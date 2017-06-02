Radiology Noninterpretive Skills: The Requisites

Part of the highly respected Requisites series, Radiology Noninterpretive Skills, by Drs. Hani H. Abujudeh and Michael A. Bruno, is a single-volume source of timely information on all of the non-imaging aspects of radiology such as quality and safety, ethics and professionalism, and error management in radiology. Residents and radiologists preparing for the boards and recertification will find this book invaluable, as well as those practitioners wanting to broaden their knowledge and skills in this increasingly important area.