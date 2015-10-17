Radiology in Medical Practice - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9788131242483, 9788131242490

Radiology in Medical Practice

5th Edition

Authors: A B M Abdullah
Hardcover ISBN: 9788131242483
eBook ISBN: 9788131242490
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 17th October 2015
Page Count: 494
Description

An excellent guide in radiology, helpful not only for medical students of different specialities, but also for the radiologists, general practitioners and even medical teachers.

Key Features

• The book is divided into two sections. Section I deals with X-rays and is subdivided to various body systems including respiratory systems, CVS, abdomen, skeletal system and bones, etc. Section II contains CT scans and MRI involving chest, brain and abdomen.
• The text has been divided into three parts: (i) Presentation of the film; (ii) Diagnosis and differential diagnoses; and (iii) finally, important related questions and answers with relevant short notes are discussed.
• This book also contains useful tips, suggestions and reminders for the examination.
• The approach has been easily understandable, concise and does not overburden the clinicians, busy practitioners, consultants and even specialists in the midst of volumes around them.
• This book is an excellent guide in radiology, helpful not only for medical students of different specialities, but also for the radiologists, general practitioners and even medical teachers.

Table of Contents

Part I: X-Rays
1. Respiratory System
2. Cardiovascular System
3. Contrast X-Ray
4. Rheumatology
5. Skull
6. Renal System
7. Miscellaneous Practicing X-Rays
Part II: CT Scan and MRI
8. Introduction
9. Hepatology and Abdomen
10. Brain
11. CT Scan of Chest
12. Miscellaneous CT Scans

About the Author

A B M Abdullah

