Rapid Detection of Food Adulterants and Contaminants - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124200845, 9780128004289

Rapid Detection of Food Adulterants and Contaminants

1st Edition

Theory and Practice

Authors: Shyam Jha
eBook ISBN: 9780128004289
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124200845
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st December 2015
Page Count: 278
Description

Rapid Detection of Food Adulterants and Contaminants: Theory and Practice contains solid information on common adulterants and contaminants in various foods, guidelines for different standards, permissible limits prescribed by food regulatory authorities, and related detection techniques. This is an essential reference for anyone interested in progressive research on detection methods for food safety, especially researchers engaged in developing fast, reliable, and often nondestructive methods for the evaluation of food safety.

Key Features

  • Reviews the most common detection methods of food adulterants and contaminants
  • Includes supporting theory behind the latest techniques
  • Presents case studies to better understand practical applications and resources for further research
  • Addresses the safety standards of a variety of governments and serves as a reference for why government procedures are put in place

Readership

Researchers and students in food science & technology, food engineering, and food microbiology

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Food Safety and Quality
1.1. Food Safety
1.2. Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points
1.3. Food Quality

Chapter 2. Common Adulterants and Contaminants
2.1. Chemical Contaminants
2.2. Mycotoxins
2.3. Heavy Metals

Chapter 3. Food Standards and Permissible Limits
3.1. Food Safety Regulatory Bodies
3.2. Standards and Permissible Limits

Chapter 4. Basic Detection Techniques
4.1. Microbiological Methods
4.2. Microscopic Analysis of Food Samples
4.3. Biochemical Methods
4.4. Analytical Methods
4.5. Molecular Methods
4.6. Immunoassays
4.7. Electrical Methods
4.8. Rapid and Nondestructive Methods

Chapter 5. Biosensor
5.1. Concepts
5.2. Type of Biosensors
5.3. Methods of Immobilizing Biosensors
5.4. Practical Applications

Chapter 6. Spectroscopy and Chemometrics
6.1. Ultraviolet and Visual Spectroscopy
6.2. NIR Spectroscopy
6.3. Fourier-Transform IRS
6.4. Multivariate Analysis
6.5. Practical Applications

Chapter 7. Imaging Methods
7.1. X-ray Imaging
7.2. Computed Tomography
7.3. Magnetic Resonance Imaging
7.4. Ultrasound
7.5. Hyperspectral Imaging
7.6. Practical Applications of Imaging Methods

No. of pages:
278
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128004289
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124200845

About the Author

Shyam Jha

Dr. Shyam Narayan Jha is pioneering research on nondestructive methods of quality evaluation of food and makhana processing in India. He has developed and commercialized numerous technologies in the field of food process engineering. Dr. Jha is the Project Coordinator of All India Coordinated Research Project on Post-Harvest Engineering and Technology, which has 30 locations throughout India. He provides leadership and manages various research projects and consultancy work in the field of post-harvest engineering and technology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Project Coordinator, Central Institute of Post-Harvest Engineering & Technology, Ludhiana, India

