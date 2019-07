Railroad Track Mechanics and Technology is a collection of paper that discusses the advancement in the various areas of railroad track technology. The title’s emphasis is on tackling the concerns that revolve around the track-train interaction. The first part of the text presents the articles about general topics, which include the FRA track research program and balanced national transportation budget. Next, the selection presents the technical materials, such as railroad track structure for high-speed lines; cause and effects of wheel load variation on the high-speed operating line; and the effect of lateral loads on track movement. The book will be of great use to the engineers and technicians who work in rail way transportation industry.