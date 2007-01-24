Rang & Dale's Pharmacology E-Book - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780702040740

Rang & Dale's Pharmacology E-Book

6th Edition

Authors: Humphrey Rang Maureen Dale James Ritter Rod Flower
eBook ISBN: 9780702040740
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 24th January 2007
Page Count: 844
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A straightforward way to master a complex subject! This bestselling textbook presents all the knowledge you need to get through your pharmacology course and beyond—using a clear and accessible approach that makes the material easy and interesting to learn. Progressing logically from a molecular understanding of receptors and drug actions to the clinical uses of the most important groups of drugs, it delivers the latest information on cannabinoids and rimonabant, Cox 2 inhibitors, pharmacogenetics, biopharmaceuticals, and drug abuse—as well as "lifestyle drugs" such as performance-enhancing substances, botulinum toxin, and Viagra®. And now, online access via STUDENT CONSULT makes it an even more effective learning resource!

Key Features

  • Progresses logically from a molecular understanding of receptors and drug actions to the clinical uses of the most important groups of drugs.
  • Covers recent developments in areas such as cannabinoids and rimonabant, Cox 2 inhibitors, pharmacogenetics, biopharmaceuticals, and drug abuse.
  • Discusses "lifestyle drugs" such as performance-enhancing substances, botulinum toxin, and Viagra®.
  • Uses superb full-color illustrations to clarify even the most complex concepts, and color-coded chapters to make navigation easy.
  • Includes STUDENT CONSULT access at no additional charge.

Details

No. of pages:
844
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702040740

About the Author

Humphrey Rang

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor of Pharmacology, University College London, London, UK

Maureen Dale

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Teaching Fellow, Department of Pharmacology, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK

James Ritter

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor of Clinical Pharmacology, King’s College London, and Medical Research Director, Quintiles, London, UK

Rod Flower

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.