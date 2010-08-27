Rapid Review Pharmacology
3rd Edition
With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access
Table of Contents
SECTION I: Principles of Pharmacology
Chapter 1 Pharmacokinetics
Chapter 2 Pharmacodynamics
SECTION II: Drugs That Affect the Autonomic Nervous System and the Neuromuscular Junction
Chapter 3 Introduction to Autonomic and Neuromuscular Pharmacology
Chapter 4 Cholinergic Drugs
Chapter 5 Adrenergic Drugs
Chapter 6 Muscle Relaxants
SECTION III: Drugs That Affect the Central Nervous System
Chapter 7 CNS Introduction, and Sedative-Hypnotic and Anxiolytic Drugs
Chapter 8 Anesthetics
Chapter 9 Anticonvulsant Drugs
Chapter 10 Psychotherapeutic Drugs
Chapter 11 Drugs Used in the Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease
SECTION IV: Drugs That Affect the Cardiovascular, Renal, and Hematologic Systems
Chapter 12 Antiarrhythmic Drugs
Chapter 13 Antihypertensive Drugs
Chapter 14 Other Cardiovascular Drugs
Chapter 15 Diuretics
Chapter 16 Drugs Used in the Treatment of Coagulation Disorders
Chapter 17 Hematopoietic Drugs
SECTION V: Analgesics
Chapter 18 Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs and Other Nonopioid Analgesic-Antipyretic Drugs
Chapter 19 Opioid Analgesics and Antagonists
SECTION VI: Drugs That Affect the Respiratory and Gastrointestinal Systems and are Used to Treat Rheumatic Disorders and Gout
Chapter 20 Drugs Used in the Treatment of Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Allergies
Chapter 21 Drugs Used in the Treatment of Gastrointestinal Disorders
Chapter 22 Drugs Used in the Treatment of Rheumatic Disorders and Gout
SECTION VII: Drugs That Affect the Endocrine and Reproductive Systems
Chapter 23 Drugs Used in the Treatment of Hypothalamic, Pituitary, Thyroid, and Adrenal Disorders
Chapter 24 Drugs Used in the Treatment of Diabetes Mellitus and Errors of Glucose Metabolism
Chapter 25 Drugs Used in the Treatment of Bone and Calcium Disorders
Chapter 26 Drugs Used in Reproductive Endocrinology
SECTION VIII: Anti-infective Drugs
Chapter 27 Antimicrobial Drugs
Chapter 28 Other Anti-infective Drugs
SECTION IX: Drugs Used in the Treatment of Cancer
Chapter 29 Chemotherapeutic Drugs
SECTION X: Toxicology
Chapter 30 Toxicology and Drugs of Abuse
Common Laboratory Values
Rapid Review Pharmacology, 3rd Edition, by Drs. Thomas Pazdernik and Laszlo Kerecsen.
About the Authors
Thomas Pazdernik Author
Chancellor's Club Teaching Professor, Department of Pharmacology, Toxicology and Therapeutics, University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas
Laszlo Kerecsen Author
Professor, Department of Pharmacology, Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine, Midwestern University, Glendale, Arizona