Radiology of Rodents, Rabbits and Ferrets, Volume
1st Edition
An Atlas of Normal Anatomy and Positioning
Description
This text offers essential coverage of normal radiographic anatomy of small mammal species including rabbit, ferret, guinea pig, chinchilla, hamster, mouse, and rat. Historically used as laboratory animals, these "pocket pets" now have increasingly higher companion animal value and owners are more commonly seeking medical care for them. This resource is designed to help veterinarians meet increasing client demand for services. It provides an understanding of normal anatomic and radiographic features that will help clinicians more easily identify abnormal features to reach an accurate diagnosis.
Key Features
- This is the only book of its kind for these species, designed to help practitioners expand the range of services offered for exotic and "pocket" pets.
- Provides complete directions for positioning each species during radiographic examination to obtain the highest quality images for accurate interpretation.
- Includes alternative imaging modalities such as CT, MRI, and ultrasound, for advanced diagnostic interpretation.
- Features radiographic exposure guidelines for each species and each radiographic view, for determining optimal settings and technique.
- Helpful line drawings are superimposed on radiographic images for accurate identification of anatomic structures.
- Covers contrast media studies that can enhance detail for radiographic interpretation in species where soft tissue density detail is poor.
Table of Contents
- Radiology Equipment and Positioning Techniques
2. Mouse
3. Rat
4. Hamster
5. Chinchilla
6. Guinea Pig
7. Rabbit
8. Ferret
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2005
- Published:
- 17th December 2004
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781416064992
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455757312
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780721697895
About the Author
Sam Silverman
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor, Department of Surgical and Radiological Sciences, University of California - Davis
Lisa Tell
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Medicine and Epidemiology, University of California - Davis