Radiology of the Orbit and Visual Pathways

• Offers expert guidance on the strengths and weaknesses of CT and MRI and discusses the correct application of each, so you can choose the most appropriate technology for the most accurate diagnosis for more than 120 disorders.

• Uses an atlas-style approach, illustrating the full spectrum of scanning available for each disorder and includes 1,100 images to help you better identify, recognize, and understand the complete variations of each disease.

• Presents clear and concise artwork that illustrates the mechanics of each imaging protocol making difficult concepts easy to grasp and explains the physics behind each technology to help you understand how and why various imaging techniques apply to specific lesions.

• Illustrates the normal anatomic structures in the orbit and brain to compare against pathologic presentations for better understanding of disease.

• Includes full-text online access to the complete contents of the book, including illustrations and links to Medline, at expertconsult.com.