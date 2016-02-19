Radioisotopes in the Human Body: Physical and Biological Aspects provides a unified presentation of the manner in which radioisotopes are deposited in the human body. This book focuses on bone structure and the irradiation of bone because so many of the available radioisotopes are deposited in bone.

Organized into nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of the physical considerations that are significant to the dosimetry of internally deposited radioisotopes. This text then examines the structure and formation of bone in some detail. Other chapters consider the importance of bone in relation to potential radiation damage. This book discusses as well the relationship between radiation dose and radiobiological effects. The final chapter deals with the case of internal irradiation by radioisotopes.

This book is a valuable resource for biologists, health physicists, scientists, and students. Radiation protection officers and individuals who have responsibilities for the safe use of radioactive substances will also find this book useful.