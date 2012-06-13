Develop the skills and knowledge to make informed decisions regarding technical factors and diagnostic imaging quality with the vibrantly illustrated Radiologic Science for Technologists, 10th Edition. Updated with the latest advances in the field, this full-color and highly detailed edition addresses a broad range of radiologic disciplines and provides a strong foundation in the study and practice of radiologic physics, imaging, radiobiology, radiation protection, and more. Unique learning tools strengthen your understanding of key concepts and prepare you for success on the ARRT certification exam and in clinical practice.