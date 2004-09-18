Radiotracer Studies of Interfaces, Volume 3

"In total there are more than one-thousand references. The editor has unified the style of each o the chapters so that each one flows effortlessly into the text. This book can be considered a 'must have' for any current researcher studying the field interfaces using tracers and for those who are considering getting into this area." --S. Landsberger, University of Texas at Austin, USA, JOURNAL OF RADIOANALYTICAL AND NUCLEAR CHEMISTRY, '04

"This book is commended to readers interested in the applications of radiotracers to the study of interfacial phenomena, particularly adsorption and surface catalysis, electrified interfaces and colloidal systems, interfacical diffusion, monolayers at fluid-fluid interfaces, biomembranes, and environmental interfaces." --Arther Hubbard, JOURNAL OF COLLOID AND INTERFACE SCIENCE, Vol.287, 2005

"This book is an excellent introduction to the field of radiotracer studies on interfacial phenomena. It reports many of the latest, state-of-the-art experimental observations which are explained in a clear and comprehensive manner. Therefore, I can warmly recommend this book, first of all to electrochemists, solid-state physicists, biologists, and nuclear engineers, but also to researchers, engineers and students in many other areas of science and industry." --Katharina Kohse-Höinghaus, Professor of Physical Chemistry, Bielefield University, Germany, OPTICS AND PHOTONICS NEWS, Vol. 16, No. 5, 2005