RAPID Intensywna terapia podczas transportu
1st Edition
Description
- Parametry i zabezpieczenie funkcji życiowych
- Dawki leków
- Algorytmy postępowania
Intensywna terapia pacjenta w czasie transportu stawia szczególne wymagania wobec zespołu ambulansu. Wynika tonie tylko ze szczególnych potrzeb zabezpieczania i podtrzymywania funkcji życiowych poszkodowanych osób, przy ograniczonych możliwościach terapeutycznych w porównaniu z warunkami szpitalnymi, ale również z wymagań czasowych. RAPID. Intensywna terapia w trakcie transportu jest zbiorem zwięzłych informacji odnoszących się do tak istotnych zagadnień, jak wspomaganie lub kontrola oddechu pacjenta, szybkie obliczanie zasobów tlenu dostępnych w butlach transportowych, trafna interpretacja parametrów monitorowania układów krążenia i oddechowego. Bardzo istotne jest również przedstawienie podstawowych leków interwencyjnych, tabel przeliczeniowych dawek i szybkości wlewów oraz omówienie niepożądanych objawów ubocznych.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 150
- Language:
- Polish
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Urban & Partner 2012
- Published:
- 15th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Urban & Partner
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788376097121
About the Author
Rosemary Adam
Rosemary Adam is an EMS nurse with over 25 years experience in prehospital care (administrative, education, and ground and air transport). In 1996, Rosie developed the Critical Care Paramedic (CCP) ® course at The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. As an educator, Rosie has developed teaching methods used by leading individuals in clinical EMS, emergency and flight nursing practice. Rosie has been a part of several writing projects with recent experience as a co-author of the Advanced Medical Life Support Instructor manual. Rosie has taught numerous programs and is experienced in curriculum development.
Affiliations and Expertise
Nurse Instructor Emergency Medical Services Learning Resources Center The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Iowa City, Iowa
Chris Cebollero
Chris Cebollero is the Chief of Emergency Medical Services for Christian Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Chris is a graduate of the University of Iowa’s Critical Care Paramedic program and served as a military medic. Chris not only trains hundreds of students each year, he has also led a successful and well-recognized team of field training officers in an organization that runs 80,000 calls annually.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Emergency Medical Services Christian Hospital St. Louis, Missouri