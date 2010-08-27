Rapid Review Pharmacology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323068123, 9780323080491

Rapid Review Pharmacology

3rd Edition

With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access

Authors: Thomas Pazdernik Laszlo Kerecsen
eBook ISBN: 9780323080491
eBook ISBN: 9780323240215
Paperback ISBN: 9780323068123
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 27th August 2010
Page Count: 360
Table of Contents

SECTION I: Principles of Pharmacology

Chapter 1 Pharmacokinetics

Chapter 2 Pharmacodynamics

SECTION II: Drugs That Affect the Autonomic Nervous System and the Neuromuscular Junction

Chapter 3 Introduction to Autonomic and Neuromuscular Pharmacology

Chapter 4 Cholinergic Drugs

Chapter 5 Adrenergic Drugs

Chapter 6 Muscle Relaxants

SECTION III: Drugs That Affect the Central Nervous System

Chapter 7 CNS Introduction, and Sedative-Hypnotic and Anxiolytic Drugs

Chapter 8 Anesthetics

Chapter 9 Anticonvulsant Drugs

Chapter 10 Psychotherapeutic Drugs

Chapter 11 Drugs Used in the Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease

SECTION IV: Drugs That Affect the Cardiovascular, Renal, and Hematologic Systems

Chapter 12 Antiarrhythmic Drugs

Chapter 13 Antihypertensive Drugs

Chapter 14 Other Cardiovascular Drugs

Chapter 15 Diuretics

Chapter 16 Drugs Used in the Treatment of Coagulation Disorders

Chapter 17 Hematopoietic Drugs

SECTION V: Analgesics

Chapter 18 Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs and Other Nonopioid Analgesic-Antipyretic Drugs

Chapter 19 Opioid Analgesics and Antagonists

SECTION VI: Drugs That Affect the Respiratory and Gastrointestinal Systems and are Used to Treat Rheumatic Disorders and Gout

Chapter 20 Drugs Used in the Treatment of Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Allergies

Chapter 21 Drugs Used in the Treatment of Gastrointestinal Disorders

Chapter 22 Drugs Used in the Treatment of Rheumatic Disorders and Gout

SECTION VII: Drugs That Affect the Endocrine and Reproductive Systems

Chapter 23 Drugs Used in the Treatment of Hypothalamic, Pituitary, Thyroid, and Adrenal Disorders

Chapter 24 Drugs Used in the Treatment of Diabetes Mellitus and Errors of Glucose Metabolism

Chapter 25 Drugs Used in the Treatment of Bone and Calcium Disorders

Chapter 26 Drugs Used in Reproductive Endocrinology

SECTION VIII: Anti-infective Drugs

Chapter 27 Antimicrobial Drugs

Chapter 28 Other Anti-infective Drugs

SECTION IX: Drugs Used in the Treatment of Cancer

Chapter 29 Chemotherapeutic Drugs

SECTION X: Toxicology

Chapter 30 Toxicology and Drugs of Abuse

Common Laboratory Values

Description

Get the most from your study time, and experience a realistic USMLE simulation with Rapid Review Pharmacology, 3rd Edition, by Drs. Thomas Pazdernik and Laszlo Kerecsen. This new edition in the highly rated Rapid Review Series is formatted as a bulleted outline with photographs, tables, and figures that address all the pharmacology information you need to know for the USMLE. And with Student Consult functionality, you can become familiar with the look and feel of the actual exam by taking a timed online test that includes more than 450 USMLE-style practice questions.

Key Features

  • Review all the information you need to know quickly and easily with a user-friendly, two-color outline format that includes High-Yield Margin Notes.

  • Take a timed online test at www.studentconsult.com with more than 450 USMLE-style questions and full rationales for why every possible answer is right or wrong.

  • Access the most current information with completely updated chapters, images, and questions.

  • Profit from the guidance of series editor, Dr. Edward Goljan, a well-known author of medical study references, who is personally involved in content review.

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323080491
eBook ISBN:
9780323240215
Paperback ISBN:
9780323068123

About the Authors

Thomas Pazdernik Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chancellor's Club Teaching Professor, Department of Pharmacology, Toxicology and Therapeutics, University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas

Laszlo Kerecsen Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Pharmacology, Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine, Midwestern University, Glendale, Arizona

