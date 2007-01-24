Rang & Dale's Pharmacology E-Book
6th Edition
Description
A straightforward way to master a complex subject! This bestselling textbook presents all the knowledge you need to get through your pharmacology course and beyond—using a clear and accessible approach that makes the material easy and interesting to learn. Progressing logically from a molecular understanding of receptors and drug actions to the clinical uses of the most important groups of drugs, it delivers the latest information on cannabinoids and rimonabant, Cox 2 inhibitors, pharmacogenetics, biopharmaceuticals, and drug abuse—as well as "lifestyle drugs" such as performance-enhancing substances, botulinum toxin, and Viagra®. And now, online access via STUDENT CONSULT makes it an even more effective learning resource!
Key Features
- Progresses logically from a molecular understanding of receptors and drug actions to the clinical uses of the most important groups of drugs.
- Covers recent developments in areas such as cannabinoids and rimonabant, Cox 2 inhibitors, pharmacogenetics, biopharmaceuticals, and drug abuse.
- Discusses "lifestyle drugs" such as performance-enhancing substances, botulinum toxin, and Viagra®.
- Uses superb full-color illustrations to clarify even the most complex concepts, and color-coded chapters to make navigation easy.
- Includes STUDENT CONSULT access at no additional charge.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 844
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2007
- Published:
- 24th January 2007
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702040740
About the Author
Humphrey Rang
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Pharmacology, University College London, London, UK
Maureen Dale
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Teaching Fellow, Department of Pharmacology, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK
James Ritter
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Clinical Pharmacology, King’s College London, and Medical Research Director, Quintiles, London, UK