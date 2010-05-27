Radiology Secrets Plus - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323067942, 9780323084000

Radiology Secrets Plus

3rd Edition

Authors: E. Pretorius Jeffrey Solomon
Paperback ISBN: 9780323067942
eBook ISBN: 9780323084000
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 27th May 2010
Page Count: 520
Description

Radiology Secrets Plus—a Secrets Series title in the new PLUS format—offers an easy-to-read, information-at-your-fingertips approach to radiology. Drs. E. Scott Pretorius and Jeffrey A. Solomon provide the expert perspective you need to grasp the nuances of this specialty. This new edition offers more information and expanded full color visual elements to provide an overall enhanced learning experience. All this, along with the popular question-and answer approach, makes it a perfect concise board review tool and a handy clinical reference.

Key Features

  • Maintains the popular and trusted Secrets Series® format, using questions and short answers for effective and enjoyable learning.

  • Provides the most current overview and authoritative coverage of all topics thanks to contributions from an impressive list of experts in the field of radiology.

Details

About the Authors

E. Pretorius Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Chair of Radiologic Education and Associate Chairman, Residency Program Training Program, Department of Radiology, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA

Jeffrey Solomon Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA

