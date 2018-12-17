Rapid Review Pathology: Second South Asia Edition - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9788131254912

Rapid Review Pathology: Second South Asia Edition

2nd Edition

Authors: Edward Goljan
Paperback ISBN: 9788131254912
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 17th December 2018
Page Count: 866
Description

Whether you’re preparing for the USMLE Step 1 or Step 2 or studying for course exams, Rapid Review Pathology by acclaimed author Dr. Edward F. Goljan is your go-to guide for up-to-date, essential pathology information throughout medical school. User-friendly features that make this comprehensive review tool the top choice of students worldwide include an outline format, full-color layout, high-yield margin notes, key points, and a strong clinical correlation throughout.

Key Features

  • Many new high-yield, integrated margin notes and numerous summary tables for more efficient studying and understanding of disease processes.
  • Updated content based on Dr. Goljan’s feedback from educators and medical students.
  • More than 1,100 full-color photographs and schematic diagrams (many are new!) that improve recognition of key pathology images. Arrows and circles identify must-know details of the pathology.

  • Online access to additional images and new & updated USMLE-style questions.

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 Diagnostic Testing

CHAPTER 2 Cell Injury

CHAPTER 3 Inflammation and Repair

CHAPTER 4 Immunopathology

CHAPTER 5 Water, Electrolyte, Acid-Base, and Hemodynamic Disorders

CHAPTER 6 Genetic and Developmental Disorders

CHAPTER 7 Environmental Pathology

CHAPTER 8 Nutritional Disorders

CHAPTER 9 Neoplasia

CHAPTER 10 Vascular Disorders

CHAPTER 11 Heart Disorders

CHAPTER 12 Red Blood Cell Disorders

CHAPTER 13 White Blood Cell Disorders

CHAPTER 14 Lymphoid Tissue Disorders

CHAPTER 15 Hemostasis Disorders

CHAPTER 16 Immunohematology Disorders

CHAPTER 17 Upper and Lower Respiratory Disorders

CHAPTER 18 Gastrointestinal Disorders

CHAPTER 19 Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Disorders

CHAPTER 20 Kidney Disorders

CHAPTER 21 Ureter, Lower Urinary Tract, and Male Reproductive Disorders

CHAPTER 22 Female Reproductive Disorders and Breast Disorders

CHAPTER 23 Endocrine Disorders

CHAPTER 24 Musculoskeletal and Soft Tissue Disorders

CHAPTER 25 Skin Disorders

CHAPTER 26 Nervous System and Special Sensory Disorders

About the Author

Edward Goljan

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman of Pathology, Oklahoma State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine, Tulsa, Oklahoma

