Radiology Secrets Plus
3rd Edition
Description
Radiology Secrets Plus—a Secrets Series title in the new PLUS format—offers an easy-to-read, information-at-your-fingertips approach to radiology. Drs. E. Scott Pretorius and Jeffrey A. Solomon provide the expert perspective you need to grasp the nuances of this specialty. This new edition offers more information and expanded full color visual elements to provide an overall enhanced learning experience. All this, along with the popular question-and answer approach, makes it a perfect concise board review tool and a handy clinical reference.
Key Features
- Maintains the popular and trusted Secrets Series® format, using questions and short answers for effective and enjoyable learning.
- Provides the most current overview and authoritative coverage of all topics thanks to contributions from an impressive list of experts in the field of radiology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 27th May 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323067942
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323084000
About the Authors
E. Pretorius Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Chair of Radiologic Education and Associate Chairman, Residency Program Training Program, Department of Radiology, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
Jeffrey Solomon Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA