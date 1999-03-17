Rapid Thermal Processing, Volume 84
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Selected papers: Preface. Rapid thermal processing technology for the 21st century (P.J. Timans). Modelling and off-line optimization of a 300 mm rapid thermal processing system (A. Tillmann et al.). Perspectives on emissivity measurements and modeling in silicon (S. Abedrabbo et al.). Dopant diffusion studies and free carrier lifetimes during rapid thermal processing of semiconductors (R.V. Nagabushnam et al.). Phosphorus diffusion from a spin-on doped glass (SOD) source during rapid thermal annealing (D. Mathiot et al.). Formation of contacts to shallow junctions using titanium silicide with diffusion barriers (W. Zagozdzon-Wosik et al.). Effect of stress on silicide formation kinetics in thin film titanium–selicon system (R.V. Nagabushnam et al.). Strain relaxation and dopant distribution in the rapid thermal annealing of Co with Si/Si1–&khgr;Ge&khgr;/Si heterostructure (Y. Miron et al.). Rapid thermal annealing of Zr/SiGeC contacts (M. Barthula et al.). Influence of vapour phase pre-oxide-cleaning on the oxidation characteristics (B. Froeschle et al.). Rapid thermal oxidation of porous silicon for surface passivation (L. Debarge et al.). Deposition and crystallization of a-Si thin films by rapid thermal processing (S. Girginoudi et al.). The initial stages of Si thin deposits on foreign substrates in a rapid thermal chemical vapor phase reactor (D. Angermeier et al.). Rapid thermal magnetic annealing as an emerging technology in field-annealing of thin magnetic films for recording heads (F. Roozeboom et al.). Selective doping of silicon by rapid thermal and laser assisted processes (U. Besi-Vetrella et al.). Rapid thermal annealing applied to the optimization of titanium oxide arc (M. Lemiti et al.).
Description
Rapid Thermal Processing (RTP) is a well established single-wafer technology in USLI semiconductor manufacturing and electrical engineering, as well as in materials science. The biggest advantage of RTP is that it eliminates the long-ramp-up and ramp-down times associated with furnaces, enabling a significant reduction in the thermal budget. Today, RTP is in production use for source/drain implant annealing, contact alloying, formation of refractory nitrides and silicides and thin gate dielectric (oxide) formation. The aim of Symposium I was to provide an overview of the latest information on research and development in the different topics cited above. The potential applications of RTP in new areas like large area devices such as flat planel displays and solar cells has to be investigated.
About 30 papers were presented in this symposium. The contributions of most interest involved modelling and control, junctions formation and thermal oxidation, deposition and recrystallisation and silicide formations. However, the range of topics and the intent to focus on underlying, fundamental issues like dopant diffusion in silicon from solid sources, strain relaxation and photonic effects, nucleation as well as applications to magnetic films and solar cells devices.
Readership
For those interested in the research and development of Rapid Thermal Processing in the fields of semiconductor manufacturing, electrical engineering and materials science
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1999
- Published:
- 17th March 1999
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080436128
About the Editors
A. Slaoui Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
CNRS/PHASE, Strasbourg, France
T. Theiler Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
STEAG-AST, Dornstadt, Germany
J.C. Muller Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
CNRS/PHASE, Strasbourg, France