RAPID Value Management for the Business Cost of Ownership

" ...you can only ever treat a book as a starting point, something to help you along the way. I think this book succeeds in that regard. It is not perfect, but no book ever is. It does not have all the answers, but no one has. Instead, it contains a lot of useful advice about practical IT."—Tony Redmond, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Hewlett-Packard Consulting and Integration "In today's ultra-competitive environment, corporations need every edge they can get, and IT can provide a variety of competitive edges when properly used. At the same time companies are being challenged to squeeze out every dollar of profit. This book helps the IT executive navigate the complexities of the technology and reconcile opposing forces in meeting the overall requirements of the corporation."--Peter Kiss, Visionary/CEO, Sentar, Inc.