Rail Transport and Sea Transport

1st Edition

Editors: W. F. Maunder
Authors: D. H. Aldcroft D. Mort
eBook ISBN: 9781483285818
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st September 1981
Table of Contents

(partial) Introduction. Physical output indicators. Expenditure on rail transport by users. Financial returns. Fares, charges and costs. Physical assets. Manpower. Wages, earnings and hours of work. Ancillary activities. A note on the railways of Northern Ireland. Comments and suggestions. Quick reference list. Bibliography. Subject index.

Description

A work of reference to the sources of statistical material of all kinds, both official and unofficial, on rail and sea transport. It provides information on what data are available, where they may be obtained and the limitations to their use. This volume is a companion to volumes VII and X and deals with another aspect of the coverage of the statistics of transport and communication

Readership

For economists, government departments, local authorities, research workers in transport economics, all organizations concerned with rail and sea transport.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483285818

About the Editors

W. F. Maunder Editor

About the Authors

D. H. Aldcroft Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Leicester, UK

D. Mort Author

Affiliations and Expertise

NEDO, London, UK

