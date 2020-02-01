Rang & Dale's Pharmacology Flash Cards

Organized in conjunction with Rang and Dale’s Pharmacology 9th edition, Rang & Dale's Pharmacology Flashcards helps you review what you learn in class and reinforce essential information. One side of each flashcard features a diagram of the pathophysiological processes including the drug class at the top of the card. The back of the card details essential information for that drug class including actions, mechanism of action, pharmacokinetic aspects, adverse effects, the names of related drugs and important aspects of clinical use.