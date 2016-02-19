Random Vibration - Status and Recent Developments, Volume 14
1st Edition
The Stephen Harry Crandall Festschrift
Table of Contents
Dedication to Stephen H. Crandall
List of Contributors
Technical Publications
Dynamic Stability of Pipes Conveying Fluid with Stochastic Flow Velocity
Integral Theories of Random Vibration of Complex Structures
A Note on Hysteretic Damping of Transient Motions
A Unified Model of Fatigue and Fracture with Applications to Structural Reliability
Experimental Determination of Modal Density
Response Analysis of Vibroimpact Systems with Random Excitation
A Model Elucidating Significance of Cross-Correlations in Random Vibration Analysis
Natural Vibrations of Shells in Liquid
Random Vibration of a Beam on Elastic Foundation Under Moving Force
Average Methods for Randomly Excited Non-Linear Oscillators
Some Results on Stability of Stochastic Dynamical Systems
Some Observations on Spectral Analysis
Statistics of Phase and Magnitude of Structural Transfer Functions
Power Spectrum Representation for Nonstationary Random Vibration
Response of Hysteretic Oscillators Under Nonstationary Random Excitation
Response of Aeronautical Structures to Random Acoustic Excitation - A Stress Modes Approach
On Large Deflection Analysis in Acoustic Fatigue Design
General Linear Theory of Vehicle Response to Random Road Roughness
Optimum Design of Systems Operating in Random Vibration Environment
Note on the Symmetries of Higher-Order Correlation Functions and Spectral Densities
Random Vibrations in some Structural Engineering Problems
Random Vehicle Vibrations
Nonlinear Damping and its Effects on the Reliability Estimates of Structural Systems
Snap-Through of Initially Buckled Beams Under Uniform Random Pressure
Random Vibration Analysis in Finite Element Formulation
Probabilistic Modelling of Fatigue Crack Growth Under Variable-Amplitude Loading
Filter Approaches to Wave Kinematics Approximation
Random Vibrations of Railway Vehicles
Random Vibration Approach to Seismic Safety Evaluation
Application of Random Vibration Method to Safety and Damage Analysis of Buildings and Structures
Wide Band Random Vibration of Structures
Environmental Thermal Stress as a First Passage Problem
Nonstationary Response of Polygonally Shaped Membranes to Random Excitation
Description
This unique book commemorates the 65th birthday of Stephen H. Crandall - one of the founding fathers and most active developers and elucidators of the science of random vibrations. Leading scientists from all over the world have contributed 33 papers addressing almost every important problem of random vibrations. The book thus represents both the state-of-the-art as well as the most recent developments, and will appeal to those in industry and academia who want to achieve a rigorous understanding of the many facets of the subject. A thorough study of the book will also help lay the foundations for future directions in research.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1986
- Published:
- 1st October 1986
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483289953
Reviews
@qu:The contents should be of great interest to all engineers involved with vibration problems, placing the book well and truly in the category of an essential reference work. @source:Strain