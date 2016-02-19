Railroads and Land Grant Policy
1st Edition
A Study in Government Intervention
Description
Railroads and Land Grant Policy: A Study in Government Intervention attempts to replace a major part of the railroad land grant legend (according to which the granting of federal and state land to private railroad firms benefitted these firms more than it contributed to society as a whole) with some real numbers and analysis. An attempt is made to put the income and wealth distribution impact of the railroad land grants in perspective, but thorough analysis of this issue is not undertaken. The primary question this study does try to illuminate is that of the effect of the railroad land grants on economic efficiency. This emphasis was chosen because it seems clear that improvement of economic efficiency was the major goal that Congress and various state legislatures sought to attain, and thus the examination of economic efficiency questions is fundamental to evaluation of railroad land grant policy. This study will not completely replace the railroad land grant legend (because much is not covered here), but it does represent a considerable diminution of that legend.
Table of Contents
List of Figures
List of Tables
Preface
1. Introduction
Land Grants: Government Intervention in the Market
Subsidy, Profitability, and Railroad Investment
The Railroad Land Grants
Historiography of the Land Grants
Objectives of the Study
2. Economic Issues in Railroad Land Grant Policy
Building Ahead of Demand
External Economies from Railroad Operation
Railroads as Natural Monopolies
Capital Market Imperfections
Hypotheses of the Land Grant Advocates
Railroad Land Grants and the Distribution of Income
Summary
3. Building the Land Grant Railroads
The Central Pacific System
The Union Pacific System
The Texas and Pacific System
The Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe System
The Northern Pacific System
The Great Northern Railway System
The Canadian Pacific System
Summary
4. Private Rates of Return
Subsidy Unnecessary
Subsidy Necessary but Inadequate
Subsidy Necessary and Adequate
Summary
5. Social Rates of Return
Intraregional Benefits
Interregional Benefits
Passenger Benefits
The Social Returns Stream
Tests of Hypotheses B1 and B2
6. Building Ahead of Demand
Test of the Fishlow Hypothesis for the Land Grant Systems
Estimation of Investment Demand
Capacity Utilization
The Overbuilding Hypothesis
Building Ahead of Demand
7 Summary
Economic Rationality of Land Grant Policy
Building Ahead of Demand
Evaluation of the Railroad Land Grants
Appendix A: Investment Expenditure
Appendix B: Capital Earnings
Appendix C: Net Land Grant Revenue
Appendix D: Zero Rent Perimeters
Appendix E: Intraregional Benefits
Appendix F: Interregional Benefits
Appendix G: Passenger Benefits
Appendix H: Loan Subsidy Cost
Appendix I: Capital Stocks
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 284
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th January 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483257990