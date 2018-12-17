Rapid Review Pathology: Second South Asia Edition
2nd Edition
Description
Whether you’re preparing for the USMLE Step 1 or Step 2 or studying for course exams, Rapid Review Pathology by acclaimed author Dr. Edward F. Goljan is your go-to guide for up-to-date, essential pathology information throughout medical school. User-friendly features that make this comprehensive review tool the top choice of students worldwide include an outline format, full-color layout, high-yield margin notes, key points, and a strong clinical correlation throughout.
Key Features
- Many new high-yield, integrated margin notes and numerous summary tables for more efficient studying and understanding of disease processes.
- Updated content based on Dr. Goljan’s feedback from educators and medical students.
- More than 1,100 full-color photographs and schematic diagrams (many are new!) that improve recognition of key pathology images. Arrows and circles identify must-know details of the pathology.
-
Online access to additional images and new & updated USMLE-style questions.
Table of Contents
CHAPTER 1 Diagnostic Testing
CHAPTER 2 Cell Injury
CHAPTER 3 Inflammation and Repair
CHAPTER 4 Immunopathology
CHAPTER 5 Water, Electrolyte, Acid-Base, and Hemodynamic Disorders
CHAPTER 6 Genetic and Developmental Disorders
CHAPTER 7 Environmental Pathology
CHAPTER 8 Nutritional Disorders
CHAPTER 9 Neoplasia
CHAPTER 10 Vascular Disorders
CHAPTER 11 Heart Disorders
CHAPTER 12 Red Blood Cell Disorders
CHAPTER 13 White Blood Cell Disorders
CHAPTER 14 Lymphoid Tissue Disorders
CHAPTER 15 Hemostasis Disorders
CHAPTER 16 Immunohematology Disorders
CHAPTER 17 Upper and Lower Respiratory Disorders
CHAPTER 18 Gastrointestinal Disorders
CHAPTER 19 Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Disorders
CHAPTER 20 Kidney Disorders
CHAPTER 21 Ureter, Lower Urinary Tract, and Male Reproductive Disorders
CHAPTER 22 Female Reproductive Disorders and Breast Disorders
CHAPTER 23 Endocrine Disorders
CHAPTER 24 Musculoskeletal and Soft Tissue Disorders
CHAPTER 25 Skin Disorders
CHAPTER 26 Nervous System and Special Sensory Disorders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 866
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2019
- Published:
- 17th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131254912
About the Author
Edward Goljan
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman of Pathology, Oklahoma State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine, Tulsa, Oklahoma