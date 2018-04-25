Ranunculales Medicinal Plants
1st Edition
Biodiversity, Chemodiversity and Pharmacotherapy
Description
Ranunculales Medicinal Plants: Biodiversity, Chemodiversity and Pharmacotherapy comprehensively covers this order of flowering plants, detailing the phytochemistry, chemotaxonomy, molecular biology, and phylogeny of selected medicinal plants families and genera and their relevance to drug efficacy. The book carries out an exhaustive survey of the literature in order to characterize global trends in the application of flexible technologies. The interrelationship between Chinese species, and between Chinese and non-Chinese species, is inferred through molecular phylogeny and based on nuclear and chloroplast DNA sequencing. The book discusses the conflict between chemotaxonomy and molecular phylogeny in the context of drug discovery and development.
Users will find invaluable and holistic coverage on the study of Ranunculales that will make this the go-to pharmaceutical resource.
Key Features
- Describes current perceptions of biodiversity and chemodiversity of Ranunculales
- Explains how the conceptual framework of plant pharmacophylogeny benefits the sustainable exploitation of Ranunculales
- Details how Ranunculales medicinal plants work from the chemical level upward
- Covers how the polypharmacology of Ranunculales compounds might inspire new chemical entity design and development for improved treatment outcomes
Readership
Researchers, policy-makers and students in medicinal plants, phytochemistry, pharmacognosy, pharmaceutical biology, phytomedicine, ethnopharmacology, traditional and complementary medicine, medicinal chemistry and plant systematics. Researchers, policy-makers and students in biotechnology, agriculture, forestry, food and nutrition, clinical medicine, botany, plant science, health policy, evolution and ecology.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Genomics and Evolution in Traditional Medicinal Plants: Road to a Healthier Life.
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Evolution of Genome, Gene, and Genotype
1.2.1 Genome sequencing
1.2.2 Chloroplast genome evolution
1.2.3 Mitochondria genome evolution
1.2.4 Nuclear genome evolution
1.2.5 Transcriptome
1.2.6 Evolution and population genetics/genomics
1.3 Mechanisms of Species Evolution and Diversification
1.4 Phenotype Evolution and Ecology
1.5 Pharmacophylogeny vs Pharmacophylogenomics
1.6 Conclusion and Prospects
References
Chapter 2 Mining chemodiversity from biodiversity: pharmacophylogeny of medicinal plants of Ranunculaceae.
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Systematics of Ranunculaceae
2.3 The chemical composition of Ranunculoideae plants
2.3.1 Adonideae
2.3.2 Delphinieae 2.3.3 Helleboreae 2.3.4 Cimicifugeae 2.3.5 Caltheae 2.3.6 Asteropyreae 2.3.7 Callianthemeae 2.3.8 Anemoneae 2.3.9 Ranunculeae
2.4 The chemical composition of Thalictroideae, Coptidoideae, Hydrastidoideae, and Glaucidioideae
2.4.1 Thalictrum clade
2.4.2 Aquilegia clade
2.4.3 Isopyrum clade
2.5 Coptidoideae, Hydrastidoideae and Glaucidioideae
2.6 Ethnopharmacology and bioactivity
2.6.1 Adonideae
2.6.2 Delphinieae 2.6.3 Nigelleae 2.6.4 Helleboreae 2.6.5 Cimicifugeae 2.6.6 Caltheae 2.6.7 Asteropyreae 2.6.8 Callianthemeae 2.6.9 Anemoneae 2.6.10 Ranunculeae 2.6.11 Thalictroideae 2.6.12 Coptidoideae 2.6.13 Hydrastidoideae and Glaucidioideae
2.7 Discussion
2.7.1 The relationship between the chemical composition of the Ranunculaceae and systematics
2.7.2 The relationship between chemical composition and therapeutic effects of the Ranunculaceae
2.8 Conclusions
References
Chapter 3 Mining chemodiversity from biodiversity: pharmacophylogeny of Ranunculales medicinal plants (except Ranunculaceae).
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Systematics of Ranunculales
3.3 The chemical composition of Berberidaceae plants
3.4 The chemical composition of Menispermaceae, Lardizabalaceae, and Circaeasteraceae plants
3.5 The chemical composition of Papaveraceae and Eupteleaceae plants
3.6 Ethnopharmacology and bioactivity
3.6.1 Berberidaceae
3.6.2 Menispermaceae, Lardizabalaceae, and Circaeasteraceae
3.6.3 Papaveraceae and Eupteleaceae
3.7 Discussion and conclusion
References
Chapter 4 Drug metabolism and pharmacokinetic diversity of Ranunculaceae medicinal compounds.
