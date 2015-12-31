Rapid Detection of Food Adulterants and Contaminants
1st Edition
Theory and Practice
Description
Rapid Detection of Food Adulterants and Contaminants: Theory and Practice contains solid information on common adulterants and contaminants in various foods, guidelines for different standards, permissible limits prescribed by food regulatory authorities, and related detection techniques. This is an essential reference for anyone interested in progressive research on detection methods for food safety, especially researchers engaged in developing fast, reliable, and often nondestructive methods for the evaluation of food safety.
Key Features
- Reviews the most common detection methods of food adulterants and contaminants
- Includes supporting theory behind the latest techniques
- Presents case studies to better understand practical applications and resources for further research
- Addresses the safety standards of a variety of governments and serves as a reference for why government procedures are put in place
Readership
Researchers and students in food science & technology, food engineering, and food microbiology
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Food Safety and Quality
1.1. Food Safety
1.2. Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points
1.3. Food Quality
Chapter 2. Common Adulterants and Contaminants
2.1. Chemical Contaminants
2.2. Mycotoxins
2.3. Heavy Metals
Chapter 3. Food Standards and Permissible Limits
3.1. Food Safety Regulatory Bodies
3.2. Standards and Permissible Limits
Chapter 4. Basic Detection Techniques
4.1. Microbiological Methods
4.2. Microscopic Analysis of Food Samples
4.3. Biochemical Methods
4.4. Analytical Methods
4.5. Molecular Methods
4.6. Immunoassays
4.7. Electrical Methods
4.8. Rapid and Nondestructive Methods
Chapter 5. Biosensor
5.1. Concepts
5.2. Type of Biosensors
5.3. Methods of Immobilizing Biosensors
5.4. Practical Applications
Chapter 6. Spectroscopy and Chemometrics
6.1. Ultraviolet and Visual Spectroscopy
6.2. NIR Spectroscopy
6.3. Fourier-Transform IRS
6.4. Multivariate Analysis
6.5. Practical Applications
Chapter 7. Imaging Methods
7.1. X-ray Imaging
7.2. Computed Tomography
7.3. Magnetic Resonance Imaging
7.4. Ultrasound
7.5. Hyperspectral Imaging
7.6. Practical Applications of Imaging Methods
Details
- No. of pages:
- 278
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 31st December 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128004289
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124200845
About the Author
Shyam Jha
Dr. Shyam Narayan Jha is pioneering research on nondestructive methods of quality evaluation of food and makhana processing in India. He has developed and commercialized numerous technologies in the field of food process engineering. Dr. Jha is the Project Coordinator of All India Coordinated Research Project on Post-Harvest Engineering and Technology, which has 30 locations throughout India. He provides leadership and manages various research projects and consultancy work in the field of post-harvest engineering and technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Project Coordinator, Central Institute of Post-Harvest Engineering & Technology, Ludhiana, India