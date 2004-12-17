Radiology of Rodents, Rabbits and Ferrets - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780721697895, 9781416064992

Radiology of Rodents, Rabbits and Ferrets, Volume

1st Edition

An Atlas of Normal Anatomy and Positioning

Authors: Sam Silverman Lisa Tell
eBook ISBN: 9781416064992
eBook ISBN: 9781455757312
Hardcover ISBN: 9780721697895
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th December 2004
Page Count: 320
Description

This text offers essential coverage of normal radiographic anatomy of small mammal species including rabbit, ferret, guinea pig, chinchilla, hamster, mouse, and rat. Historically used as laboratory animals, these "pocket pets" now have increasingly higher companion animal value and owners are more commonly seeking medical care for them. This resource is designed to help veterinarians meet increasing client demand for services. It provides an understanding of normal anatomic and radiographic features that will help clinicians more easily identify abnormal features to reach an accurate diagnosis.

Key Features

  • This is the only book of its kind for these species, designed to help practitioners expand the range of services offered for exotic and "pocket" pets.
  • Provides complete directions for positioning each species during radiographic examination to obtain the highest quality images for accurate interpretation.
  • Includes alternative imaging modalities such as CT, MRI, and ultrasound, for advanced diagnostic interpretation.
  • Features radiographic exposure guidelines for each species and each radiographic view, for determining optimal settings and technique.
  • Helpful line drawings are superimposed on radiographic images for accurate identification of anatomic structures.
  • Covers contrast media studies that can enhance detail for radiographic interpretation in species where soft tissue density detail is poor.

Table of Contents

  1. Radiology Equipment and Positioning Techniques
    2. Mouse
    3. Rat
    4. Hamster
    5. Chinchilla
    6. Guinea Pig
    7. Rabbit
    8. Ferret

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781416064992
eBook ISBN:
9781455757312
Hardcover ISBN:
9780721697895

About the Author

Sam Silverman

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor, Department of Surgical and Radiological Sciences, University of California - Davis

Lisa Tell

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Medicine and Epidemiology, University of California - Davis

