Radioisotope and Radiation Physics
1st Edition
An Introduction
Radioisotope and Radiation Physics: An Introduction is based on lectures delivered on a course in the use of radioactive isotopes. The course is organized by the B. Kidric Institute of Nuclear Sciences in Belgrade.
The book presents the fundamental concepts on the use of radioisotopes. It aims to help the reader handle the quantitative data given in specialized handbooks and promote further reading. The subjects covered in the text include the Feynman diagrams and virtual particles; the phenomena of collisions between particles and atomic systems; and the penetration of alpha, beta, and gamma radiation.
The text is intended to professionals in other fields who are interested in the study of radioisotopes and radiation who only has a very rudimentary background in physics.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1. Accuracy and Errors
1.2. Mechanical Analogy
1.3. Cross Section
1.4. Binding Energy
1.5. Mass-Energy Equivalence
1.6. Energy Units
Chapter 2. Matter
2.1. Elementary Particles
2.2. Antiparticles
2.3. Forces and Interactions
2.4. Electrons
2.5. Nucleons
2.6. Atomic Nuclei
2.7. Atoms
2.8. Molecules
2.9. Solid State
Chapter 3. Radioactive Radiation
3.1. Nuclear Decay as a Source of Radiation
3.2. Properties and Classification of Radioactive Radiation
Chapter 4. Charged Particles
4.1. Collisions
4.2. Energy Loss
4.3. Penetration
References
Chapter 5. Alpha Particles
5.1. Nature of the Alpha Particle Track
5.2. Stopping Power
5.3. Relative Stopping Power
5.4. Range
5.5. Specific Ionization
5.6. Alpha Particle Beam Broadening
References
Chapter 6. Electrons
6.1. The Nature of the Electron Track
6.2. Bremsstrahlung
6.3. Mean Energy Loss -dE/dx
6.4. Relative Stopping Power
6.5. Most Probable Energy Loss
6.6. Reflection of Electrons
6.7. Specific Ionization
6.8. Range
6.9. Scattering in Thin Foils
6.10. The Passage of Continuous Radiation through a Foil
6.11. Spatial Dose Distribution
References
Chapter 7. Gamma Radiation
7.1. The Photoelectric Effect
7.2. The Compton Effect
7.3. Pair Production
7.4. Summary of the Basic Properties of the Three Effects
7.5. Penetration of a Narrow Beam
7.6. Broad Beam
References
Appendixes to Chapters
2. Matter
3. Radioactive Decays
4. Penetration of Charged Particles
5. Alpha Particle Penetration
6. Beta Particle Penetration
7. Penetration of Gamma Rays
General References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 254
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323158916