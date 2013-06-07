Rapid Review Pathology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323087872, 9780323089500

Rapid Review Pathology

4th Edition

With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access

Authors: Edward Goljan
eBook ISBN: 9780323089500
Paperback ISBN: 9780323087872
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 7th June 2013
Page Count: 784
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contents

Chapter 1 Diagnostic Testing

Chapter 2 Cell Injury

Chapter 3 inflammation and Repair

Chapter 4 Immunopathology

Chapter 5 Water, Electrolyte, Acid-Base, and Hemodynamic Disorders

Chapter 6 Genetic and Developmental Disorders

Chapter 7 Environmental Pathology

Chapter 8 Nutritional Disorders

Chapter 9 Neoplasia

Chapter 10 Vascular Disorders

Chapter 11 Heart Disorders

Chapter 12 Red Blood Cell Disorders

Chapter 13 White Blood Cell Disorders

Chapter 14 Lymphoid Tissue Disorders

Chapter 15 Hemostasis Disorders

Chapter 16 Immunohematology Disorders

Chapter 17 Upper and Lower Respiratory Disorders

Chapter 18 Gastrointestinal Disorders

Chapter 19 Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Disorders

Chapter 20 Kidney Disorders

Chapter 21 Lower Urinary Tract and Male Reproductive Disorders

Chapter 22 Female Reproductive Disorders and Breast Disorders

Chapter 23 Endocrine Disorders

Chapter 24 Musculoskeletal and Soft Tissue Disorders

Chapter 25 Skin Disorders

Chapter 26 Nervous System and Special Sensory Disorders

Description

Get the most from your study time...and experience a realistic USMLE simulation! Rapid Review Pathology, by Edward F. Goljan, MD, makes it easy for you to master all of the pathology material covered on the USMLE Step 1. It combines an updated outline-format review of key concepts and hundreds of full-color images and margin notes, PLUS more than 400 USMLE-style online questions! Get all the practice you need to succeed on the USMLE!

Key Features

  • Review all the information you need to know quickly and easily with a user-friendly, two-color outline format that includes High-Yield Margin Notes and Key Points.
  • Practice for the USMLE with the included access to online USMLE sample questions and full rationales.
  • Profit from the guidance of Dr. Edward Goljan, a well-known author of medical review books, who reviewed and edited every question.

Details

No. of pages:
784
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323089500
Paperback ISBN:
9780323087872

About the Authors

Edward Goljan Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman of Pathology, Oklahoma State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.