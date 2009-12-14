Randomized Clinical Trials in Surgical Oncology, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437718782, 9781455700691

Randomized Clinical Trials in Surgical Oncology, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics, Volume 19-1

1st Edition

Authors: Adam C. Yopp Ronald P. DeMatteo
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718782
eBook ISBN: 9781455700691
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th December 2009
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of the Surgical Oncology Clinics will review the important clinical trials from the past eight years in following topics: breast cancer, soft tissue sarcoma, rectal and anal carcinoma, pancreatic adenocarcinoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, gastric cancer, esophageal cancer, colon cancer, advanced and metastatic colorectal carcinoma, gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and melanoma.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437718782
eBook ISBN:
9781455700691

About the Authors

Adam C. Yopp Author

Ronald P. DeMatteo Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.