Radiology Noninterpretive Skills: The Requisites
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section I: Quality, Safety and Process Improvement
1. The History and Current Status of Quality Improvement in Radiology
2. Key Concepts in Quality Improvement
3. Quality Improvement: Definition and Limitations
4. Quality Improvement Tools
5. Patient Safety
6. Quality Improvement in Radiology
7. Radiology-Related Quality Programs and Organizations
8. Highly Reliable Organizations/Systems in Healthcare and Radiology
9. The Future of Quality Assurance
Section II: Core Concepts in Radiology Non-Interpretive Skills
10. Evidence-Based Imaging
11. Patient-Centered Radiology
12. Professionalism and Ethics
13. Communication
14. Error in Radiology
15. Error Management and Reduction
16. Accounting in Radiology
17. Radiology Informatics
18. Statistical Tools and Quantitative Reasoning
Section III: Practice-Specific and Subspecialty Radiology Topics
19. Imaging of Pregnant and Lactating Women
20. Safe Use of Contrast Media
21. Noninterpretive Skills in Ultrasound
22. Noninterpretive Skills in MR Imaging
23. Optimizing Radiation Dose for CT
24. Interventional Radiology
25. Quality Considerations in Children
26. Emergency Radiology
Section IV: Special Topics
27. Malpractice and Radiology: A Hapless Relationship
28. Leadership: A Manifesto for the Non-Clinical Education of Radiologists Looking to Succeed in Difficult Times
29. Imaging Appropriateness Guidelines and Clinical Decision Support
30. The Internet, Social Media and Applications
Description
Part of the highly respected Requisites series, Radiology Noninterpretive Skills, by Drs. Hani H. Abujudeh and Michael A. Bruno, is a single-volume source of timely information on all of the non-imaging aspects of radiology such as quality and safety, ethics and professionalism, and error management in radiology. Residents and radiologists preparing for the boards and recertification will find this book invaluable, as well as those practitioners wanting to broaden their knowledge and skills in this increasingly important area.
Key Features
- Offers a readable and concise introduction to the essential noninterpretive skills as defined by the IOM, ACR, and other national organizations.
- Covers what you need to know about quality and safety; leadership and management; health economics; legal, business, ethics and professionalism; statistical tools; error reporting and prevention; evidence-based imaging; health IT and internet applications; "Image Wisely" and "Imaging 3.0" ACR initiatives; legal issues and malpractice; current and future payment models in radiology; and much more.
- Summarizes key information with numerous outlines, tables, ''pearls,'' and boxed material for easy reference.
- Provides comprehensive coverage of key "milestones" in training identified by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME).
- Fills an important gap for those preparing for the current MOC and ABR exams, covering the many topics touched upon in a major section of the examinations.
- Brings together in one source the experience of leading national experts and a select team of expert contributors.
- Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, Q&As, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 2nd June 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323511971
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323511964
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323462976
About the Authors
Hani Abujudeh Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman of Radiology, Cooper University Hospital, Cooper Medical School of Rowan Unviersity, Camden, New Jersey
Michael Bruno Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology and Medicine, Vice Chair for Quality and Safety; Chief, Division of Emergency Radiology, Penn State Milton S Hershey Medical Center and Penn State College of Medicine, Hershey, Pennsylvania