Radiologic Science for Technologists
10th Edition
Physics, Biology, and Protection
Description
Develop the skills and knowledge to make informed decisions regarding technical factors and diagnostic imaging quality with the vibrantly illustrated Radiologic Science for Technologists, 10th Edition. Updated with the latest advances in the field, this full-color and highly detailed edition addresses a broad range of radiologic disciplines and provides a strong foundation in the study and practice of radiologic physics, imaging, radiobiology, radiation protection, and more. Unique learning tools strengthen your understanding of key concepts and prepare you for success on the ARRT certification exam and in clinical practice.
Key Features
- Broad coverage of radiologic science topics — including radiologic physics, imaging, radiobiology, radiation protection, and more — allows you to use the text over several semesters.
- Highlighted math formulas call attention to mathematical information for special focus.
- Important Concept boxes recap the most important chapter information.
- Colored page tabs for formulas, conversion tables, abbreviations, and other data provide easy access to frequently used information.
- End-of-chapter questions include definition exercises, short answer, and calculations to help you review material.
- Key terms and expanded glossary enable you to easily reference and study content.
- Chapter introductions, summaries, objectives, and outlines help you organize and pinpoint the most important information.
Table of Contents
PART I: RADIOLOGIC PHYSICS
1. Essential Concepts of Radiologic Science
2. The Structure of Matter
3. Electromagnetic Energy
4. Electricity, Magnetism, and Electromagnetism
PART II: X-RADIATION
5. The X-ray Imaging System
6. The X-ray Tube
7. X-ray Production
8. X-ray Emission
9. X-ray Interaction with Matter
PART III: THE RADIOGRAPHIC IMAGE
10. Concepts of Image Quality
11. Control of Scatter Radiation
12. Screen-Film Radiography
13. Screen-Film Radiographic Technique
PART IV: THE DIGITAL RADIOGRAPHIC IMAGE
14. Introduction to Computer Science
15. Computed Radiography
16. Digital Radiography
17. Digital Radiographic Technique - NEW
PART V: IMAGE ARTIFACTS AND QUALITY CONTROL
18. Screen-Film Radiographic Artifacts
19. Screen-Film Radiographic Quality Control
20. Digital Radiographic Artifacts
21. Digital Radiographic Quality Control
PART VI: ADVANCED X-RAY IMAGING
22. Mammography
23. Mammography Quality Control
24. Fluoroscopy
25. Digital Fluoroscopy
26. Interventional Radiography
27. Computed Tomography
PART VII: VIEWING THE DIGITAL IMAGE
28. Features of the Digital Image
29. The Digital Image Display - NEW
30. Viewing the Digital Image
31. Digital Display Device Quality Control
PART VIII: RADIOBIOLOGY
32. Human Biology
33. Fundamental Principles of Radiobiology
34. Molecular and Cellular Radiobiology
35. Deterministic Effects of Radiation Exposure
36. Stochastic Effects of Radiation Exposure
PART IX: RADIATION PROTECTION
37. Health Physics
38. Designing for Radiation Protection
39. Patient Radiation Dose Management
40. Occupational Radiation Dose Management
Details
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 13th June 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323081368
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292078
About the Author
Stewart Bushong
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiologic Science, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX