Radiological Monitoring of the Environment
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Symposium Organized by the Central Electricity Generating Board in Association with the Joint Health Physics Committee; Held at Berkeley, Gloucestershire, October 1963
Radiological Monitoring of the Environment documents the proceedings of a symposium organized by The Central Electricity Generating Board in association with The Joint Health Physics Committee, held at Berkeley, Gloucestershire, on 3-4 October 1963. Environmental monitoring in its different aspects is of interest to most health physicists, and in particular to those of the Generating Board in relation to nuclear power stations and nuclear laboratories. The symposium served the dual purpose of disseminating information on a subject of importance, and fulfilling one of the objectives of the Joint Health Physics Committee by bringing together people working in various fields. This volume is divided into two parts, following the way in which the symposium was arranged. The first part of the volume contains the papers and the second part consists of the transactions of the meeting at Berkeley. The papers presented cover topics such as radioactivity in agricultural products; the monitoring of artificial radioactivity in waters round the British Isles; the monitoring of uranium and plutonium dust hazards; radiological control in university laboratories; and environmental surveys around research reactors.
Table of Contents
Part 1 — Papers
Session I
Radioactivity in Agricultural Products and its Assessment by Environmental Survey
The Monitoring of Artificial Radioactivity in Waters round the British Isles
Session II
Derived "Maximum Permissible Levels" Used in Neighborhood and Working Environment Surveys
Session III
Sampling for Low Concentrations of Airborne Activity
Continuous Sampling and Measurement of Airborne Activity
Representativeness of Air Sampling for Particulates
The Monitoring of Uranium and Plutonium Dust Hazards
Gaseous Effluent Monitoring at CEGB Nuclear Power Stations
Session IV
Problems in the Achievement of Optimal Radiation Levels in Hospital Practice
Radiological Control in University Laboratories
Current Practice in the Survey of the Working Environment at the Wantage Research Laboratory
Current Practice in the Survey of Working Environments at AEE Winfrith
Environmental Monitoring in the Operation of a Nuclear Power Station
The Survey of Working Environments in Industry-RPS Experience
Some Applications of Radioisotopes in the Unilever Research Laboratory, Port Sunlight
Aspects of X-Radiation Monitoring Techniques for High Voltage Electronic Equipment
The Use of Geiger-Muller Tubes for the Measurement of X and Gamma Radiation up to 1 MeV
Radiation Safety Problems in a Large Electrical Engineering Company
Session V
Marine Environmental Monitoring in the Vicinity of Windscale
Environmental Surveys around Research Reactors
CEGB District Survey
Isotopic Analysis at the CEGB's Central Radiochemical Laboratory
The Pre-operational District Survey at Hunterston
The GEC District Survey of the Hunterston Area
Gamma Spectrometry from a Vehicle
An Alternative to District Survey Sampling
Radiation Hazards in the Neighborhood of Hospitals and Their Assessment
Part 2 — Transactions
Session I
Introduction of Paper Entitled: Radioactivity in Agricultural Products and its Assessment Environmental Survey
Introduction of Paper Entitled: The Monitoring of Artificial Radioactivity in Waters round the British Isles
Discussion
Session II
Introduction of Paper Entitled: Derived "Maximum Permissible Levels" Used in Neighborhood and Working Environment Surveys
Discussion
Session III
Recent Advances in Monitoring for Airborne Radioactivity
Discussion
Session IV
Current Practice in the Survey of Working Environments
Discussion
Session V
Current Practice in Neighborhood Environmental Survey and Possible Alternatives Thereto
Discussion
