Radioisotopes in the Human Body
1st Edition
Physical and Biological Aspects
Description
Radioisotopes in the Human Body: Physical and Biological Aspects provides a unified presentation of the manner in which radioisotopes are deposited in the human body. This book focuses on bone structure and the irradiation of bone because so many of the available radioisotopes are deposited in bone.
Organized into nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of the physical considerations that are significant to the dosimetry of internally deposited radioisotopes. This text then examines the structure and formation of bone in some detail. Other chapters consider the importance of bone in relation to potential radiation damage. This book discusses as well the relationship between radiation dose and radiobiological effects. The final chapter deals with the case of internal irradiation by radioisotopes.
This book is a valuable resource for biologists, health physicists, scientists, and students. Radiation protection officers and individuals who have responsibilities for the safe use of radioactive substances will also find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Introduction
Chapter 1. Radioisotopes and Their Radiations
1. Radioactive Disintegration
2. Modes of Disintegration
3. Gamma-Ray Absorption
4. Units of Dose
5. Gamma-Ray Dose Rates
6. Characteristics of Particle Tracks
References
Bibliography
Chapter 2. Isotope Metabolism
1. Body Data
2. Metabolic Data
3. Metabolism of Particular Elements
4. Uptake and Retention in the Lungs
5. The Gastrointestinal Tract
References
Bibliography
Chapter 3. Dosimetry of Radioisotopes in Soft Tissues
1. Particle Dosimetry under Equilibrium Conditions
2. Dose Functions for Point Sources of Beta Particles
3. Dose Rates from Extended Sources of Beta Particles
4. Nonuniform Distribution of Radioisotopes in Tissues
5. Dose Rates from Internal Gamma-Ray Emitters
6. Examples of Dose Calculation
References
Bibliography
Chapter 4. The Macroscopic and Microscopic Structure of Bone
1. The Skeleton
2. General Structure and Growth of Bone
3. Formation of Bone
4. Calcification and Microscopic Structure of Bone
5. Bone Mineral
6. Distribution of Mineral in Bone
7. Structural Dimensions in Relation to Particle Ranges
References
Chapter 5. Dosimetry of Radioisotopes in Bone
1. Calculations of Dose for Simple Geometric Conditions
2. Improved Methods of Calculation
3. Comparison of Theoretical and Experimental Dosimetry
4. Problems of Dosimetry in Trabecular Bone
5. Further Problems
References
Chapter 6. Autoradiographic Studies of Alpha- and Beta- Dosimetry in Bone
1. Alpha-Particle Track Counting
2. Autoradiographic Dosimetry in Animal Bone
3. Comparative Dosimetry of Sr90 and Ra226 in Human Bone
References
Bibliography
Chapter 7. Relative Biological Effectiveness
1. Dose-Response Relationships
2. Radiation Quality
3. Relative Biological Effectiveness and Linear Energy Transfer
4. Quality Factors in Radiological Protection Work
References
Bibliography
Chapter 8. Radioactivity of the Human Body
1. Measurement of the Radioactivity of Tissues and Biological Materials
2. Measurement of Body Radioactivity
3. Natural Radioisotopes in the Body
4. Man-Made Radioisotopes in the Body
5. Dose Rates to Body Tissues from All Sources
References
Bibliography
Chapter 9. Determination of Maximum Permissible Levels of Radioisotopes in the Body
1. Principles on Which Calculations of Permissible Internal Exposure Are Based
2. Calculation of Maximum Permissible Body Burdens
3. Calculation of Maximum Permissible Concentrations in Air and Water
4. Dose to Critical Tissues in Bone
References
Bibliography
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483258553