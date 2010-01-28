Radiology of the Orbit and Visual Pathways
1st Edition
Description
Dr. Jonathan J. Dutton, a world leader in orbital surgery, presents Radiology of the Orbit and Visual Pathways. This new and unique diagnostic guide offers expert advice on the full spectrum of uses of CT and MRI, the two core methods of radiologic imaging of the orbit. An atlas style approach provides the essential text you need to accurately diagnose over 120 of the more common disorders you’ll come across in your daily routine, and over 1,100 lavish illustrations enhance your visual guidance. Covering the entire visual pathways from the eye to the occipital cortex, you’ll gain thorough knowledge of normal anatomy and how it compares to pathologic findings to confidently diagnose. Plus, with Expert Consult functionality, you’ll have easy access to the full text online, as well as all of the book’s illustrations at expertconsult.com.
Key Features
• Offers expert guidance on the strengths and weaknesses of CT and MRI and discusses the correct application of each, so you can choose the most appropriate technology for the most accurate diagnosis for more than 120 disorders.
• Uses an atlas-style approach, illustrating the full spectrum of scanning available for each disorder and includes 1,100 images to help you better identify, recognize, and understand the complete variations of each disease.
• Presents clear and concise artwork that illustrates the mechanics of each imaging protocol making difficult concepts easy to grasp and explains the physics behind each technology to help you understand how and why various imaging techniques apply to specific lesions.
• Illustrates the normal anatomic structures in the orbit and brain to compare against pathologic presentations for better understanding of disease.
• Includes full-text online access to the complete contents of the book, including illustrations and links to Medline, at expertconsult.com.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 28th January 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455710676
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323352383
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437711516
About the Author
Jonathan Dutton
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Ophthalmology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA