Rapid and On-Line Instrumentation for Food Quality Assurance
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Product safety: On-line detection of contaminants; On-line immunochemical assays for contaminant analysis; Using bioassays in contaminant analysis; The rapid detection of pesticides in food; Detecting antimicrobial drug residues; Detecting veterinary drug residues; The rapid detection of toxins in food: A case study; Rapid detection methods for microbial contamination; Rapid analysis of microbial contamination of water. Part 2 Product quality: Rapid techniques for analysing food additives and micronutrients; Detecting genetically-modified ingredients; In-line sensors for food process monitoring and control; Measurement of added water in foodstuffs; Spectroscopic techniques for analysing raw material quality; Using spectroscopic techniques to monitor food composition; Confocal scanning laser microscopy (CSLM) for monitoring food composition; Using electronic noses to assess food quality; Rapid olfaction arrays in practice; On-line analysis and control of product quality.
Description
Many measurements of product and process characteristics have traditionally been 'off-line', involving removing the product and taking it to a quality control laboratory for analysis over a period of hours or even days. However, the development of faster, more automated methods of production, and the shift to more proactive quality and safety management systems such as HACCP, has forced the food industry to look for more rapid methods with the potential for continuous, real-time measurement of products and processes. With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, this important collection summarises key developments in this growing field.
Part one reviews the emergence of new methods for analysing food safety. It includes chapters on the detection of foreign bodies, other contaminants such as toxins, pesticides, dioxins and veterinary residues, and rapid methods for detecting pathogenic and spoilage bacteria. Part two discusses the measurement of product quality. There are chapters on analysing ingredients such as additives and micronutrients, genetically-modified organisms and added water. A number of chapters discuss methods for analysing food composition, and the use of electronic noses to monitor food quality. A final chapter reviews ways of integrating such measurements into effective process control.
Rapid and on-line instrumentation for food quality assurance provides a benchmark of good practice in this important field, and will be a valuable reference for the food industry.
Key Features
- Summarises key developments in the growing field of food quality assurance, focussing on rapid and on-line instrumentation
- Includes chapters on the detection of foreign bodies, pathogenic and spoilage bacteria and other contaminants such as toxins, pesticides, dioxins and veterinary residues
- Discusses the measurement of product quality and analyses ingredients such as additives and micronutrients, genetically-modified organisms and added water
Readership
The food industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2003
- Published:
- 31st August 2003
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855737105
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855736740
Reviews
…an excellent text to both the trainee food technologist and the experienced technologist.
The text clearly achieves its aims and will provide the food industry with a good point of reference prior to implementation of new approaches to food safety and quality monitoring., Read and Digest
…provides a structured and systematic, up-to-date account of exhisting and new methods avialble for food safety anlaysis. …clearly written and well-presented compendium of useful information on a wide variety of instrumental techniques for food analysis. It is therefore highly recommended as an important reference tool for all individuals working in the food industry, particularly in the areas of quality assurance/quality control., Carbohydrate Polymers
…of enduring value and considerable assistance., Food Australia
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
I Tothill Editor
Dr Ibitsam E. Tothill is Reader in Analytical Biochemistry and Course Director for the MSc in Environmental Diagnostics at Cranfield Biotechnology Centre, Cranfield University. She has an international reputation for her work on immunosensors, affinity sensors, biosensors and diagnostics for food and environmental analysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Cranfield University, UK