Randomized Clinical Trials in Surgical Oncology, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics, Volume 19-1
1st Edition
Authors: Adam C. Yopp Ronald P. DeMatteo
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718782
eBook ISBN: 9781455700691
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th December 2009
Description
This issue of the Surgical Oncology Clinics will review the important clinical trials from the past eight years in following topics: breast cancer, soft tissue sarcoma, rectal and anal carcinoma, pancreatic adenocarcinoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, gastric cancer, esophageal cancer, colon cancer, advanced and metastatic colorectal carcinoma, gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and melanoma.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 14th December 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437718782
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455700691
About the Authors
Adam C. Yopp Author
Ronald P. DeMatteo Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.