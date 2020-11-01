COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option.
Radiomics and its Clinical Application - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128181010

Radiomics and its Clinical Application

1st Edition

Artificial Intelligence and Medical Big Data

Authors: Jie Tian Di Dong Zhenyu Liu Jingwei Wei
Paperback ISBN: 9780128181010
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 225
Description

The rapid development of artificial intelligence technology in medical data analysis has lead to the concept of radiomics. This book introduces the essential and latest technologies in radiomics, such as imaging segmentation, quantitative imaging feature extraction, machine learning methods for model construction and performance evaluation, providing invaluable guidance on radiomics for the researcher entering the field.

It fully describes two key aspects of radiomic clinical practice: precision diagnosis, the therapeutic effect and prognostic evaluation, which make radiomics a powerful tool in the clinical setting.

This book is a very useful resource for scientists and computer engineers in machine learning and medical image analysis, scientists focusing on antineoplastic drugs, radiologists, pathologists, oncologists, and surgeons wanting to understand radiomics and its potential in clinical practice.

Key Features

  • An introduction to the concepts of radiomics
  • In-depth presentation of the core technologies and methods
  • Summary of current radiomics research and a perspective on the future of radiomics and the challenges ahead
  • An Introduction to several platforms that are planned to be built: cooperation, data sharing, software, and application platforms

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in biomedical engineering, medical imaging, computer vision

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction of Radiomics
    2. Key technology of Radiomics
    3. Precision diagnosis based on Radiomics
    4. Therapeutic effect evaluation and prognostic prediction based on Radiomics
    5. Summary and outlook

About the Author

Jie Tian

Dr. Jie Tian received his PhD degree (with honors) in artificial intelligence from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in 1993. Since 1997, he has been a professor at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Dr. Tian has been elected as the Fellow of ISMRM, AIMBE, IAMBE, IEEE, OSA, SPIE, and IAPR. He serves as the editorial board member of Molecular Imaging and Biology, European Radiology, IEEE Transactions on Medical Imaging, IEEE Transactions on Biomedical Engineering, IEEE Journal of Biomedical and Health Informatics and Photoacoustics. He is the author of over 400 peer-reviewed journal articles, including publication in Nature Biomedical Engineering, Science Advances, Journal of Clinical Oncology, Nature Communications , Radiology, IEEE Transactions on Medical Imaging, and many other journals, and these articles received over 25,000 Google Scholar citations（H-index 79）. Dr. Tian is recognized as a pioneer and a leader in China in the field of molecular imaging. In the last two decades, he has developed a series of new optical imaging models and reconstruction algorithms for in vivo optical tomographic imaging, including bioluminescence tomography, fluorescence molecular tomography, and Cerenkov luminescence tomography. He has developed new artificial intelligence strategies for medical imaging big data analysis in the field of Radiomics, and played a major role in establishing a standardized Radiomics database with more than 100,000 cancer patients data collected from over 50 hospitals all over China. He has received numerous awards, including five national top awards for his outstanding work in medical imaging and biometrics recognition.

Affiliations and Expertise

CAS Key Laboratory of Molecular Imaging, Institute of Automation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, China

Di Dong

Dr. Di Dong is currently an associate professor of Institute of Automation, Chinese Academy of Sciences. He received his Ph.D. degree in Pattern Recognition and Intelligent Systems from Institute of Automation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, China, in 2013. Dr. Dong is the member of the Youth Innovation Promotion Association of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the active member of AACR (American Association for Cancer Research), and the corresponding member of ESR (European Society of Radiology). Dr. Dong has carried out long-term research work in the field of tumor radiomics and medical big data analysis. In recent years, Dr. Dong has published nearly 50 peer-reviewed SCI journal papers, e.g. Annals of Oncology, European Respiratory Journal, Clinical Cancer Research (3 publications), BMC Medicine, etc. These articles received over 1,600 Google Scholar citations (H-index 24). He has 6 ESI highly cited papers. He has applied for more than 20 patents and 10 software copyright applications in China.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Institute of Automation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, China

Zhenyu Liu

Dr. Zhenyu Liu is currently a professor at CAS Key Laboratory of Molecular Imaging, Institute of Automation. He received his Ph.D. degree in Pattern Recognition and Intelligent Systems from Institute of Automation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, China, in 2014. Dr. Liu got the outstanding youth fund of the Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) and is the member of the Youth Innovation Promotion Association of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. His research focuses on the medical imaging analysis, especially the radiomics and its application in oncology research. In recent years, Dr. Liu has published nearly 30 peer-reviewed journal papers, e.g. Clinical Cancer Research, Theranostics, EBioMedicine, Radiotherapy and Oncology, and etc. These articles received over 1,300 Google Scholar citations. He also holds more than 10 patents in China

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, CAS Key Laboratory of Molecular Imaging, Institute of Automation, China

Jingwei Wei

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Institute of Automation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, China

