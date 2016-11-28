Radiologic Science for Technologists
11th Edition
Physics, Biology, and Protection
Develop the skills you need to safely and effectively produce high-quality medical images with Radiologic Science for Technologists: Physics, Biology, and Protection, 11th Edition. Reorganized and updated with the latest advances in the field, this new edition aligns with the ASRT curriculum to strengthen your understanding of key concepts, and prepare you for success on the ARRT certification exam and in clinical practice. Firmly established as a core resource for medical imaging technology courses, this text gives you a strong foundation in the study and practice of radiologic physics, imaging and exposure, radiobiology, radiation protection, and more.
- Expanded coverage of radiologic science topics, including radiologic physics, imaging, radiobiology, radiation protection, and more, allows this text to be used over several semesters.
- Chapter introductions, summaries, outlines, objectives, and key terms help you to organize and pinpoint the most important information.
- Formulas, conversion tables, and abbreviations are highlighted for easy access to frequently used information.
- "Penguin" boxes recap the most vital chapter information.
- End-of-chapter questions include definition exercises, matching, short answer, and calculations to help you review material.
- Key terms and expanded glossary enable you to easily reference and study content.
- Highlighted math formulas call attention to key mathematical information for special focus.
PART I: RADIOLOGIC PHYSICS
1. Essential Concepts of Radiologic Science
2. The Structure of Matter
3. Electromagnetic Energy
4. Electricity, Magnetism, and Electromagnetism
PART II: X-RADIATION
5. The X-ray Imaging System
6. The X-ray Tube
7. X-ray Production
8. X-ray Emission
9. X-ray Interaction with Matter
PART III: THE RADIOGRAPHIC IMAGE
10. Radiologic Image Quality
11. Scatter Radiation
12. Screen-Film Radiography
13. Screen-Film Radiographic Technique
PART IV: THE DIGITAL RADIOGRAPHIC IMAGE
14. Medical Imaging Computer Science
15. Computed Radiography
16. Digital Radiography
17. Digital Radiographic Technique
18. Viewing the Digital Image
PART V: RADIOGRAPHIC QUALITY ASSESSMENT
19. Screen-Film Radiographic Artifacts
20. Screen-Film Radiographic Quality Control
21. Digital Radiographic Artifacts
22. Digital Radiographic Quality Control
PART VI: ADVANCED X-RAY IMAGING
23. Mammography
24. Mammography Quality Control
25. Fluoroscopy
26. Digital Fluoroscopy
27. Interventional Radiography
28. Computed Tomography
PART VII: RADIOBIOLOGY
29. Human Biology
30. Fundamental Principles of Radiobiology
31. Molecular Radiobiology
32. Cellular Radiobiology
33. Deterministic Effects of Radiation
34. Stochastic Effects of Radiation
PART VIII: RADIATION PROTECTION
35. Health Physics
36. Designing for Radiation Protection
37. NEW! Radiography/Fluoroscopy Patient Radiation Dose
38. NEW! Computed Tomography Patient Radiation Dose
39. Patient Radiation Dose Management
40. Occupational Radiation Dose Management
- No. of pages:
- 688
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2017
- Published:
- 28th November 2016
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323353779
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323675574
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323429443
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323429429
Stewart Bushong
Professor of Radiologic Science, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX