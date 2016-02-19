Rapport sur les Travaux Gravimetriques Antarctique - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483213026, 9781483226453

Rapport sur les Travaux Gravimetriques Antarctique

1st Edition

Annals of The International Geophysical Year, Vol. 31

Editors: P. Tardi
eBook ISBN: 9781483226453
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 112
Language:
English
