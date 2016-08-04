Random Operator Theory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128053461, 9780081009550

Random Operator Theory

1st Edition

Authors: Reza Saadati
eBook ISBN: 9780081009550
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128053461
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th August 2016
Page Count: 82
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
51.99
44.19
80.86
68.73
74.95
63.71
53.95
45.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
45.99
39.09
53.95
45.86
74.95
63.71
104.50
88.83
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Random Operator Theory provides a comprehensive discussion of the random norm of random bounded linear operators, also providing important random norms as random norms of differentiation operators and integral operators. After providing the basic definition of random norm of random bounded linear operators, the book then delves into the study of random operator theory, with final sections discussing the concept of random Banach algebras and its applications.

Key Features

  • Explores random differentiation and random integral equations
  • Delves into the study of random operator theory
  • Discusses the concept of random Banach algebras and its applications

Readership

Postgraduate students

Table of Contents

Chapter 1
1.1 Triangular norms
1.2 Distribution Functions
1.3 Random normed spaces and random Banach spaces
1.4 Further properties of random normed spaces
1.5 Open problems
Chapter 2
2.1 Finite dimensional random normed spaces
2.2 R-bounded and continuous linear operators
2.3 Random normed spaces of operators, random dual spaces
2.4 Compact operators
2.5 Open problems
Chapter 3
3.1 Random Banach algebras
3.2 Fixed point theorems
3.3 Open problems

Details

No. of pages:
82
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780081009550
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128053461

About the Author

Reza Saadati

Reza Saadati is a Researcher at the Department of Mathematics, Iran University of Science and Technology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Researcher, Department of Mathematics, Iran University of Science and Technology

Reviews

"...provides a great opportunity for mathematicians and research scholars to get acquainted with the theory of random normed spaces, random norm of random bounded linear operators, random Banach algebras and the basic facts in this field." --Zentralblatt MATH

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.