease
  • Takeaway Points

Case 20

  • Gorham-Stout Syndrome
  • Takeaway Points

Case 21

  • Solitary Fibrous Tumor of the Pleura
  • Takeaway Points

Case 22

  • Vanishing Lung Syndrome
  • Takeaway Points

Case 23

  • Traumatic Pulmonary Pseudocyst
  • Takeaway Points

Case 24

  • Acute Fibrinous and Organizing Pneumonia
  • Takeaway Points

Case 25

  • Shrinking Lung Syndrome
  • Takeaway Points

Case 26

  • Cryoglobulinemia-Associated Diffuse Alveolar Hemorrhage
  • Takeaway Points

Case 27

  • Pulmonary Veno-Occlusive Disease
  • Pulmonary Capillary Hemangiomatosis
  • Takeaway Points

Case 28

  • Diffuse Idiopathic Pulmonary Neuroendocrine Cell Hyperplasia
  • Takeaway Points

Case 29

  • Erdheim-Chester Disease
  • Takeaway Points

Case 30

  • Urinothorax
  • Takeaway Points

Case 31

  • Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
  • Takeaway Points

Case 32

  • Hermansky-Pudlak Syndrome
  • Takeaway Points

Case 33

  • Hughes-Stovin Syndrome
  • Takeaway Points

Case 34

  • Bone Cement Implantation Syndrome
  • Takeaway Points

Case 35

  • IgG4-Related Systemic Disease
  • Takeaway Points

Case 36

  • Idiopathic Pleuroparenchymal Fibroelastosis
  • Takeaway Points

Case 37

  • Idiopathic Pulmonary Hemosiderosis
  • Takeaway Points

Case 38

  • Kikuchi–Fujimoto Disease
  • Takeaway Points

Case 39

  • Lymphangioleiomyomatosis
  • Tuberous Sclerosis Complex
  • Takeaway Points

Case 40

  • Pulmonary Light Chain Deposition Disease
  • Takeaway Points

Case 41

  • Graft-Versus-Host Disease After Lung Transplantation
  • Takeaway Points

Case 42

  • Lipoid Pneumonia
  • Takeaway Points

Case 43

  • Pulmonary Lymphomatoid Granulomatosis
  • Takeaway Points

Case 44

  • Mounier-Kuhn Syndrome
  • Williams-Campbell Syndrome
  • Takeaway Points

Case 45

  • Pulmonary Alveolar Microlithiasis
  • Takeaway Points

Case 46

  • Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformations
  • Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia
  • Takeaway Points

Case 47

  • Pulmonary Tumor Thrombotic Microangiopathy
  • Takeaway Points

Case 48

  • Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis
  • Takeaway Points

Case 49

  • Diffuse Pulmonary Ossification
  • Takeaway Points

Case 50

  • Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia
  • Takeaway Points

Case 51

  • Myelomatous Pleural Effusion
  • Takeaway Points

Case 52

  • Relapsing Polychondritis
  • Takeaway Points

Case 53

  • Rosai-Dorfman Disease
  • Takeaway Points

Case 54

  • Silicone Embolism Syndrome
  • Chronic Silicone Embolism Syndrome
  • Takeaway Points

Case 55

  • Good Syndrome
  • Other Paraneoplastic/Autoimmune Conditions Associated With Thymomas
  • Takeaway Points

Case 56

  • Primary Effusion Lymphoma
  • Takeaway Points

Case 57

  • Partial Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Return
  • Scimitar Syndrome
  • Pseudo-Scimitar Syndrome
  • Takeaway Points

Case 58

  • Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension
  • Takeaway Points

Case 59

  • Congenital Pulmonary Airway Malformation
  • Takeaway Points

Case 60

  • Erasmus Syndrome
  • Takeaway Points

About the Author

Ali Ataya

Ali Ataya, MD received his medical degree from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and did his Internal Medicine residency training at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. He completed his Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine Fellowship at the University of Florida where he is currently a staff physician. His interests include pulmonary hypertension, rare diseases, and medical education.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine, Department of Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine, University of Florida, Gainesville

Eloise Harman

Eloise Harman, MD received her medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and did her Internal Medicine Residency at Johns Hopkins Hospital. She then did a fellowship in Pulmonary Medicine at New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center. Dr. Harman was professor of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at the University of Florida College of Medicine for 35 years and is now a staff physician and MICU director at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center. She was the national winner of the American Thoracic Society Outstanding Clinician Award in 2005.

Affiliations and Expertise

Staff physician and MICU director, Malcom Randall VA Medical Center

