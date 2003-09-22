RAPID Value Management for the Business Cost of Ownership
1st Edition
Readiness, Architecture, Process, Integration, Deployment
Taking a Razor to Information Technology IIT); On the Classification of IT Components; Using RAPID to Identify Relationship Between Architecture and Process; Readiness: Solution Strategy; Architecture: Foundation Services; Process: Best Practices; Integration: Coherent Infrastructure; Deployment: Questioning Change and Decision Making; Business Cost of Ownership; Shaping RAPD IT Solutions; RAPID IT Components; Beyond Cost of Ownership Appendeces: Hewlett-Packard ITSM Activities; HP Infrastructure Operations.
The model presented in this manual for the IT professional helps managers work with tech workers and their customers to make a clear and well-substantiated argument for IT service investments. In order to validate and fully explain this model, Wigodsky presents an overview of the "why" behind technology investment for any organization, and combines this with detailed real-world solutions that maximize BCO efficiency. By eliminating the "futz factor" commonly associated with system ownership costs, the book provides a glimpse of the next generation IT architecture, a repeatable process for identifying organization-wide system costs, and a customizable model for integrating BCO management with your people, processes, and technology.
· Provides detailed technical architectures, processes, and integrated solutions using common computing technologies · Helps the reader build a customized model for reviewing the long-term potential costs and benefits of interrelated IT investments · Includes observations of HP thought leaders, experienced consultants, and customers on past projects
Project and Technical Managers, Network and Systems Architects, Information Technology Executives, Directors, and Managers. Also Graduate and undergraduate business and information management students, and Sales and marketing professionals selling IT solutions
- 256
- English
- © Digital Press 2003
- 22nd September 2003
- Digital Press
- 9780080492223
- 9781555582890
" ...you can only ever treat a book as a starting point, something to help you along the way. I think this book succeeds in that regard. It is not perfect, but no book ever is. It does not have all the answers, but no one has. Instead, it contains a lot of useful advice about practical IT."—Tony Redmond, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Hewlett-Packard Consulting and Integration "In today's ultra-competitive environment, corporations need every edge they can get, and IT can provide a variety of competitive edges when properly used. At the same time companies are being challenged to squeeze out every dollar of profit. This book helps the IT executive navigate the complexities of the technology and reconcile opposing forces in meeting the overall requirements of the corporation."--Peter Kiss, Visionary/CEO, Sentar, Inc.
Andrew Wigodsky Author
Drew Wigodsky is a technical consultant in Hewlett-Packard Services Consulting and Integration. His diverse technology experiences include a myriad of roles as developer, designer, architect, project manager, executive, and owner. Before joining Rainier/Compaq/HP, Drew was a consultant with Microsoft Consulting Services, an executive in a small-business technology consultancy, a consulting practice director, and developed software for high-speed banknote image processing and telephone sales management. His customers include large and small multinational corporations, colleges, state governments, and non-profit organizations. Currently, Drew serves as an architect, planning IT investment strategy for a $3 billion HP Services outsourcing customer.
Technical Consultant, Hewlett-Packard Services Consulting and Integration.