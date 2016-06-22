Rapid Immunotests for Clinical, Food and Environmental Applications, Volume 72
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Advisory Board
- Series Editor's Preface
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- Chapter 2. Rapid Tests Progress Through the Years
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Precipitation
- 3. Agglutination
- 4. Radioimmunoassay
- 5. Enzyme Immunoassay
- 6. Western Blotting
- 7. Lateral-Flow Immunoassay
- 8. Conclusion
- Chapter 3. Formats of Rapid Immunotests—Current-Day Formats, Perspectives, Pros and Cons
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Heterogeneous Methods
- 3. Homogeneous Immunoassay
- Chapter 4. Labels for Optical Immunotests
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Enzymes
- 3. Dyes and Dye-Based Labels
- 4. Liposomes
- 5. Coloured Nanoparticles
- 6. Luminescent Nanoparticles
- 7. Magnetic Nanoparticles
- Chapter 5. Rapid Multiplex Immunotests
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Detection of Multiple Analytes With Separate Test zones
- 3. Detection of Multiple Analytes Within Single Test Zone
- 4. Microcarrier-Based Multiplex Technologies
- 5. Homogeneous Multiplex Assay
- Chapter 6. Prospective Materials for Rapid Tests: Examples of Multifunctionality and Multiplexity
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Photonic Crystal Fibres for Biosensing
- 3. Nanostructures Multiloaded with QDs
- Chapter 7. Conclusion and Outlook
- Index
Description
Irina Goryacheva authors this volume titled Rapid Immunotests for Clinical, Food and Environmental Applications that is devoted to the latest research in the area of the construction and application of rapid immunotests with plasmonic and luminescent detection, with special attention paid to the achievements of nanotechnology in the areas of labels and solid supports creation.With close attention to the basic principles and the specific issues, considering the breadth of the field that the rapid tests may offer, the coverage of this book is by no means complete, keeping open space for challenge and research
Key Features
- Provides comprehensive coverage of rapid immunotests for clinical, food, and environmental applications
- Explores a variety of specialized techniques
- Presents a general overview of imaging techniques in diverse fields
Readership
Researchers and academics who develop immunoassay and nanosystems applications, researchers who use immunoassay as a tool including clinical and veterinary chemists, biochemists, pathologists; students and researchers in nanomaterials, biochemistry and medicine.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 222
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 22nd June 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444635754
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444635747
About the Series Volume Editors
Irina Yu. Goryacheva Series Volume Editor
Dr. I. Goryacheva is full professor at the Saratov State University since 2007. Her current research interest is in the advancement of chemistry, nanotechnology and biomolecular technology for ultra-sensitive and specific rapid immunodetection of bio-active compounds and pollutants in complex environments. Dr. Goryacheva has published over 70 peer reviewed research papers and book chapters, given over 50 national and international scientific conference presentations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Saratov State University, Russian Federation