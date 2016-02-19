Radioistope Experiments for Schools and Colleges
1st Edition
Description
Radioisotope Experiments for Schools and Colleges describes some radioisotope experiments to delineate atomic events and to provide evidence of the particulate nature of matter.
This book is divided into nine chapters, and starts with a discussion on the fundamental of radioisotope, including radioactivity, atomic structure, decay kinetics, radiation-matter interaction, gamma radiation, and isotope production. The subsequent chapters deal with the nuclear radiation measurement methods and the occurrence of natural radioisotopes. These topics are followed by a review of the effect of radiation from external and internal sources on biological tissues. This book also provides demonstration experiments during elementary lectures on radioactivity or, in some cases, by individual pupils and do not involve any accurate measurement. The concluding chapters are devoted to specific experiments using naturally occurring radioisotopes, and sealed and unsealed artificially produced isotopes.
This book is of value to physics teachers and students.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
1. Fundamentals
The Discovery of Radioactivity
Atomic Structure
Types of Radioactive Change
Decay Kinetics
The Curie
The Interaction of Radiation with Matter
Bremsstrahlung
Gamma Radiation
Isotope Production
2. The Measurement of Nuclear Radiation
Geiger Counters
Scintillation Detectors
Semiconductor Detectors
Sealers
Statistics of Counting
Resolving Time, Background Counts
Ratemeters
Absolute and Relative Counting
Absorption Measurements
Self-Absorption
The Pocket Dosimeter
The Quartz Fiber Ionization Chamber
The Pulse Electroscope
3. Naturally Occurring Radioisotopes
Natural Radioactive Series
Radioactive Equilibrium
Branching Chains
Uranium Compounds
Thorium
The Emanations
Other Natural Radioisotopes
4. Health Physics
Radiation and Contamination
Dose Units
Maximum Permissible Doses
Dose Rate Calculations
Beta and Gamma Dose Rates
Precautions in the Use of Closed Sources
Measurement of Gamma Dose Rate
Contamination
Precautions in the Use of Unsealed Isotopes
Monitoring
Maximum Permissible Levels
Film Badge Service
5. Some Practical Considerations
Sources
Purchasing Unsealed Isotopes
Geiger Counting Equipment
Types of Detector
Photographic Techniques
Half-Life Experiments
Half-Life Graphs
Half-Life from a Growth Curve
Carriers
Solvent Extraction
Ion Exchange
Electro-Deposition
Preparation of Solid Samples
6. Some Demonstration Experiments
Experiment 6.1. Becquerel'S Discovery
Experiment 6.2. Distinction between Alpha, Beta and Gamma Radiation
Experiment 6.3. Deflection of Beta Particles in a Magnetic Field
Experiment 6.4. Backscatter
Experiment 6.5. Activity of Potassium Salts
Experiment 6.6. Cloud Chambers
Experiment 6.7. Relative Ionizing Power of Alpha, Beta and Gamma Radiations
Experiment 6.8. Scintillations
Experiment 6.9. Dose Rate Measurements
Experiment 6.10. The Spark Counter
Experiment 6.11. Half-Life Experiments
Experiment 6.12. Alpha Particle Range
Experiment 6.13. Bremsstrahlung Production
7. Experiments Using Naturally Occurring Radioisotopes
Experiment 7.1. The Characteristics of a Geiger Tube
Experiment 7.2. Geiger Pulse Amplitude and Duration
Experiment 7.3. The Statistics of Counting
Experiment 7.4. Determination as to Whether a Solid is Radioactive
Experiment 7.5. External Beta Absorption Curves
Experiment 7.6. Self-Absorption in a Beta Emitter
Experiment 7.7. Self-Absorption in a Solution
Experiment 7.8. The Separation of 234mPa by Solvent Extraction
Experiment 7.9. The Separation of 234mPa by Precipitation with Zirconium Phosphate
Experiment 7.10. The Preparation of 234mPa and 234Th by the Use of an Ion Exchange Column
Experiment 7.11. The Preparation of 234Th by Precipitation
Experiment 7.12. The Half-Life of Thoron Using an Ionization Chamber
Experiment 7.13. The Determination of the Half-Life of Thoron Using a G.M. Tube
Experiment 7.14. The Measurement of Gas Flow Rate Using Thoron Decay
Experiment 7.15. The Preparation of 212Pb from Thorium Hydroxide by Electrostatic Deposition
Experiment 7.16. The Preparation of 212Bi by Electrostatic Deposition
Experiment 7.17. The Preparation of 212 Pb and 212Bi by Solvent Extraction
Experiment 7.18. Backscatter
Experiment 7.19. The Preparation of 208Tl by Liquid Extraction
Experiment 7.20. The Preparation of 208Tl by Precipitation
Experiment 7.21. The Separation of 208Tl by Adsorption
Experiment 7.22. The Use of 212Pb as a Tracer
Experiment 7.23. The Determination of the Surface Area of a Precipitate
Experiment 7.24. The Determination of Small Concentrations of Uranium or Thorium by Means of Nuclear Emulsions
Experiment 7.25. Estimation of the Branching Ratio of ThC Using a Nuclear Emulsion
Experiment 7.26. The Determination of Long Half-Lives
Experiment 7.27. Alpha Particle Ranges in a Nuclear Emulsion
Experiment 7.28. The Estimation of the Half-Life of 40K
Experiment 7.29. The Separation of ThX 224(Ra) with MsTh 1 (228Ra)
Experiment 7.30. The Concentration of Airborne Radioisotopes
8. Experiments Using Sealed Sources
Experiment 8.1. The Inverse Square Law Experiment for Gamma Radiation
Experiment 8.2. The Absorption of Gamma Radiation
Experiment 8.3. The Decrease of Beta Flux with Source Distance
Experiment 8.4. The Determination of the Resolving Time of Geiger Counting Equipment
Experiment 8.5. Simple Gamma Radiography
9. Experiments Using Unsealed Artificially Produced Isotopes
Experiment 9.1. The Structure of the Thiosulphate Ion
Experiment 9.2. The Dynamic Equilibrium between a Metal and Its Ions
Experiment 9.3. Coprecipitation and Adsorption
Experiment 9.4. The Preparation of a Labeled Compound
Experiment 9.5. The Absorption of Phosphorus by a Plant
Experiment 9.6. The Absorption of Phosphorus by Yeast
Problems
Appendix 1. Regulations on the Use of Radioisotopes in United Kingdom Educational Establishments
Appendix 2. Radioisotope Data
Appendix 3. Table of Resolving Time Corrections for a Dead Time of 400 Microseconds
Appendix 4. List of Manufacturers
References and Literature
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 212
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483227016