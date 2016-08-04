Random Operator Theory
1st Edition
Description
Random Operator Theory provides a comprehensive discussion of the random norm of random bounded linear operators, also providing important random norms as random norms of differentiation operators and integral operators. After providing the basic definition of random norm of random bounded linear operators, the book then delves into the study of random operator theory, with final sections discussing the concept of random Banach algebras and its applications.
Key Features
- Explores random differentiation and random integral equations
- Delves into the study of random operator theory
- Discusses the concept of random Banach algebras and its applications
Readership
Postgraduate students
Table of Contents
Chapter 1
1.1 Triangular norms
1.2 Distribution Functions
1.3 Random normed spaces and random Banach spaces
1.4 Further properties of random normed spaces
1.5 Open problems
Chapter 2
2.1 Finite dimensional random normed spaces
2.2 R-bounded and continuous linear operators
2.3 Random normed spaces of operators, random dual spaces
2.4 Compact operators
2.5 Open problems
Chapter 3
3.1 Random Banach algebras
3.2 Fixed point theorems
3.3 Open problems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 82
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 4th August 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081009550
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128053461
About the Author
Reza Saadati
Reza Saadati is a Researcher at the Department of Mathematics, Iran University of Science and Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, Department of Mathematics, Iran University of Science and Technology
Reviews
"...provides a great opportunity for mathematicians and research scholars to get acquainted with the theory of random normed spaces, random norm of random bounded linear operators, random Banach algebras and the basic facts in this field." --Zentralblatt MATH