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Absorption of Ranunculaceae compounds
4.2.1. Absorption via gut
4.2.2 Absorption via skin
4.3 Distribution
4.4 Metabolism
4.4.1 Metabolism via gut flora
4.4.2 Cytochrome p450s (CYPs)
4.4.3 Herb-drug interaction
4.4.4 Herb-herb interaction: Aconitum related
4.4.5 Herb-herb interaction: Coptis related
4.4.6 Phase II drug metabolizing enzyme (DME)
4.4.7 Phase III: Drug transporter
4.5 Toxicity
4.6 Pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics
4.7 Conclusion and future perspective
References
Chapter 5 Drug metabolism and disposition diversity of Ranunculales phytometabolites: a systems perspective.
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Absorption
5.2.1 Flavonoids
5.2.2 Alkaloids 5.2.3 Saponins
5.3 Distribution
5.3.1. Flavonoids
5.3.2 Alkaloids 5.3.3 Traditional Chinese medicine(TCM) formula
5.4 Metabolism
5.4.1. Gut, microflora, and others
5.4.2 Cytochrome p450s (CYPs)
5.4.3 Phase-II DMEs
5.4.4 Drug transporter
5.4.5 Drug–drug interaction (DDI)/herb–drug interaction(HDI)
5.5 Excretion and elimination
5.5.1. Urinary excretion
5.5.2. Hepatobiliary excretion
5.6 Toxicity
5.7 Conclusions and opinions
References
Chapter 6 Anticancer Chemodiversity of Ranunculaceae Medicinal Plants: Molecular Mechanisms and Functions
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Cell death pathways
6.2.1 Saponins
6.2.1.1. Clematis
6.2.1.2 Pulsatilla 6.2.1.3 Anemone 6.2.1.4 Cimicifugeae
6.2.2 Terpenoid
6.2.3 Alkaloid 6.2.4 Cardioactive steroid 6.2.5 Plant extract
6.3 MicroRNAs, DNA damage, epigenetic regulation
6.3.1. MicroRNAs
6.3.2. DNA damage and epigenetic regulation
6.3.2.1. Thymoquinone 6.3.2.2 Bereberine and other alkaloids 6.3.2.3. Phenolic acid
6.4. Oxidative process and metabolism
6.4.1. Antioxidant vs. prooxidant
6.4.2. Metabolism
6.5. Anti-angiogenic and anti-metastatic effects
6.5.1. Saponins 6.5.2. Terpenoid 6.5.3 Alkaloid 6.5.4. Plant extract
6.6. Immunomodulatory activity
6.7 Anti-inflammatory activity
6.8. Structure-activity relationship
6.9 Genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and metabolomics
6.10 Conclusion and future perspective
References
Chapter 7 Biodiversity, chemodiversity and pharmacotherapy of Thalictrum medicinal plants
7.1 Introduction and background
7.2 Chemical components
7.2.1 Alkaloids 7.2.2 Flavonoids 7.2.3 Triterpenoid saponins 7.2.4 Other compounds
7.3 Bioactivity
7.3.1 Anticancer activity 7.3.2 Antiviral activity 7.3.3 Antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activities 7.3.4 Other activities
7.4 Pharmacophylogeny
7.5 Conclusion and prospects
References
Chapter 8 Biodiversity, chemodiversity and pharmacotherapy of Anemone medicinal plants
8.1 Introduction and background
8.2 Ethnopharmacology
8.3 Chemical components
8.3.1 Saponins 8.3.2 Essential oil, volatile compounds and others
8.4 Bioactivity
8.4.1 Anticancer activity: cell death pathways and anticancer targets
8.4.2 Immunomodulatory activity
8.4.3 Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activities
8.4.4 Antimicrobial activity
8.5 Taxonomy and pharmacophylogeny
8.6 Transcriptomics, proteomics and metabolomics
8.7 Conclusion and prospects
References
Chapter 9 Biodiversity, chemodiversity and pharmacotherapy of Ranunculus medicinal plants
9.1 Introduction and background
9.2 Chemical components
9.2.1 Flavonoids and phenolics 9.2.2 Alkaloids 9.2.3 Triterpenoid saponins 9.2.4 Lipids, volatile compounds and other compounds
9.3 Bioactivity
9.3.1 Anticancer activity 9.3.2 Anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and analgesic activities 9.3.3 Antibacterial, antiparasitic and antiviral activities 9.3.4 Effects on cardiovascular system 9.3.5 Other activities
9.3.6 Toxicity and pathogenicity
9.4 Pharmacophylogeny
9.5 Conclusion and prospects
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 404
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 25th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128142332
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128142325
About the Author
Da-Cheng Hao
Da-Cheng Hao is Associate Professor and Primary Investigator at the School of Environment and Chemical Engineering and the Biotechnology Institute, at Dalian Jiaotong University, in Dailan, China. He is a Guest Professor at the Institute of Medicinal Plant Development at the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, and has published widely in leading journals in the field. Dr Hao is the author of Medicinal Plants, published by Woodhead Publishing in 2015.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate professor/Principle investigator, School of Environment and Chemical Engineering/Biotechnology Institute, Dalian Jiaotong University, China