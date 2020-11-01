Radiomics and its Clinical Application

Dr. Jie Tian received his PhD degree (with honors) in artificial intelligence from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in 1993. Since 1997, he has been a professor at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Dr. Tian has been elected as the Fellow of ISMRM, AIMBE, IAMBE, IEEE, OSA, SPIE, and IAPR. He serves as the editorial board member of Molecular Imaging and Biology, European Radiology, IEEE Transactions on Medical Imaging, IEEE Transactions on Biomedical Engineering, IEEE Journal of Biomedical and Health Informatics and Photoacoustics. He is the author of over 400 peer-reviewed journal articles, including publication in Nature Biomedical Engineering, Science Advances, Journal of Clinical Oncology, Nature Communications , Radiology, IEEE Transactions on Medical Imaging, and many other journals, and these articles received over 25,000 Google Scholar citations（H-index 79）. Dr. Tian is recognized as a pioneer and a leader in China in the field of molecular imaging. In the last two decades, he has developed a series of new optical imaging models and reconstruction algorithms for in vivo optical tomographic imaging, including bioluminescence tomography, fluorescence molecular tomography, and Cerenkov luminescence tomography. He has developed new artificial intelligence strategies for medical imaging big data analysis in the field of Radiomics, and played a major role in establishing a standardized Radiomics database with more than 100,000 cancer patients data collected from over 50 hospitals all over China. He has received numerous awards, including five national top awards for his outstanding work in medical imaging and biometrics recognition.