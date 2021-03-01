Ramsar Wetlands: Values, Assessment, Management addresses the approaches, successes and limitations of the Ramsar Convention in a changing world; how recent approaches to wetland monitoring and management can contribute to improving wetland state; what the future holds for wetlands and their wise use; and what the Ramsar Convention needs to do to achieve wetland wise use in the future.

Ramsar Wetlands: Values, Assessment, Management presents 21 chapters from global contributors, all with a unique outlook on the above range of issues and addresses the considerable advances in the understanding of wetlands and their great environmental, social, cultural, and economic importance, and their key role in maintaining the global water cycle and for mitigating and adapting to our changing climate. No other book has yet taken this broad look at the past, present and future of wetlands and the Ramsar Convention. From aquatic ecologists, environmental scientists and engineers, to water resource managers, conservation agencies, and land management planners, this comprehensive guide is a beneficial tool in understanding wetlands.