Radiologic Science for Technologists - 10th Edition - ISBN: 9780323081351, 9780323081368

Radiologic Science for Technologists

10th Edition

Physics, Biology, and Protection

Authors: Stewart Bushong
eBook ISBN: 9780323081368
eBook ISBN: 9780323292078
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 13th June 2012
Page Count: 672
Description

Develop the skills and knowledge to make informed decisions regarding technical factors and diagnostic imaging quality with the vibrantly illustrated Radiologic Science for Technologists, 10th Edition. Updated with the latest advances in the field, this full-color and highly detailed edition addresses a broad range of radiologic disciplines and provides a strong foundation in the study and practice of radiologic physics, imaging, radiobiology, radiation protection, and more. Unique learning tools strengthen your understanding of key concepts and prepare you for success on the ARRT certification exam and in clinical practice.

Key Features

  • Broad coverage of radiologic science topics — including radiologic physics, imaging, radiobiology, radiation protection, and more — allows you to use the text over several semesters.

  • Highlighted math formulas call attention to mathematical information for special focus.

  • Important Concept boxes recap the most important chapter information.

  • Colored page tabs for formulas, conversion tables, abbreviations, and other data provide easy access to frequently used information.

  • End-of-chapter questions include definition exercises, short answer, and calculations to help you review material.

  • Key terms and expanded glossary enable you to easily reference and study content.

  • Chapter introductions, summaries, objectives, and outlines help you organize and pinpoint the most important information.

Table of Contents

PART I: RADIOLOGIC PHYSICS

1. Essential Concepts of Radiologic Science

2. The Structure of Matter

3. Electromagnetic Energy

4. Electricity, Magnetism, and Electromagnetism

PART II: X-RADIATION

5. The X-ray Imaging System

6. The X-ray Tube

7. X-ray Production

8. X-ray Emission

9. X-ray Interaction with Matter

PART III: THE RADIOGRAPHIC IMAGE

10. Concepts of Image Quality

11. Control of Scatter Radiation

12. Screen-Film Radiography

13.  Screen-Film Radiographic Technique

PART IV: THE DIGITAL RADIOGRAPHIC IMAGE

14. Introduction to Computer Science

15. Computed Radiography

16. Digital Radiography

17. Digital Radiographic Technique - NEW

PART V: IMAGE ARTIFACTS AND QUALITY CONTROL

18. Screen-Film Radiographic Artifacts

19. Screen-Film Radiographic Quality Control

20. Digital Radiographic Artifacts

21. Digital Radiographic Quality Control

PART VI: ADVANCED X-RAY IMAGING

22. Mammography

23. Mammography Quality Control

24. Fluoroscopy

25. Digital Fluoroscopy

26. Interventional Radiography

27. Computed Tomography

PART VII: VIEWING THE DIGITAL IMAGE

28. Features of the Digital Image

29. The Digital Image Display - NEW

30. Viewing the Digital Image

31. Digital Display Device Quality Control

PART VIII: RADIOBIOLOGY

32. Human Biology

33. Fundamental Principles of Radiobiology

34. Molecular and Cellular Radiobiology

35. Deterministic Effects of Radiation Exposure

36. Stochastic Effects of Radiation Exposure

PART IX: RADIATION PROTECTION

37. Health Physics

38. Designing for Radiation Protection

39. Patient Radiation Dose Management

40. Occupational Radiation Dose Management

Details

About the Author

Stewart Bushong

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiologic Science, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX

