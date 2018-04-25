Chapter 1 Genomics and Evolution in Traditional Medicinal Plants: Road to a Healthier Life.

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Evolution of Genome, Gene, and Genotype

1.2.1 Genome sequencing

1.2.2 Chloroplast genome evolution

1.2.3 Mitochondria genome evolution

1.2.4 Nuclear genome evolution

1.2.5 Transcriptome

1.2.6 Evolution and population genetics/genomics

1.3 Mechanisms of Species Evolution and Diversification

1.4 Phenotype Evolution and Ecology

1.5 Pharmacophylogeny vs Pharmacophylogenomics

1.6 Conclusion and Prospects

References

Chapter 2 Mining chemodiversity from biodiversity: pharmacophylogeny of medicinal plants of Ranunculaceae.

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Systematics of Ranunculaceae

2.3 The chemical composition of Ranunculoideae plants

2.3.1 Adonideae

2.3.2 Delphinieae 2.3.3 Helleboreae 2.3.4 Cimicifugeae 2.3.5 Caltheae 2.3.6 Asteropyreae 2.3.7 Callianthemeae 2.3.8 Anemoneae 2.3.9 Ranunculeae

2.4 The chemical composition of Thalictroideae, Coptidoideae, Hydrastidoideae, and Glaucidioideae

2.4.1 Thalictrum clade

2.4.2 Aquilegia clade

2.4.3 Isopyrum clade

2.5 Coptidoideae, Hydrastidoideae and Glaucidioideae

2.6 Ethnopharmacology and bioactivity

2.6.1 Adonideae

2.6.2 Delphinieae 2.6.3 Nigelleae 2.6.4 Helleboreae 2.6.5 Cimicifugeae 2.6.6 Caltheae 2.6.7 Asteropyreae 2.6.8 Callianthemeae 2.6.9 Anemoneae 2.6.10 Ranunculeae 2.6.11 Thalictroideae 2.6.12 Coptidoideae 2.6.13 Hydrastidoideae and Glaucidioideae

2.7 Discussion

2.7.1 The relationship between the chemical composition of the Ranunculaceae and systematics

2.7.2 The relationship between chemical composition and therapeutic effects of the Ranunculaceae

2.8 Conclusions

References

Chapter 3 Mining chemodiversity from biodiversity: pharmacophylogeny of Ranunculales medicinal plants (except Ranunculaceae).

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Systematics of Ranunculales

3.3 The chemical composition of Berberidaceae plants

3.4 The chemical composition of Menispermaceae, Lardizabalaceae, and Circaeasteraceae plants

3.5 The chemical composition of Papaveraceae and Eupteleaceae plants

3.6 Ethnopharmacology and bioactivity

3.6.1 Berberidaceae

3.6.2 Menispermaceae, Lardizabalaceae, and Circaeasteraceae

3.6.3 Papaveraceae and Eupteleaceae

3.7 Discussion and conclusion

References

Chapter 4 Drug metabolism and pharmacokinetic diversity of Ranunculaceae medicinal compounds.

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Absorption of Ranunculaceae compounds

4.2.1. Absorption via gut

4.2.2 Absorption via skin

4.3 Distribution

4.4 Metabolism

4.4.1 Metabolism via gut flora

4.4.2 Cytochrome p450s (CYPs)

4.4.3 Herb-drug interaction

4.4.4 Herb-herb interaction: Aconitum related

4.4.5 Herb-herb interaction: Coptis related

4.4.6 Phase II drug metabolizing enzyme (DME)

4.4.7 Phase III: Drug transporter

4.5 Toxicity

4.6 Pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics

4.7 Conclusion and future perspective

References

Chapter 5 Drug metabolism and disposition diversity of Ranunculales phytometabolites: a systems perspective.

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Absorption

5.2.1 Flavonoids

5.2.2 Alkaloids 5.2.3 Saponins

5.3 Distribution

5.3.1. Flavonoids

5.3.2 Alkaloids 5.3.3 Traditional Chinese medicine(TCM) formula

5.4 Metabolism

5.4.1. Gut, microflora, and others

5.4.2 Cytochrome p450s (CYPs)

5.4.3 Phase-II DMEs

5.4.4 Drug transporter

5.4.5 Drug–drug interaction (DDI)/herb–drug interaction(HDI)

5.5 Excretion and elimination

5.5.1. Urinary excretion

5.5.2. Hepatobiliary excretion

5.6 Toxicity

5.7 Conclusions and opinions

References

Chapter 6 Anticancer Chemodiversity of Ranunculaceae Medicinal Plants: Molecular Mechanisms and Functions

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cell death pathways

6.2.1 Saponins

6.2.1.1. Clematis

6.2.1.2 Pulsatilla 6.2.1.3 Anemone 6.2.1.4 Cimicifugeae

6.2.2 Terpenoid

6.2.3 Alkaloid 6.2.4 Cardioactive steroid 6.2.5 Plant extract

6.3 MicroRNAs, DNA damage, epigenetic regulation

6.3.1. MicroRNAs

6.3.2. DNA damage and epigenetic regulation

6.3.2.1. Thymoquinone 6.3.2.2 Bereberine and other alkaloids 6.3.2.3. Phenolic acid

6.4. Oxidative process and metabolism

6.4.1. Antioxidant vs. prooxidant

6.4.2. Metabolism

6.5. Anti-angiogenic and anti-metastatic effects

6.5.1. Saponins 6.5.2. Terpenoid 6.5.3 Alkaloid 6.5.4. Plant extract

6.6. Immunomodulatory activity

6.7 Anti-inflammatory activity

6.8. Structure-activity relationship

6.9 Genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and metabolomics

6.10 Conclusion and future perspective

References

Chapter 7 Biodiversity, chemodiversity and pharmacotherapy of Thalictrum medicinal plants

7.1 Introduction and background

7.2 Chemical components

7.2.1 Alkaloids 7.2.2 Flavonoids 7.2.3 Triterpenoid saponins 7.2.4 Other compounds

7.3 Bioactivity

7.3.1 Anticancer activity 7.3.2 Antiviral activity 7.3.3 Antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activities 7.3.4 Other activities

7.4 Pharmacophylogeny

7.5 Conclusion and prospects

References

Chapter 8 Biodiversity, chemodiversity and pharmacotherapy of Anemone medicinal plants

8.1 Introduction and background

8.2 Ethnopharmacology

8.3 Chemical components

8.3.1 Saponins 8.3.2 Essential oil, volatile compounds and others

8.4 Bioactivity

8.4.1 Anticancer activity: cell death pathways and anticancer targets

8.4.2 Immunomodulatory activity

8.4.3 Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activities

8.4.4 Antimicrobial activity

8.5 Taxonomy and pharmacophylogeny

8.6 Transcriptomics, proteomics and metabolomics

8.7 Conclusion and prospects

References

Chapter 9 Biodiversity, chemodiversity and pharmacotherapy of Ranunculus medicinal plants

9.1 Introduction and background

9.2 Chemical components

9.2.1 Flavonoids and phenolics 9.2.2 Alkaloids 9.2.3 Triterpenoid saponins 9.2.4 Lipids, volatile compounds and other compounds

9.3 Bioactivity

9.3.1 Anticancer activity 9.3.2 Anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and analgesic activities 9.3.3 Antibacterial, antiparasitic and antiviral activities 9.3.4 Effects on cardiovascular system 9.3.5 Other activities

9.3.6 Toxicity and pathogenicity

9.4 Pharmacophylogeny

9.5 Conclusion and prospects

References