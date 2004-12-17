Radiology of Rodents, Rabbits and Ferrets, Volume

This text offers essential coverage of normal radiographic anatomy of small mammal species including rabbit, ferret, guinea pig, chinchilla, hamster, mouse, and rat. Historically used as laboratory animals, these "pocket pets" now have increasingly higher companion animal value and owners are more commonly seeking medical care for them. This resource is designed to help veterinarians meet increasing client demand for services. It provides an understanding of normal anatomic and radiographic features that will help clinicians more easily identify abnormal features to reach an accurate diagnosis.