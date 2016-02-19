Radon and the Environment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815511618, 9780815518815

Radon and the Environment

1st Edition

Authors: William J. Makoofske Michael R. Edelstein
eBook ISBN: 9780815518815
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815511618
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1988
Page Count: 485
Description

Proceedings of a conference that was sponsored by the Institute of Environmental Studies at Ramapo College of New Jersey on May 8, 9, and 10, 1986.

Readership

Environmental engineers.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Introduction Overview of the Radon Issue Section 2: The Geographic Distribution of Radon Introduction and Summary of Section 2 Where is all the Radon From? Potential for Indoor Radon Hazards: A First Geologic Estimate The Influence of Geologic Environment on the Distribution of Uranium/Radon in New Jersey Geologic Controls on Radon Gas in Groundwater University of Pittsburgh Measurements in New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania Highlights from the Discussion: The Geographic Distribution of Radon Section 3: Transmission and Mitigation of Radon Introduction and Summary of Section 3 Radon in Dwellings Rapid Diagnosis for Radon Sources in Homes Techniques and Economics of Radon Removal from Water Supplies Highlights from the Discussion Section 4: Testing and Measurement Introduction and Summary of Section 4 Instruments and Methods for Measuring Indoor Radon and Radon Progeny Concentrations Track Etch Radon Detectors for Long-Term Radon Measurement Interim Indoor Radon and Radon Decay Product Measurement Protocols Highlights from the Discussion Section 5: Radon and Health Introduction and Summary of Section 5 The Association Between Radon Daughter Exposure and Cancer Updating Radon Daughter Risk Projections Overview of Federal Radon Planning and Guidance Comment on the Health Presentations Highlights from the Discussion Section 6: Perception of Risk and Pyschosocial Impacts of Radon Exposure Introduction and Summary of Section 6 Rating the Risks Response of the New Jersey Public to the Risk from Radon Communicating Radon Risk: Alerting the Apathetic and Reassuring the Hysterical Considering the Public Perception of Risj in the Development of a Radon Communications Program Media and the Perception of Radon Risk Psychological Impacts of Radon Gas Exposure Impacts of Living in High Level Radon Homes Highlights from the Discussion Section 7: Socioeconomic Impacts of the Radon Issue Introduction and Summary of Section 7 The Legal Aspects of Radon The Impact of Radon Gas Concern Upon the Construction Trades and Codes The Role of Scientific Professionalism in Meeting the Public Need Fraud-Resistant Radon Measurements for Real Estate Transactions Highlights from the Discussion Section 8: The Role of Government in Responding to Radon Gas Exposure Summary and Introduction to Section 8 The History of the Radon Issue The State Radon Sruvery Radon: The Federal Response The Radon Problem: A Federal Perspective The EPA Radon Action Program A Review of the Radon Programs

Details

No. of pages:
485
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1988
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815518815
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815511618

About the Author

William J. Makoofske

Affiliations and Expertise

Ramapo College, NJ, USA

Michael R. Edelstein

Affiliations and Expertise

Ramapo College, NJ, USA

Ratings and Reviews

