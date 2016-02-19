Random Vibration - Status and Recent Developments - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444426659, 9781483289953

Random Vibration - Status and Recent Developments, Volume 14

1st Edition

The Stephen Harry Crandall Festschrift

Editors: I. Elishakoff R.H. Lyon
eBook ISBN: 9781483289953
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st October 1986
Table of Contents


﻿Dedication to Stephen H. Crandall

List of Contributors

Technical Publications

Dynamic Stability of Pipes Conveying Fluid with Stochastic Flow Velocity

Integral Theories of Random Vibration of Complex Structures

A Note on Hysteretic Damping of Transient Motions

A Unified Model of Fatigue and Fracture with Applications to Structural Reliability

Experimental Determination of Modal Density

Response Analysis of Vibroimpact Systems with Random Excitation

A Model Elucidating Significance of Cross-Correlations in Random Vibration Analysis

Natural Vibrations of Shells in Liquid

Random Vibration of a Beam on Elastic Foundation Under Moving Force

Average Methods for Randomly Excited Non-Linear Oscillators

Some Results on Stability of Stochastic Dynamical Systems

Some Observations on Spectral Analysis

Statistics of Phase and Magnitude of Structural Transfer Functions

Power Spectrum Representation for Nonstationary Random Vibration

Response of Hysteretic Oscillators Under Nonstationary Random Excitation

Response of Aeronautical Structures to Random Acoustic Excitation - A Stress Modes Approach

On Large Deflection Analysis in Acoustic Fatigue Design

General Linear Theory of Vehicle Response to Random Road Roughness

Optimum Design of Systems Operating in Random Vibration Environment

Note on the Symmetries of Higher-Order Correlation Functions and Spectral Densities

Random Vibrations in some Structural Engineering Problems

Random Vehicle Vibrations

Nonlinear Damping and its Effects on the Reliability Estimates of Structural Systems

Snap-Through of Initially Buckled Beams Under Uniform Random Pressure

Random Vibration Analysis in Finite Element Formulation

Probabilistic Modelling of Fatigue Crack Growth Under Variable-Amplitude Loading

Filter Approaches to Wave Kinematics Approximation

Random Vibrations of Railway Vehicles

Random Vibration Approach to Seismic Safety Evaluation

Application of Random Vibration Method to Safety and Damage Analysis of Buildings and Structures

Wide Band Random Vibration of Structures

Environmental Thermal Stress as a First Passage Problem

Nonstationary Response of Polygonally Shaped Membranes to Random Excitation

Description

This unique book commemorates the 65th birthday of Stephen H. Crandall - one of the founding fathers and most active developers and elucidators of the science of random vibrations. Leading scientists from all over the world have contributed 33 papers addressing almost every important problem of random vibrations. The book thus represents both the state-of-the-art as well as the most recent developments, and will appeal to those in industry and academia who want to achieve a rigorous understanding of the many facets of the subject. A thorough study of the book will also help lay the foundations for future directions in research.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1986
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483289953

Reviews

@qu:The contents should be of great interest to all engineers involved with vibration problems, placing the book well and truly in the category of an essential reference work. @source:Strain

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

I. Elishakoff Editor

R.H. Lyon Editor

