Radioisotope and Radiation Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125023504, 9780323158916

Radioisotope and Radiation Physics

1st Edition

An Introduction

Authors: M Miladjenovic
eBook ISBN: 9780323158916
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 254
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Radioisotope and Radiation Physics: An Introduction is based on lectures delivered on a course in the use of radioactive isotopes. The course is organized by the B. Kidric Institute of Nuclear Sciences in Belgrade.

The book presents the fundamental concepts on the use of radioisotopes. It aims to help the reader handle the quantitative data given in specialized handbooks and promote further reading. The subjects covered in the text include the Feynman diagrams and virtual particles; the phenomena of collisions between particles and atomic systems; and the penetration of alpha, beta, and gamma radiation.

The text is intended to professionals in other fields who are interested in the study of radioisotopes and radiation who only has a very rudimentary background in physics.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Accuracy and Errors

1.2. Mechanical Analogy

1.3. Cross Section

1.4. Binding Energy

1.5. Mass-Energy Equivalence

1.6. Energy Units

Chapter 2. Matter

2.1. Elementary Particles

2.2. Antiparticles

2.3. Forces and Interactions

2.4. Electrons

2.5. Nucleons

2.6. Atomic Nuclei

2.7. Atoms

2.8. Molecules

2.9. Solid State

Chapter 3. Radioactive Radiation

3.1. Nuclear Decay as a Source of Radiation

3.2. Properties and Classification of Radioactive Radiation

Chapter 4. Charged Particles

4.1. Collisions

4.2. Energy Loss

4.3. Penetration

References

Chapter 5. Alpha Particles

5.1. Nature of the Alpha Particle Track

5.2. Stopping Power

5.3. Relative Stopping Power

5.4. Range

5.5. Specific Ionization

5.6. Alpha Particle Beam Broadening

References

Chapter 6. Electrons

6.1. The Nature of the Electron Track

6.2. Bremsstrahlung

6.3. Mean Energy Loss -dE/dx

6.4. Relative Stopping Power

6.5. Most Probable Energy Loss

6.6. Reflection of Electrons

6.7. Specific Ionization

6.8. Range

6.9. Scattering in Thin Foils

6.10. The Passage of Continuous Radiation through a Foil

6.11. Spatial Dose Distribution

References

Chapter 7. Gamma Radiation

7.1. The Photoelectric Effect

7.2. The Compton Effect

7.3. Pair Production

7.4. Summary of the Basic Properties of the Three Effects

7.5. Penetration of a Narrow Beam

7.6. Broad Beam

References

Appendixes to Chapters

2. Matter

3. Radioactive Decays

4. Penetration of Charged Particles

5. Alpha Particle Penetration

6. Beta Particle Penetration

7. Penetration of Gamma Rays

General References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
254
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323158916

About the Author

M Miladjenovic

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.