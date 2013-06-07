Rapid Review Pathology
4th Edition
With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access
Table of Contents
Contents
Chapter 1 Diagnostic Testing
Chapter 2 Cell Injury
Chapter 3 inflammation and Repair
Chapter 4 Immunopathology
Chapter 5 Water, Electrolyte, Acid-Base, and Hemodynamic Disorders
Chapter 6 Genetic and Developmental Disorders
Chapter 7 Environmental Pathology
Chapter 8 Nutritional Disorders
Chapter 9 Neoplasia
Chapter 10 Vascular Disorders
Chapter 11 Heart Disorders
Chapter 12 Red Blood Cell Disorders
Chapter 13 White Blood Cell Disorders
Chapter 14 Lymphoid Tissue Disorders
Chapter 15 Hemostasis Disorders
Chapter 16 Immunohematology Disorders
Chapter 17 Upper and Lower Respiratory Disorders
Chapter 18 Gastrointestinal Disorders
Chapter 19 Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Disorders
Chapter 20 Kidney Disorders
Chapter 21 Lower Urinary Tract and Male Reproductive Disorders
Chapter 22 Female Reproductive Disorders and Breast Disorders
Chapter 23 Endocrine Disorders
Chapter 24 Musculoskeletal and Soft Tissue Disorders
Chapter 25 Skin Disorders
Chapter 26 Nervous System and Special Sensory Disorders
Description
Get the most from your study time...and experience a realistic USMLE simulation! Rapid Review Pathology, by Edward F. Goljan, MD, makes it easy for you to master all of the pathology material covered on the USMLE Step 1. It combines an updated outline-format review of key concepts and hundreds of full-color images and margin notes, PLUS more than 400 USMLE-style online questions! Get all the practice you need to succeed on the USMLE!
Key Features
- Review all the information you need to know quickly and easily with a user-friendly, two-color outline format that includes High-Yield Margin Notes and Key Points.
- Practice for the USMLE with the included access to online USMLE sample questions and full rationales.
- Profit from the guidance of Dr. Edward Goljan, a well-known author of medical review books, who reviewed and edited every question.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 784
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 7th June 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323089500
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323087872
About the Authors
Edward Goljan Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman of Pathology, Oklahoma State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine, Tulsa, Oklahoma