Rang & Dale's Pharmacology Flash Cards - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702079054, 9780702080579

Rang & Dale's Pharmacology Flash Cards

2nd Edition

Authors: Yoon Kong Loke Katharina Mattishent
eBook ISBN: 9780702080579
eBook ISBN: 9780702082139
eBook ISBN: 9780702080586
ISBN: 9780702079054
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st February 2020
Page Count: 561
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Organized in conjunction with Rang and Dale’s Pharmacology 9th edition, Rang & Dale's Pharmacology Flashcards helps you review what you learn in class and reinforce essential information. One side of each flashcard features a diagram of the pathophysiological processes including the drug class at the top of the card. The back of the card details essential information for that drug class including actions, mechanism of action, pharmacokinetic aspects, adverse effects, the names of related drugs and important aspects of clinical use.

Details

No. of pages:
561
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st February 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780702080579
eBook ISBN:
9780702082139
eBook ISBN:
9780702080586
ISBN:
9780702079054

About the Author

Yoon Kong Loke

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Clinical Pharmacology, School of Medicine, Health Policy and Practice, University of East Anglia, Norwich, UK

Katharina Mattishent

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.