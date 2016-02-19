Random Vibration - Status and Recent Developments, Volume 14

Table of Contents



﻿Dedication to Stephen H. Crandall

List of Contributors

Technical Publications

Dynamic Stability of Pipes Conveying Fluid with Stochastic Flow Velocity

Integral Theories of Random Vibration of Complex Structures

A Note on Hysteretic Damping of Transient Motions

A Unified Model of Fatigue and Fracture with Applications to Structural Reliability

Experimental Determination of Modal Density

Response Analysis of Vibroimpact Systems with Random Excitation

A Model Elucidating Significance of Cross-Correlations in Random Vibration Analysis

Natural Vibrations of Shells in Liquid

Random Vibration of a Beam on Elastic Foundation Under Moving Force

Average Methods for Randomly Excited Non-Linear Oscillators

Some Results on Stability of Stochastic Dynamical Systems

Some Observations on Spectral Analysis

Statistics of Phase and Magnitude of Structural Transfer Functions

Power Spectrum Representation for Nonstationary Random Vibration

Response of Hysteretic Oscillators Under Nonstationary Random Excitation

Response of Aeronautical Structures to Random Acoustic Excitation - A Stress Modes Approach

On Large Deflection Analysis in Acoustic Fatigue Design

General Linear Theory of Vehicle Response to Random Road Roughness

Optimum Design of Systems Operating in Random Vibration Environment

Note on the Symmetries of Higher-Order Correlation Functions and Spectral Densities

Random Vibrations in some Structural Engineering Problems

Random Vehicle Vibrations

Nonlinear Damping and its Effects on the Reliability Estimates of Structural Systems

Snap-Through of Initially Buckled Beams Under Uniform Random Pressure

Random Vibration Analysis in Finite Element Formulation

Probabilistic Modelling of Fatigue Crack Growth Under Variable-Amplitude Loading

Filter Approaches to Wave Kinematics Approximation

Random Vibrations of Railway Vehicles

Random Vibration Approach to Seismic Safety Evaluation

Application of Random Vibration Method to Safety and Damage Analysis of Buildings and Structures

Wide Band Random Vibration of Structures

Environmental Thermal Stress as a First Passage Problem

Nonstationary Response of Polygonally Shaped Membranes to Random Excitation