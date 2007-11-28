Rapid Diagnosis in Ophthalmology Series: Lens and Glaucoma
1st Edition
Description
This title in the Rapid Diagnosis in Ophthalmology Series presents a wealth of full-color images - along with differential diagnoses - in side-by-side page layouts to assist you in identifying a full range of disorders. A templated format expedites access to the guidance you need to diagnose the most common conditions related to the lens and glaucoma - from simple to complex - encountered in practice.
Key Features
- Coverage of cutting-edge topics including electric shock cataract, intralenticular foreign body, hypotony maculopathy, ectopia lentis, and many more, help you keep your knowledge up to date.
- Hundreds of full-color images present conditions as they present in real life.
- Common diagnostic pitfalls discuss what to look out for when making a difficult diagnosis.
- A templated, color-coded layout and differential diagnosis boxes for each condition help you make quick, accurate clinical decisions.
- A focus on the most common conditions encountered in practice allows you to efficiently formulate treatment plans and referrals.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2008
- Published:
- 28th November 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323070898
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323044431
Reviews
"This booklet is extremely helpful for students and ophthalmologists in training, and even for the experienced clinician who wants to refresh his knowledge, because a lot of relevant information on the area of lens and glaucoma is transferred by very concentrated text and fine illustrations"
Graefe's Archive for Clinical and Experimental Ophthalmology, September 2009
About the Authors
Joel Schuman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Eye Center, Ear and Eye Institute, Pittsburgh, PA Eye and Ear Foundation Professor and Chairman
Viki Christopoulos Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Eye and Ear Institute, Pittsburgh, PA
Deepinder Dhaliwal Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pittsburgh, Eye and Ear Institute, Pittsburgh, PA Associate Professor, Department of Ophthalmology
Malik Kahook Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Institute, Aurora, Co
Robert Noecker Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Eye and Ear Institute, Pittsburgh, PA Vice Chairman Department of Ophthalmology, Director Glaucoma Service, UPMC Eye Center Associate Professor University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine