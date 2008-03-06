Raj's Practical Management of Pain
4th Edition
Description
Get the core knowledge in pain medicine you need from one of the most trusted resources in the field. The new fourth edition guides you through every aspect of pain medicine with concise descriptions of evaluation, diagnosis of pain syndromes, rationales for management, treatment modalities, and much more. From commonly seen pain syndromes, including headaches, trunk pain, orofacial pain, back pain, and extremity pain…through specific pain management challenges such as postoperative pain, pain due to cancer, phantom pain, and pain in the management of AIDS patients…this popular text will equip you with the know-how you need to effectively manage even your most challenging cases.
Key Features
- A practical, multidisciplinary approach to pain management makes key concepts and techniques easier to apply to everyday practice.
- Expert contributors provide the latest knowledge on all aspects of pain management, from general principles through to specific management techniques.
- Detailed discussions of the latest concepts and treatment plans help you provide the best possible outcomes for all your patients.
Table of Contents
Part I: General Considerations (H.T. Benzon and J. Rathmell, editors)
1. The History of Pain Medicine, Winston C.V. Parris and Benjamin Johnson
2. Taxonomy and Classification of Chronic Pain Syndromes, Harold Merskey
3. Organizing an Inpatient Acute Pain Management Service, Beth M. Minzter and Alex Cahana
4. Pain Medicine Practice: Development of Outpatient Services for Chronic Pain, David Walega
5. Health Care Policy, Quality Improvement, and Patient Safety in Pain Medicine Practice, Douglas G. Merrill
6. Education, Training, and Certification in Pain Medicine, James P. Rathmell and David L. Brown
Part II. Basic Considerations (D. Turk and C. Argoff, editors)
7. Pain Pathways: Peripheral, Spinal, Ascending, and Descending Pathways, Karin N. Westlund High
8. A Review of Pain-Processing Pharmacology, Tony L. Yaksh
9. Pain and Brain Changes, A.V. Apkarian
Part III. Evaluation and Assessment (C. Argoff and J. Rathmell, editors)
10. History and Physical Examination of the Pain Patient, Irfan Lalani and Charles E. Argoff
11. Electromyography and Evoked Potentials, Bernard M. Abrams and Howard J. Waldman
12. Radiologic Assessment of the Patient with Spine Pain, Timothy P. Maus
13. Psychological and Behavioral Assessment, Alicia Heapy and Robert D. Kerns
Part IV. Clinical Conditions (H.T. Benzon and C. Wu, editors)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2008
- Published:
- 6th March 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323041843
About the Author
Honorio Benzon
Professor of Anesthesiology
Senior Associate Chair for Academic Affairs
Feinberg School of Medicine
Northwestern University
Chief, Division of Pain Medicine
Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Chicago, IL
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anesthesiology, Associate Chair for Academic Affairs and Promotions, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois
James Rathmell
Affiliations and Expertise
Leroy D. Vandam Professor of Anaesthesia, Head of the Department of Anaesthesia at Brigham and Women's Hospital,Boston, Massachussetts
Christopher L. Wu
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland
Dennis Turk
Affiliations and Expertise
John and Emma Bonica Professor of Anesthesiology and Pain Research, University of Washington School of Medicine; Director, Center for Pain Research on Impact, Measurement, And Effectiveness (C-PRIME), Seattle, Washington
Charles Argoff
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neurology, Director, Comprehensive Pain Management Center, Albany Medical College, Albany, NY