Radiology Noninterpretive Skills: The Requisites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323462976, 9780323511971

Radiology Noninterpretive Skills: The Requisites

1st Edition

Authors: Hani Abujudeh Michael Bruno
eBook ISBN: 9780323511971
eBook ISBN: 9780323511964
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323462976
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd June 2017
Page Count: 304
Table of Contents

Section I: Quality, Safety and Process Improvement

1. The History and Current Status of Quality Improvement in Radiology

2. Key Concepts in Quality Improvement

3. Quality Improvement: Definition and Limitations

4. Quality Improvement Tools

5. Patient Safety

6. Quality Improvement in Radiology

7. Radiology-Related Quality Programs and Organizations

8. Highly Reliable Organizations/Systems in Healthcare and Radiology

9. The Future of Quality Assurance

Section II: Core Concepts in Radiology Non-Interpretive Skills

10. Evidence-Based Imaging

11. Patient-Centered Radiology

12. Professionalism and Ethics

13. Communication

14. Error in Radiology

15. Error Management and Reduction

16. Accounting in Radiology

17. Radiology Informatics

18. Statistical Tools and Quantitative Reasoning

Section III: Practice-Specific and Subspecialty Radiology Topics

19. Imaging of Pregnant and Lactating Women

20. Safe Use of Contrast Media

21. Noninterpretive Skills in Ultrasound

22. Noninterpretive Skills in MR Imaging

23. Optimizing Radiation Dose for CT

24. Interventional Radiology

25. Quality Considerations in Children

26. Emergency Radiology

Section IV: Special Topics

27. Malpractice and Radiology: A Hapless Relationship

28. Leadership: A Manifesto for the Non-Clinical Education of Radiologists Looking to Succeed in Difficult Times

29. Imaging Appropriateness Guidelines and Clinical Decision Support

30. The Internet, Social Media and Applications

Description

Part of the highly respected Requisites series, Radiology Noninterpretive Skills, by Drs. Hani H. Abujudeh and Michael A. Bruno, is a single-volume source of timely information on all of the non-imaging aspects of radiology such as quality and safety, ethics and professionalism, and error management in radiology. Residents and radiologists preparing for the boards and recertification will find this book invaluable, as well as those practitioners wanting to broaden their knowledge and skills in this increasingly important area.

Key Features

  • Offers a readable and concise introduction to the essential noninterpretive skills as defined by the IOM, ACR, and other national organizations.

  • Covers what you need to know about quality and safety; leadership and management; health economics; legal, business, ethics and professionalism; statistical tools; error reporting and prevention; evidence-based imaging; health IT and internet applications; "Image Wisely" and "Imaging 3.0" ACR initiatives; legal issues and malpractice; current and future payment models in radiology; and much more.

  • Summarizes key information with numerous outlines, tables, ''pearls,'' and boxed material for easy reference.

  • Provides comprehensive coverage of key "milestones" in training identified by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME).

  • Fills an important gap for those preparing for the current MOC and ABR exams, covering the many topics touched upon in a major section of the examinations.

  • Brings together in one source the experience of leading national experts and a select team of expert contributors.

  • Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, Q&As, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

About the Authors

Hani Abujudeh Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman of Radiology, Cooper University Hospital, Cooper Medical School of Rowan Unviersity, Camden, New Jersey

Michael Bruno Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology and Medicine, Vice Chair for Quality and Safety; Chief, Division of Emergency Radiology, Penn State Milton S Hershey Medical Center and Penn State College of Medicine, Hershey, Pennsylvania

