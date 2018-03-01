Rapid Review Pathology
5th Edition
Table of Contents
1 Diagnostic Testing
2 Cell Injury
3 Inflammation and Repair
4 Immunopathology
5 Water, Electrolyte, Acid-Base, and Hemodynamic Disorders
6 Genetic and Developmental Disorders
7 Environmental Pathology
8 Nutritional Disorders
9 Neoplasia
10 Vascular Disorders
11 Heart Disorders
12 Red Blood Cell Disorders
13 White Blood Cell Disorders
14 Lymphoid Tissue Disorders
15 Hemostasis Disorders
16 Immunohematology Disorders
17 Upper and Lower Respiratory Disorders
18 Gastrointestinal Disorders
19 Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Disorders
20 Kidney Disorders
21 Ureter, Lower Urinary Tract, and Male Reproductive Disorders
22 Female Reproductive Disorders and Breast Disorders
23 Endocrine Disorders
24 Musculoskeletal and Soft Tissue Disorders
25 Skin Disorders
26 Nervous System and Special Sensory Disorders
Appendix: Formulas for Calculations of Acid-Base Disorders
Description
Whether you’re preparing for the USMLE Step 1, Step 2, or studying for course exams, Rapid Review Pathology, 5th Edition by acclaimed author Dr. Edward Goljan is your go-to guide for up-to-date, essential pathology information throughout medical school. User-friendly features that make this comprehensive review tool the top choice of students worldwide include an outline format, full-color layout, High-Yield Margin Notes, Key Points, and a strong clinical correlation throughout.
Key Features
Student Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, references, and animations, designed to produce a more rounded learning experience. You’ll also find approximately 500 new and updated USMLE-style questions, as well as new Integration Links that provide online access to additional images and schematics for further visual supplement to key areas of the text.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 864
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 1st March 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323476683
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323510592
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323510585
About the Author
Alfrey Anthony
