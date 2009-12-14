Randomized Clinical Trials in Surgical Oncology, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics, Volume 19-1

This issue of the Surgical Oncology Clinics will review the important clinical trials from the past eight years in following topics: breast cancer, soft tissue sarcoma, rectal and anal carcinoma, pancreatic adenocarcinoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, gastric cancer, esophageal cancer, colon cancer, advanced and metastatic colorectal carcinoma, gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and melanoma.