Rail Transport and Sea Transport
1st Edition
Table of Contents
(partial) Introduction. Physical output indicators. Expenditure on rail transport by users. Financial returns. Fares, charges and costs. Physical assets. Manpower. Wages, earnings and hours of work. Ancillary activities. A note on the railways of Northern Ireland. Comments and suggestions. Quick reference list. Bibliography. Subject index.
Description
A work of reference to the sources of statistical material of all kinds, both official and unofficial, on rail and sea transport. It provides information on what data are available, where they may be obtained and the limitations to their use. This volume is a companion to volumes VII and X and deals with another aspect of the coverage of the statistics of transport and communication
Readership
For economists, government departments, local authorities, research workers in transport economics, all organizations concerned with rail and sea transport.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st September 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483285818
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
W. F. Maunder Editor
About the Authors
D. H. Aldcroft Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Leicester, UK
D. Mort Author
Affiliations and Expertise
NEDO, London, UK