Random Differential Equations in Science and Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126548501, 9780080956121

Random Differential Equations in Science and Engineering, Volume 103

1st Edition

Editors: Soong
eBook ISBN: 9780080956121
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1973
Page Count: 326
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
121.00
102.85
108.00
91.80
86.43
73.47
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
326
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080956121

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.