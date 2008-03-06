Raj's Practical Management of Pain

Get the core knowledge in pain medicine you need from one of the most trusted resources in the field. The new fourth edition guides you through every aspect of pain medicine with concise descriptions of evaluation, diagnosis of pain syndromes, rationales for management, treatment modalities, and much more. From commonly seen pain syndromes, including headaches, trunk pain, orofacial pain, back pain, and extremity pain…through specific pain management challenges such as postoperative pain, pain due to cancer, phantom pain, and pain in the management of AIDS patients…this popular text will equip you with the know-how you need to effectively manage even your most challenging cases.