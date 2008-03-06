Raj's Practical Management of Pain - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323041843

Raj's Practical Management of Pain

4th Edition

Authors: Honorio Benzon James Rathmell Christopher L. Wu Dennis Turk Charles Argoff
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323041843
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 6th March 2008
Page Count: 1344
Description

Get the core knowledge in pain medicine you need from one of the most trusted resources in the field. The new fourth edition guides you through every aspect of pain medicine with concise descriptions of evaluation, diagnosis of pain syndromes, rationales for management, treatment modalities, and much more. From commonly seen pain syndromes, including headaches, trunk pain, orofacial pain, back pain, and extremity pain…through specific pain management challenges such as postoperative pain, pain due to cancer, phantom pain, and pain in the management of AIDS patients…this popular text will equip you with the know-how you need to effectively manage even your most challenging cases.

Key Features

  • A practical, multidisciplinary approach to pain management makes key concepts and techniques easier to apply to everyday practice.
  • Expert contributors provide the latest knowledge on all aspects of pain management, from general principles through to specific management techniques.
  • Detailed discussions of the latest concepts and treatment plans help you provide the best possible outcomes for all your patients.

Table of Contents

Part I: General Considerations (H.T. Benzon and J. Rathmell, editors)

1. The History of Pain Medicine, Winston C.V. Parris and Benjamin Johnson

2. Taxonomy and Classification of Chronic Pain Syndromes, Harold Merskey

3. Organizing an Inpatient Acute Pain Management Service, Beth M. Minzter and Alex Cahana

4. Pain Medicine Practice: Development of Outpatient Services for Chronic Pain, David Walega

5. Health Care Policy, Quality Improvement, and Patient Safety in Pain Medicine Practice, Douglas G. Merrill

6. Education, Training, and Certification in Pain Medicine, James P. Rathmell and David L. Brown

Part II. Basic Considerations (D. Turk and C. Argoff, editors)

7. Pain Pathways: Peripheral, Spinal, Ascending, and Descending Pathways, Karin N. Westlund High

8. A Review of Pain-Processing Pharmacology, Tony L. Yaksh

9. Pain and Brain Changes, A.V. Apkarian

Part III. Evaluation and Assessment (C. Argoff and J. Rathmell, editors)

10. History and Physical Examination of the Pain Patient, Irfan Lalani and Charles E. Argoff

11. Electromyography and Evoked Potentials, Bernard M. Abrams and Howard J. Waldman

12. Radiologic Assessment of the Patient with Spine Pain, Timothy P. Maus

13. Psychological and Behavioral Assessment, Alicia Heapy and Robert D. Kerns

Part IV. Clinical Conditions (H.T. Benzon and C. Wu, editors)

1344
1344
English
English
© Mosby 2008
© Mosby 2008
6th March 2008
Mosby
Mosby
9780323041843
9780323041843

About the Author

Honorio Benzon

Professor of Anesthesiology

Senior Associate Chair for Academic Affairs

Feinberg School of Medicine

Northwestern University

Chief, Division of Pain Medicine

Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Chicago, IL

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anesthesiology, Associate Chair for Academic Affairs and Promotions, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois

James Rathmell

Affiliations and Expertise

Leroy D. Vandam Professor of Anaesthesia, Head of the Department of Anaesthesia at Brigham and Women's Hospital,Boston, Massachussetts

Christopher L. Wu

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland

Dennis Turk

Affiliations and Expertise

John and Emma Bonica Professor of Anesthesiology and Pain Research, University of Washington School of Medicine; Director, Center for Pain Research on Impact, Measurement, And Effectiveness (C-PRIME), Seattle, Washington

Charles Argoff

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Neurology, Director, Comprehensive Pain Management Center, Albany Medical College, Albany, NY

