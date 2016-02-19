Radiological Monitoring of the Environment documents the proceedings of a symposium organized by The Central Electricity Generating Board in association with The Joint Health Physics Committee, held at Berkeley, Gloucestershire, on 3-4 October 1963. Environmental monitoring in its different aspects is of interest to most health physicists, and in particular to those of the Generating Board in relation to nuclear power stations and nuclear laboratories. The symposium served the dual purpose of disseminating information on a subject of importance, and fulfilling one of the objectives of the Joint Health Physics Committee by bringing together people working in various fields. This volume is divided into two parts, following the way in which the symposium was arranged. The first part of the volume contains the papers and the second part consists of the transactions of the meeting at Berkeley. The papers presented cover topics such as radioactivity in agricultural products; the monitoring of artificial radioactivity in waters round the British Isles; the monitoring of uranium and plutonium dust hazards; radiological control in university laboratories; and environmental surveys around research reactors.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Editors' Preface

List of Participants

Part 1 — Papers

Session I

Radioactivity in Agricultural Products and its Assessment by Environmental Survey

The Monitoring of Artificial Radioactivity in Waters round the British Isles

Session II

Derived "Maximum Permissible Levels" Used in Neighborhood and Working Environment Surveys

Session III

Sampling for Low Concentrations of Airborne Activity

Continuous Sampling and Measurement of Airborne Activity

Representativeness of Air Sampling for Particulates

The Monitoring of Uranium and Plutonium Dust Hazards

Gaseous Effluent Monitoring at CEGB Nuclear Power Stations

Session IV

Problems in the Achievement of Optimal Radiation Levels in Hospital Practice

Radiological Control in University Laboratories

Current Practice in the Survey of the Working Environment at the Wantage Research Laboratory

Current Practice in the Survey of Working Environments at AEE Winfrith

Environmental Monitoring in the Operation of a Nuclear Power Station

The Survey of Working Environments in Industry-RPS Experience

Some Applications of Radioisotopes in the Unilever Research Laboratory, Port Sunlight

Aspects of X-Radiation Monitoring Techniques for High Voltage Electronic Equipment

The Use of Geiger-Muller Tubes for the Measurement of X and Gamma Radiation up to 1 MeV

Radiation Safety Problems in a Large Electrical Engineering Company

Session V

Marine Environmental Monitoring in the Vicinity of Windscale

Environmental Surveys around Research Reactors

CEGB District Survey

Isotopic Analysis at the CEGB's Central Radiochemical Laboratory

The Pre-operational District Survey at Hunterston

The GEC District Survey of the Hunterston Area

Gamma Spectrometry from a Vehicle

An Alternative to District Survey Sampling

Radiation Hazards in the Neighborhood of Hospitals and Their Assessment

Part 2 — Transactions

Session I

Introduction of Paper Entitled: Radioactivity in Agricultural Products and its Assessment Environmental Survey

Introduction of Paper Entitled: The Monitoring of Artificial Radioactivity in Waters round the British Isles

Discussion

Session II

Introduction of Paper Entitled: Derived "Maximum Permissible Levels" Used in Neighborhood and Working Environment Surveys

Discussion

Session III

Recent Advances in Monitoring for Airborne Radioactivity

Discussion

Session IV

Current Practice in the Survey of Working Environments

Discussion

Session V

Current Practice in Neighborhood Environmental Survey and Possible Alternatives Thereto

Discussion